Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain

Watch Putin stand awkwardly for nearly a minute as Turkey President Erdoğan makes him wait
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. During his recent trip to Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin was left awkwardly waiting for almost a minute for his meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A...
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
Putin Holds Mysterious Meeting as Rumors Swirl of Russia-Belarus Unifying
Russian President Vladimir Putin has scheduled an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, as rumors swirl that Russia and Belarus are moving toward a unification process. "On Friday, the president will hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council in the middle of...
Vladimir Putin Ally's Aircraft Seized and Handed to Ukrainian Army
67-year-old Victor Medvedchuk is a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch who was sanctioned by the United States earlier this year.
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
Turkey detains Russian ship Ukraine says is full of stolen grain in part of Putin's plan to use starvation as a weapon
The Russian ship Zhibek Zholy carrying 7,000 tons of grain was detained Monday by Turkey. Ukraine wants it arrested, saying the grain onboard was stolen in a geopolitical gambit. Ukraine has accused Putin of blocking food exports and redeploying them to further his war aims. Turkish authorities detained a Russian...
Russia's Shoigu says war in Ukraine will end when Putin's 'tasks' are completed
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday Moscow’s war in Ukraine will end once all of President Vladimir Putin’s "tasks" there are completed. "Today, the main priorities for us are the preservation of life and health of subordinate personnel, and the elimination of threats to the safety of the civilian population," he said speaking to Russian media outlets. "The special military operation will continue until the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander are completed."
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale
July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale in the wake of a deal signed with Russia to unblock supplies and will also have a chance to sell the current harvest, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.
Zelenskyy warns that harvest from Ukraine— one of the world's largest suppliers of wheat — will be cut in half this year
"Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion," Zelenskyy said in a tweet on Sunday.
International Business Times
Ukraine Bombs Russian Forces In The South, Missiles Hit Near Kyiv
Ukraine stepped up its counter-attacks against Russian forces in the south while Moscow bombed Kyiv's outskirts for the first time in weeks as Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two dragged on with no end in sight. Fifteen people were injured when missiles hit military installations in Vyshhorod district on...
CNBC
Ukrainian ports prepare to restart grain shipments; U.S. makes offer for release of detained Americans Griner and Whelan
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. Click here for the latest updates. Ukrainian forces have attacked the Antonovsky Bridge in occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine, with the army releasing footage appearing to show the bridge being shelled last night. The bridge is a crucial supply route for Russian forces occupying the city.
Agriculture Online
Russia is the main beneficiary of the so-called ‘grain agreement’
On July 22, the so-called “grain agreement” was signed in Istanbul between Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN, on the one hand, and Russia, Turkey, and the UN, on the other. According to this agreement, Turkey acts as a guarantor of ensuring the security of the "grain corridor" for the export of grain from three so-called “Big Odesa” Ukrainian ports: Chernomorsky, Yuzhny, and Odesa.
Zelenskiy says Odesa strike shows Russia will find ways not to implement grain deal
KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's missile strike on the port of Odesa on Saturday demonstrated that Moscow would find ways not to implement the grain deal struck with the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine.
Alleged Russian spies reportedly used ‘dead doubles’ to live in Hawaii for years
FBI records show that this morbid tactic has been used by Russian spies in the past.
Russia-Ukraine war: Turkey announces deal with Ukraine, Russia and UN aimed at resuming grain exports– live
Turkey to monitor grain exports and establish coordination centre; Zelenskiy says ‘several hundred thousand children’ taken to Russia against their will
Grain ship leaves port of Odesa, says Ukrainian minister
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday, the first to do so as part of a deal to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
Ukraine seeks to retake the south, forcing Russia to divert its forces
Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the south, forcing Russia to divert fighters from the main battlefront in the east.
CNBC
Russia hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine, foreign ministry says
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles. "Kalibr missiles destroyed Odesa port's military infrastructure, sending a Ukrainian military boat to the Kiev regime's favourite address in a precision strike,"...
US News and World Report
Russian Official Says Grain Deal Could Collapse Unless Obstacles to Russian Exports Lifted
(Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Wednesday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports on the Black Sea could collapse if obstacles to Russia's agricultural exports are not promptly removed, Interfax reported. Interfax cited Rudenko as saying that grain shipments from Ukraine would start...
