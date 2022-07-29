German punks, Scotland’s impressionist love affair and a pickle on the ceiling – the week in art

Montagne Sainte Victoire by Paul Cezanne, part of A Taste for Impressionism at the Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh.

Exhibition of the week

A Taste for Impressionism: Modern French Art from Millet to Matisse

A newly discovered Van Gogh is among the highlights of this survey of Scotland’s love affair with impressionism and its legacy, along with Monets and Matisses galore.

Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh, from 30 July until 13 November

Also showing

Ishiuchi Miyako

This haunting photographer focuses her lens on the things we leave behind.

Stills Centre, Edinburgh, until 8 October

Young and Wild?

Art in 1980s Germany: Punk, Painting & Prints

Germany’s 1980s neo-expressionist scene in all its riotous intensity, including Elvira Bach, Ina Barfuss and Georg Baselitz.

Ashmolean Museum, Oxford, from 30 July until 20 November

Houses Fit for People: Tessa Lynch

Prints that explore alternative models of housing and collaborative play.

Edinburgh Printmakers, until 18 September

George Shaw: The Local

This painter sucks you into his melancholy vision of modern Britain.

The Box, Plymouth, until 4 September

Image of the week

Capizzi: Children. Photograph: Ferdinando Scianna/Magnum Photos Paris

The Italian Magnum photographer Ferdinando Scianna has reached the end of a glorious six-decade career, but in a highly entertaining and insightful interview he gave us, he claims to think that only a tiny percentage of the pictures he took – including this one of shadow play in his Sicilian home town – were any good. Read the full interview here

What we learned

Masterpiece of the week

Photograph: © The National Gallery, London

Christ Crowned with Thorns, workshop of Dir

k Bouts c. 1470-75

Crystalline spheres of salt water hang on Christ’s face. The shocking reality of his tears is just one of the ways this painting sets out to harrow you with the most painful, pitiful, direct encounter it can create with the suffering of God’s incarnate son. His eyes are bloodshot with sorrow and suffering, their redness mirroring the dark blood pouring down his forehead as the crown of thorns cuts into him. Flemish painters discovered a raw eye for reality in the late middle ages that allowed them to create a work like this where matter-of-fact physical detail builds up to nightmarish intensity. Bouts, whose apprentices or assistants probably painted this in his style, takes this cocktail of the fantastic and real to a disturbing extreme in his masterpiece The Fall of the Damned. This little painting (43.8 x 37.1 cm) almost makes Christ himself look hellbound.

Don’t forget

