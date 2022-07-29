World Athletics Championships, July 29

oregontoday.net
Related
kezi.com
Local baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series
EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 young baseball players have created something special on the diamond this summer. The 10U Willamette Valley Nationals have been crowned state and regional champs. The team will now compete at the Cal Ripken World Series in Vincennes, Indiana. "It's been really fun," said Cole Thomas. Willamette...
Oregon Ducks extend several scholarship offers during 'SNL' football camp
The Oregon Ducks football program hosted its annual "Saturday Night Live' camp over the weekend, inviting roughly 100 prospects from around the country. This year's event focused primarily on athletes from the classes of 2024 and 2025, setting the table for what Dan Lanning's coaching staff hopes ...
nbc16.com
Missing members of Eritrea track and field team 'have been located and are not in danger'
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon released a statement Thursday on the five members of the Eritrea track and field team that had been reported missing after the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. "The five missing individuals have been located and are not in danger," according to the Eritrean...
kptv.com
African track team located after going missing in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Athletes and a coach from Eritrea’s visiting men’s track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been located, according to the Eritrean National Athletics Federation, which initially reported the individuals missing. The federation said the athletes are resuming activities with the team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon State coaches, players say Beavers’ uncertain Pac-12 conference future not worth the worry
LOS ANGELES – Jonathan Smith isn’t concerned about Oregon State’s future. That doesn’t come out of confidence or knowing something others don’t. There’s just not much Smith can do about Oregon State’s future in the Pac-12 after the 2023-24 school year. Smith points...
klcc.org
The 37th Oregon Asian Celebration marks the year of the tiger
The 37th annual Oregon Asian Celebration in Eugene’s Alton Baker Park is set for Saturday. The event will feature music, martial arts, dancing, and food representing a vast variety of Asian cultures. It’s also the second year that the Oregon Asian Celebration and the Obon and Taiko Drumming Festival are teaming up.
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: Remove the Lower Snake River Dams? The Competing Issues
On June 9, 2022, US Senator Patty Murray and Governor Jay Inslee, both of Washington State, announced the release of an independent draft report that will help inform the recommendations of their Joint Federal-State Process regarding the Lower Snake River Dams and salmon recovery in the Pacific Northwest. Governor Inslee and Senator Murray stated:
opb.org
Pioneering civic activist Betty Niven started worrying about her Eugene block. She ended up changing the way Oregon handles housing
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. This is part 3.
kqennewsradio.com
HOT WEATHER CONTINUES WITH MEDFORD SETTING A RECORD HIGH FOR THE DATE
Hot weather continues in much of southern Oregon with Medford setting a record high for the date on Thursday, while Roseburg did not. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 111 degrees in Medford. The previous record for July 28th was 108 degrees, set in 2009. Roseburg got to 99 degrees. The record for the date was also 108 degrees. It too was set during a heat wave in 2009.
KDRV
Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
thatoregonlife.com
Man Starting Fires in Oregon Gets Tied to Tree by Locals
In an unsettling event that took place Monday, a man from Veneta, Oregon, by the name of Trennon Smith was starting wildfires in a remote forested corner of Oregon, as reported by The Oregonian. According to a sheriff, the man was tied to a tree by three local residents until authorities arrived. This could not have come at a worse time, with many parts of Oregon facing an extreme record heat wave. With temperatures hitting triple digits in the northwest, Seattle and Portland are under excessive-heat warnings until Thursday evening.
7 possible heat-related deaths in 4 Oregon counties
The deaths of 7 people are now being looked at as heat-related, although the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that, as of Saturday, "none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related."
kezi.com
Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30. Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired. "Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a...
kezi.com
Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says
ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom. Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water...
Crews rescue family of 6 from Santiam River after distress call
Two adults and four kids in distress were rescued from the Santiam River in Jefferson, Oregon Wednesday night, Albany Fire Department said.
HP furloughs Corvallis factory workers amid falling printer demand
HP furloughed dozens of contract employees at its Corvallis printer supply factory for the last two weeks of July. The company appears to be responding to a slowdown in demand. Another furlough is coming in September, according to a person with direct knowledge of HP’s plans, but it’s not clear...
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
kezi.com
Woman injured in stabbing, suspect not found
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at Strike City Bowling in Eugene Friday night. The stabbing happened at about 10:45 p.m., police said. The suspect ran away from the scene to the north. Officers said they used a K9 to look for...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:00 p.m. the wreck occurred on Garden Valley Road near Palomino, west of Roseburg. The motorcyclist was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with injuries from the crash. He was later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
kezi.com
One dead, several injured following Thursday crash on Hwy 126
EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead and several were injured following a two car crash on Highway 126 near Mapleton. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Officials said a Ford Focus operated by 24-year-old Timothy Cooper was headed westbound and rear ended a...
Comments / 0