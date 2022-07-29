Overnight house fire in Fulton ruled accidental

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ)

Investigators have ruled the cause of an overnight house fire in Fulton as accidental.

The Fulton Fire Department responded to the home in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue around 12:25 a.m.

Firefighters said arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the story and a-half home. Crews were able to contain the fire and damage to one room on the first floor.

According to the fire department, a smoke detector alerted the woman to the fire. Firefighters said she called 9-1-1 after the woman walked downstairs and found smoke in the home.

There were no injuries reported.

Investigators could not rule out an unattended candle in the room where the fire started as the cause.

The fire department estimates the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the home.

