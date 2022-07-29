U.S. Geological Survey says Nuckolls County earthquakes are normal

foxnebraska.com
foxnebraska.com
Construction workers fight summer heat, local contractor shares how they keep workers safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With the high temperatures, construction workers fight the summer heat on a daily basis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), construction workers exposure to hot environments or extreme heat can create injuries and even heat-related illnesses (HRIs). The CDC said heat...
doniphanherald.com
Second earthquake in less than two weeks rattles south-central Nebraska
For the second time in less than 10 days, the earth was shaking under south-central Nebraska. The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday recorded a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in Jewell County, Kansas, approximately 5 miles west-southwest of Superior. The quake, which occurred approximately 3 miles underground, was recorded shortly after 7...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings Aquacourt closing early due to limited staff
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Aquacourt will be closing for the season on August 7th. Officials said a shortage of lifeguards has presented a challenge throughout the summer, and a survey of Aquacourt staff members for the remainder of the season indicated limited availability after the 7th. Daily updates...
foxnebraska.com
Fridays at the Fair: Kearney County
MINDEN, Neb. — The Kearney County Fair is in full swing, with events happening all through the weekend. NTV's Taylor Leverett is in Minden speaking with the President of Kearney County Ag Society Alan Kahle as well as Marah Dormhoff, a 4-H member and livestock exhibitor.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In Grand Island there was a book bag and school supply giveaway at Capital Mobile Homes thanks to a woman named Lindsey Marshall. Lindsey is the new Grand Island Property Manager at Impact Community Homes and she came up with the program for the youth in the community she now serves.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man works to renovate 120-year-old building
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1902, Harmony Hall opened its doors, 120 years later a Grand Island man is working to restore it to its former glory. Jose Ramirez first saw harmony hall when he was driving by it, that’s when he contacted the owner and made an offer to buy the hall and renovate it.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Cancer Specialists opening another location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Cancer Specialists (NCS) will be opening a new clinic on the second floor of the Grand Island Medical Center on August 1st. This will be the second NCS location in Grand Island, with the other currently at CHI Health St. Francis. “We decided to...
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: One dead after I-80 crash west of GI
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A California man has died following a crash early Thursday morning on I-80 west of Grand Island. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 310 eastbound – two miles west of the Grand Island Highway 281 exit.
Grand Islands secret spot to find Amethyst
Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) Where do you find Amethyst in Grand Island Nebraska?. The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Heartland Antique Mall.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island's Back-to-School Bash set to help families in need
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — As students prepare to head back to school, parents are bracing for price changes in some back-to-school items. This afternoon, Grand Island Public School Families in Transition Program is hosting a Back-To-School Bash giving away 1,000 backpacks to families in need. The event is focused...
KSNB Local4
Meth uncovered during Hastings traffic stop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Hastings residents are behind bars after a traffic stop Saturday evening. Hastings Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 red Ford Focus in the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue at 8:59 p.m. Saturday. HPD Cpl. Nathan Hanson told Local4 News, Brendan Denman, 28,...
KSNB Local4
Vehicle thefts continue to happen in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Vehicle thefts continue to be a problem in Grand Island and now making its way further east. Grand Island Police said as of Thursday morning, there were five vehicles reported stolen overnight. The thefts were consistent with previous thefts in the city as all the vehicles were unlocked with keys left inside.
KSNB Local4
USDA moving away from free-for-all school lunches
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The start of a new school year is right around the corner, and this year families will have to do something they haven’t done for a couple of years. That something is applying for free or reduced meals through their school districts. School meal...
Kearney Hub
'Cash & Cline' to perform at Minden Opera House
MINDEN — Bill Forness understands the desire to get out and listen to live music and celebrate life. “We’re trying to spend more time with family and loved ones,” the singer said. “This doesn’t have anything to do with the show, but it has everything to do with life in general. Every show I do is a blessing. I’m trying not to take any of it for granted at this point.”
foxnebraska.com
Sodbusters drop series opener against the Moo
HASTINGS, Neb. — In their final series opener of the season, the Moo got the best of the Sodbusters, 5-2, on Friday night at Duncan Field. After falling behind 1-0, Grant Jones hit a two-run RBI single in the third inning to give Hastings a 2-1 advantage. Fremont then...
KSNB Local4
St. Mary’s Parish Festival celebrates diversity
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Mary’s Parish Festival’s was held on Saturday with the goal to celebrate Grand Island’s diverse culture. Father Jorge Canela with St. Mary’s Cathedral estimated around 500 people in only the first few hours. Complete with a Polka band, dancing horses,...
foxnebraska.com
GIPD investigating more car thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police say they are continuing to see a rise in car thefts. In the last two days, Capt. Dean Elliott said officers have received five car theft reports. They also received a report of an attempted car theft. The thefts that were reported...
