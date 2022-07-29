ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Patricia Ann Wade

Mrs. Patricia Ann Wade , age 80, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Mrs. Wade was born in Indianapolis, IN on October 3, 1941, a daughter of the late Gordon Routt and the late Theda Mar Sinclair Routt.

Patricia had lived the past twenty-three years in the Rockmart area and was member of West Aragon Church of Christ.

She enjoyed fishing, gardening, painting and being a wife of a minister and missionary. She retired from Bartow County School System where she was an Art Teacher for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Roger Wade.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Wronka; two sons: Matt Wade and Jerime Wade; eight grandchildren; and sister, Janice Tanaka.

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Wade will be cremated and no formal services will be held at this time.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Patricia Ann Wade.




