Agriculture

Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain

By INNA VARENYTSIA
SFGate
 3 days ago
Dmitry Peskov
Fox News

Russia's Shoigu says war in Ukraine will end when Putin's 'tasks' are completed

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday Moscow’s war in Ukraine will end once all of President Vladimir Putin’s "tasks" there are completed. "Today, the main priorities for us are the preservation of life and health of subordinate personnel, and the elimination of threats to the safety of the civilian population," he said speaking to Russian media outlets. "The special military operation will continue until the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander are completed."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Ukraine Bombs Russian Forces In The South, Missiles Hit Near Kyiv

Ukraine stepped up its counter-attacks against Russian forces in the south while Moscow bombed Kyiv's outskirts for the first time in weeks as Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two dragged on with no end in sight. Fifteen people were injured when missiles hit military installations in Vyshhorod district on...
MILITARY
CNBC

Ukrainian ports prepare to restart grain shipments; U.S. makes offer for release of detained Americans Griner and Whelan

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. Click here for the latest updates. Ukrainian forces have attacked the Antonovsky Bridge in occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine, with the army releasing footage appearing to show the bridge being shelled last night. The bridge is a crucial supply route for Russian forces occupying the city.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia is the main beneficiary of the so-called ‘grain agreement’

On July 22, the so-called “grain agreement” was signed in Istanbul between Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN, on the one hand, and Russia, Turkey, and the UN, on the other. According to this agreement, Turkey acts as a guarantor of ensuring the security of the "grain corridor" for the export of grain from three so-called “Big Odesa” Ukrainian ports: Chernomorsky, Yuzhny, and Odesa.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Russia hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine, foreign ministry says

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles. "Kalibr missiles destroyed Odesa port's military infrastructure, sending a Ukrainian military boat to the Kiev regime's favourite address in a precision strike,"...
MILITARY

