ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Higher prices help Procter & Gamble offset commodity costs, but Tide maker warns of more challenges

By Jack Stebbins, @jackstebbs
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnbc.com

Comments / 34

Steve Jenson
1d ago

I think some of these price hikes are being done because they can get a way with it! And I seriously doubt they’ll lower the prices once these imagined costs have gone down.

Reply(5)
31
Marty099
13h ago

I also am a advid & loyal Tide fan! However, as with everything it seems prices are rising! A price increase was just announced and implemented on my favorite laundry detergent. If another increase comes as this article indicates, I'll be ready to find a new favorite!

Reply
8
colonel's daughter
1d ago

Boycott Albertson’s/Safeway. The price on a bag of candy was five dollars more than Walmart!! I mean that’s highway robbery

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procter Gamble#Net Sales#Price Points#Consumer Products#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pampers#Pantene#P G
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
u.today

Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy