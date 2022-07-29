ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury, VT

Norman Vandal: License and insure semiautomatic weapons like a car

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

This commentary is by Norman Vandal, a resident of Roxbury.

I propose the Semiautomatic Weapon Legalization and Regulation Act.

The AR-15 type, assault, semiautomatic, military-style weapon is responsible for incomparable carnage in mass shootings throughout the country. It’s a weapon designed to inflict maximum damage upon an enemy.

Unfortunately, it’s a weapon frequently used in mass shootings. In the civilian hands of an active shooter, it enables the shooter to either kill or injure large numbers of victims like no other weapon can do. This weapon comes with immense associated costs upon our society.

Medical costs: Pressure on medical first responders (training, special equipment, trauma, etc.); medical equipment: triage kits, special wound care supplies, tourniquets, etc.; ambulances: large numbers needed for larger numbers of victims; hospitals: more emergency rooms, trauma surgeons, blood, rooms, etc.; all sorts of increased medical personnel requirements; litigation: finding ways to cover the expenses of these injuries; insurance costs: increased claims, medical liability,

Law enforcement costs: Equipment: the militarization of police forces, equipment, paraphernalia; SWAT teams: associated expenses, training, transportation; guns and other equipment capable of countering assault weapons; communication systems in the case of an event; frequent litigation, hearings, press conferences, etc.

Social costs: Loss, death, grieving, heartache; trauma, PTSD, emotional distress; anger, fear, depression in both adults and young people; disruption of communities; separation of families; long-term physical and emotional injuries, chronic pain, paralysis, limb loss.

The premise of the act

Assault weapons were once illegal, and a majority of Americans feel they should be so today. However, proposed legislation fails time and time again for reasons that don’t need to be elaborated upon here.

So, it is time for a new approach. We need to codify through legislation the legal, undisputed, private ownership of these weapons. However, we need to regulate these weapons in ways that minimize the damage they cause and in ways that recover the costs imposed upon our citizens and our country.

Much as automobiles are titled, registered, insured and driven only by licensed individuals, the same thresholds should be established with regard to owning these weapons. If we do so, we are not denying what owners of these guns claim are their Second Amendment right, but we are placing controls upon ownership of these weapons in ways that are already common in the ownership of other dangerous possessions in our society.

We are free to own motor vehicles, yet we must be licensed to drive them. They have to be titled, registered and insured, and we can drive them only in designated places. There are costs and responsibilities associated with ownership. Money accrued is used to support the infrastructure needed for automobiles.

There is an infrastructure required because of assault weapons. There is also a need to regulate assault weapons to minimize the dangers they inflict upon all of us. An assault weapon manufacturing tax per weapon should be assessed, much as how cigarettes are taxed.

The proposal for owners

All owners of these weapons would have to be federally licensed, even the police.

Extensive background checks upon each purchase, waiting period, written and performance tests, physical exams and needed psychological evaluations, educational materials to read and observe, yearly license renewals, random checks.

Assault weapon license fee $200 annually. All assault weapons must be registered, even those owned by police forces. National database (serial number, model, make, caliber) correlated to registered owners.

Manufacturing tax assessed upon manufacturers, per assault weapon.

The ultimate goal of assault weapon taxes is to improve public health, to extend lives, and to defray some of the inherent costs.

Owner fees: Owner registration fees (two-year renewal), one weapon $250 per year, two weapons $300 each per year, more than two $350 each per year, more than five $450 each per year.

All unregistered assault weapons must be surrendered and will be destroyed. Any assault weapons assembled from parts or otherwise not having manufacturers’ serial numbers cannot be registered and must be surrendered and will be destroyed. Assault weapons buyback plans to be established.

Titling, inspection of assault weapons: All assault weapons must have a title, like an automobile, even those in police ownership. A national database of titled assault weapons, correlated to owners. Title fees for each assault weapon $300, even for old weapons currently in private ownership.

No title or ownership transfers can take place without legal notification, payment of fees, new registration fee, background check procedures, etc. Gunmakers required to submit data on both new and older manufactured assault weapons.

Inspection of assault weapons: All registered assault weapons of any configuration must be inspected every year by a licensed firearm inspector. Inspections shall include checking for safety, for alterations, for modifications and for any alteration of model and serial numbers.

Any assault weapon that fails to meet specifications and/or is altered to make it noncompliant with the law will be immediately confiscated. An inspection fee shall be established.

Transfer of assault weapons: No undocumented person-to-person transfers, even to immediate relatives. All transfers must be done through registered gun dealers. All transfers subject to new background checks (seller and buyer), new registration and fee, new title and fee.

Sellers and buyers must both be licensed. Dealers must charge a mandatory fee of $150 to cover costs.

Use of assault weapons: Private use only on legal assault weapon owner’s own personal property or premises.

Public use only at federally licensed, registered and designated shooting ranges.

In addition to owners, any or all shooters of the weapon must be licensed. All use at ranges to be documented with title and registration check.

Range fee goes to range operators and to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Legal carrying of any assault weapon: To and from registered shooting ranges, to and from registered gun dealers and gunsmiths for sale, transfer or repair. No public display of assault weapons while being carried; no concealed carry of any assault weapon.

Only two magazines can accompany each assault weapon at any time during carry to either dealers or shooting ranges.

Liability insurance: Any assault weapon transported off the personal property or premises of a licensed owner for any reason must have liability insurance to protect the owner and any potential victims of accidents or assaults should the weapon be stolen and somehow misused.

Definitions of assault weapons

A semiautomatic, centerfire rifle, or a semiautomatic handgun larger than .22 rimfire caliber, or a semiautomatic shotgun that can accept a detachable magazine with a capacity of more than five rounds (rifle and shotgun, 10 rounds for a handgun) and having any two of the following: A pistol grip that protrudes conspicuously beneath the action of the weapon; a folding or telescoping stock; a grenade launcher or flare launcher; a flash suppressor or threaded barrel designed to accommodate a flash suppressor; a shroud that is attached to or partially or completely encircles the barrel, allowing the bearer to fire the weapon without burning his or her hand; the capacity for modifications that enable the weapon to be fired automatically. Additional conditions may apply, depending on the weapon.

•••

There are 20 million assault rifles in the U.S. today. Clearly the proceeds from this act would total billions of dollars that could be used in myriad ways to minimize the costs associated with mass shootings. For example: funding mental health programs, making schools and businesses safer, and supporting medical establishments.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Norman Vandal: License and insure semiautomatic weapons like a car .

Comments / 2

Related
WCAX

NH Police warn residents of ongoing phone scam

LEBANON, NH (WCAX) - Lebanon Police are warning the public about a phone scam targeting your wallet. Police say someone has been calling people throughout the region, asking for credit card information to clear up an existing warrant. The caller identifies himself by name, and as a current member of the Lebanon Police Department.
LEBANON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for selling stolen property in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested for violation of conditions and the sale of stolen property in Springfield yesterday. Authorities were notified of a commercial burglary alarm set at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road at around 3:45 a.m. Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating armed kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a kidnapping in Springfield. Police said at least four armed people went into a home on Stanley Road at about 3:30 Saturday morning. They said a man was taken at gunpoint. Another man was at the home and police said he...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
mynbc5.com

Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Plattsburgh homicide

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the homicide of a Plattsburgh woman who wasfound dead in her car earlier this month. State Police issued an arrest warrant for Larry Hicks Jr., 47, of Tabor City, North Carolina, who officials believe is responsible for the murder of Monique R. Yanulavich, a 45-year-old woman from Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

Police arrest 2 more Vermonters accused of kidnapping from Lebanon airport

South Royalton resident April Arnold, 37, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal threatening against a person, robbery, sale of heroin and kidnapping. Her alleged accomplice, Thetford resident Adam Adolph, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, sale of heroin and kidnapping. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police arrest 2 more Vermonters accused of kidnapping from Lebanon airport.
mychamplainvalley.com

Police identify suspect in Plattsburgh homicide

Plattsburgh, NY — Police have obtained a warrant for a suspect they determined is responsible for the death of Monique Yanulavich, who was found dead in her vehicle. They say 47-year-old Larry M. Hicks Jr., of Tabor City, North Carolina, fled New York State on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Assault Weapons#Insurance
VTDigger

Former Vermont Bearhound Association president found after a search

Newbury resident Ellsworth “Butch” Spear, 69, who’d been reported missing late Thursday afternoon, was found early Friday afternoon after a search led by the Vermont State Police and Fish & Wildlife wardens, according to a press release from Vermont State Police. Spear had been training his hunting...
WCAX

Bike theft victims taking to new Burlington FB page

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington area residents fed up after their bikes were swiped are taking action, posting photos and video to a new Facebook group designed to help track them down. “I’m like really mad and sad. I just want my bike back,” said Grace Bevelheimer of Burlington,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Two seriously hurt in Claremont fight

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has been charged with first degree aggravated assault for seriously injuring two people during an argument. Police say the confrontation happened at about 12:45 p.m. Friday near Pearl Street. They say one person was shot in the leg and another was struck in the head with a blunt object. Both victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY — A 52-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident in Montgomery on Monday. The incident took place on Main Street at around 5:00 p.m. State police met with Timothy Malloy, 61, of Berkshire, to acquire his account of the event and photographs of his injuries.
MONTGOMERY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested for domestic assault in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ferrisburgh yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Monkton Road at around 9:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Casey Simpson, of Ferrisburgh, caused bodily injury to a household member. Police say in...
FERRISBURGH, VT
VTDigger

Body of missing person recovered from reservoir

Search crews retrieved the body of a person they believe to be a missing New Yorker from Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park on Thursday morning, according to a Vermont State Police press release. The person believed to be Joshua Hwang, 22, of New Windsor, New York, will be evaluated...
HYDE PARK, VT
VTDigger

Jacob Budin: Vermont must begin providing monkeypox vaccine

The greatest public health impact can be made by vaccinating now. Refusing to distribute the vaccine suggests that some people, the ones who today need it the most, aren't deserving of it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jacob Budin: Vermont must begin providing monkeypox vaccine.
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy