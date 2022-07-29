Bacterial thiosulfate oxidation pathway drives formation of zero-valent sulfur

phys.org
Scientists discovered a terrifying new species of hairy crab in Western Australia
Scientists have identified a terrifying new species of hairy crab. The crab was first discovered by a family in Australia. It has since been identified as a never-before-seen species of sponge crab. These unique species of crab use their claws to cut off sponges and hair scraped from other sea creatures as a way to hide from dangerous predators.
scitechdaily.com
Controversial Prehistoric Egg Identified To Be the Last of the “Demon Ducks of Doom”
Researchers identify ancient birds behind prehistoric giant eggs. A years-long scientific controversy in Australia about what animal is the true mother of gigantic primordial eggs has been settled. In a recent study, scientists from the University of Copenhagen and their global counterparts showed that the eggs could only be the last of a rare line of megafauna known as the “Demon Ducks of Doom.”
After 100 years of trying, scientists have found a way to create the pufferfish neurotoxin
Tetrodotoxin (TTX) is the most poisonous natural neurotoxin known to humanity. It is produced in the body of marine animals like pufferfish, snails, octopuses, newts, frogs, and worms. To study and harness the power of this mysterious biochemical, scientists in different parts of the world have been trying to synthesize TTX in lab settings for over a hundred years. It looks like a New York University (NYU) team has figured it out.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Sequenced the DNA of a 2000-Year-Old Human From Pompeii
The first Pompeiian human genome has been sequenced. Research that was recently published in Scientific Reports presents the first human genome that has been successfully sequenced from a person who passed away in Pompeii, Italy, after Mount Vesuvius’ explosion in the year 79 CE. Only little segments of mitochondrial DNA from Pompeiian human and animal remains have been sequenced up to this point.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
New human fossil discovery has everyone questioning the origin of mankind
We have long debated the origin of mankind. Some believe in God’s creation of man in his own image, while others say that mankind evolved from another species. Now, new evidence found in South Africa has reignited questions about where modern humans come from, and what species we may have left behind.
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Does This Major Archaeological Find Mean Fairies Should Be Taken Seriously?
Archaeologists in Sichuan Province, China announced this week they have uncovered evidence of ancient efforts to commune with fairies. A cache of bronze, jade, and gold artifacts as well as evidence of ancient sacrificial rituals were unearthed. Some of the artifacts, scientists said, are one-of-a-kind objects that hint at the “fairy world” of ancient Chinese religion and thought. But if you’re picturing folk religion and Tinkerbell, think again.
James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet
NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Terrified as "World's Most Active Volcano" Slowly Rises from the Depths of a New Zealand Lake
A supervolcano alert has been issued as the 'world's most active' volcano slowly rises from beneath a lake. Researchers have issued a terrifying warning as one of the most explosive supervolcanoes in history continues to rumble. Lake Taupō. Lake Taupō, a tranquil body of water in the center of New...
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
Child of two separate human races born in ancient times
The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
Researchers Have Found The First Example of Another Mammal 'Farming' Its Food
It was thought that humans were unique amongst mammals when it came to farming – but depending on how strict we are with definitions, it turns out we might not be alone when comes to tending the land to grow food. Scientists have discovered that pocket gophers (Geomys pinetis)...
Nasa says it was ‘completely wrong’ in its predictions about asteroid Bennu
Scientists have discovered that the asteroid Bennu has a surface like “stepping into a pit of plastic balls”. Nasa examined the sample of the asteroid gathered when OSIRIS-REx visited the space rock in October 2020, finding that Bennu’s exterior is made up of particles loosely packed and lightly bound to each other.
This ultra-rare gemstone can cost $50,000 per carat and is only found in one location in the world
PainiteAttribution: Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0 Painite is one of the rarest minerals on Earth. It is also one of the rarest gemstones in the world and it is only found in one region of the world - Myanmar.
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
