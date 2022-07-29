Burglar Arrested, Lane Co., July 29

oregontoday.net
Related
KDRV
One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- A Eugene man is in Lane County Jail accused of shooting a person outside a local business in downtown Eugene. Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 90 block of West Broadway around 2:20 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, a man had been shot...
klcc.org
Eugene Police respond to early Saturday shooting at Broadway and Olive
Shots fired in downtown Eugene brought police outside The Davis Restaurant and Bar early Saturday morning. The Eugene Police Department says several officers heard gunfire at 2:18 am and responded. They found one man shot and another detained by a bystander. The detained man –23-year-old Kelon Donald Logan – is...
kezi.com
Woman injured in stabbing, suspect not found
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at Strike City Bowling in Eugene Friday night. The stabbing happened at about 10:45 p.m., police said. The suspect ran away from the scene to the north. Officers said they used a K9 to look for...
Man taken into custody with help of K9 presence
Sometimes just the presence of a K9 team can be effective. At 10:45 p.m. on July 29, Eugene Police officers were called to West Gate, 50 N. Danebo Avenue, for a burglary in progress. A security guard spotted a man inside the building. EPD officers, including K9 Officer Jacob Thomas and Ayk, went to the address.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:00 p.m. officers contacted the 39-year old after three witnesses called dispatchers to say the suspect was screaming and walking around with his pants down in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
kezi.com
Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30. Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired. "Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUGS
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant and cited for drugs, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. the 43-year old was contacted by officers at Gaddis Park. The suspect was found to have a warrant out of Lane County and was taken into custody. During a search, he was allegedly found to have a small bag of methamphetamine in his possession.
kezi.com
One dead, several injured following Thursday crash on Hwy 126
EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead and several were injured following a two car crash on Highway 126 near Mapleton. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Officials said a Ford Focus operated by 24-year-old Timothy Cooper was headed westbound and rear ended a...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
Man arrested after early morning shooting
At 2:18 a.m. on July 30, several officers on foot patrol heard shots fired in front of a local restaurant at 94 W. Broadway. There were also multiple callers to 911. The officers immediately responded to the scene and found a man had been shot and another man who was the suspect had been detained by a bystander. Officers took the suspect into custody.
clayconews.com
FATAL PEDESTRIAN VS. VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON
LINN COUNTY, OR (July 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was...
KCBY
Individual rescued from 90-foot cell tower
ROSEBURG, Ore. — At 2:40 a.m. Friday morning Douglas County Fire District No. 2 units out of the Dixonville station east of Roseburg were dispatched to a cell tower in the area of Robin Street for an individual that had climbed the tower and was now unable to climb down.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
q13fox.com
Man suspected of starting fires in Oregon detained by 3 residents who tied him to tree
MARIAL, Ore. - A man suspected of starting fires in a rural area of southern Oregon was detained by three residents who tied him to a tree until authorities arrived. The Curry County Sherriff’s Office received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday about active fires in Marial, a community located about 95 miles northwest of Medford.
KVAL
Eugene PD investigating suspicious death at unsanctioned campsite near Serbu
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say an overdose was the cause of a suspicious death at an unsanctioned campsite. At 5:52 a.m., the Eugene Police Department received a call for service regarding an unattended death in an unsanctioned homeless camp behind Serbu, located at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:00 p.m. the wreck occurred on Garden Valley Road near Palomino, west of Roseburg. The motorcyclist was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with injuries from the crash. He was later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
kqennewsradio.com
WRECK CLOGS TRAFFIC AT BUSY INTERSECTION
A two-vehicle wreck clogged traffic at a busy intersection in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:50 a.m. an SUV was southbound in the left turn lane of Southeast Stephens Street, attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Diamond Lake Boulevard on a flashing yellow light. Another SUV was northbound on Southeast Stephens Street in the right lane with a green light. The first driver turned in front of the second one, and failed to yield, leading to the crash.
klcc.org
Lincoln County Sheriff says deputies will no longer respond to most non-emergency calls
Sheriff’s deputies in Lincoln County will no longer respond to most non-emergency calls. The new policy applies to a wide range of calls including most non-criminal traffic crashes, home or business alarms, civil disputes, illegal camping or noise complaints. Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said his deputies are stretched...
Comments / 4