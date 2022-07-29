ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
NBA exec slaps LeBron James, Lakers with harsh reality of Buddy Hield, Myles Turner trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with the Indiana Pacers for a potential deal for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. However, even if the Purple and Gold pull off the trade, an NBA exec doesn’t believe it makes them title contenders. While no deal is imminent and it’s unlikely the Lakers make a move […] The post NBA exec slaps LeBron James, Lakers with harsh reality of Buddy Hield, Myles Turner trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade

The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
