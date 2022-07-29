Share your thoughts on Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance

Which was your favourite track and why?

Beyoncé’s new solo album, Renaissance, is her first proper solo release in six years. The Guardian’s reviewer Tara Joshi writes:

“Touted as Act I of a confirmed trilogy, Renaissance falls short of being Beyoncé’s best full-length, but it still fulfils her liberationist aims. It’s a celebration of living abundantly and outside the realms of others’ expectations, and acts as a reminder of how rare it is to witness this hyper-disciplined artist simply having fun on her own terms. Her sense of freedom throughout is palpable, and an infectious spur to action.”

We would like to hear your thoughts on the album. Do you agree with our critic? Which was your favourite track and why? Where does it rank in her catalogue? What does Beyoncé’s music mean to you?

