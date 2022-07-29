Candidates set for Attala County special elections

www.breezynews.com
Related
Oxford Eagle
Circuit Court delays bond hearing for Herrington; friends demand justice for Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Outside the white, two-story Lafayette County Courthouse demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace,” or “Justice for Jay Lee,” as a bond hearing for Sheldon Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada took place inside on Wednesday. This was Herrington’s first appearance since his arrest for the first-degree murder...
wtva.com
Government to reimburse some in three local counties for new storm shelters
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the government will reimburse some people in Clay, Lowndes and Monroe counties for some of the cost of building a new storm shelter or safe room. Those three local counties are among eight statewide that are part of...
wcbi.com
Attorneys in golden triangle offer services for family law matters
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The 14TH Chancery Court District is helping people navigate the legal system. Attorneys from across the Golden Triangle offered services for family law matters. Dozens showed up to the in-person clinic at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse to get assistance with upcoming cases. 14th Chancery Court District Judge Paula...
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg Post
VWSD athletic director Preston Nailor leaving for job in Madison County
Seven years ago, Preston Nailor came home. Now, he’s going back to where he came of age. Nailor is leaving his job as the Vicksburg Warren School District’s athletic director to take a position as an assistant principal at Velma Jackson High School in Madison County. He said the change was a chance to continue his professional growth in a different area of the educational system.
Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
breezynews.com
Photos: prayer service held at Kosciusko High School
A prayer service was held at Kosciusko High School Thursday. Led by Rev. Gary Glazier from Kosciusko First United Methodist Church, the service began the high school and then spread to the other schools in the district to pray. The first day back for teachers is Monday, Aug 1. The...
WLBT
Reeves defends decision to dismiss lawyer in DHS case, claims man had ‘political angle’
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - While plenty of topics and partisan talking points made the rounds during Thursday’s political speeches at the Neshoba County Fair, one topic got no comment on the stage whatsoever: the firing of Brad Pigott, a lawyer investigating the Department of Human Services fraud scandal and whether Gov. Tate Reeves ultimately made that decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bobgermanylaw.com
Yazoo Co, MS – Two Children, Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in ATV Accidents in Satartia
Yazoo County deputies and additional responders were called to the scene when two children were injured in an ATV rollover just outside of Satartia. While trekking through the woods to access the accident scene, one of the deputies was also injured in a separate ATV accident. The circumstances leading to...
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake
TEVIN PITCHFORD, 29, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000. ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $389.75. JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Serving...
breezynews.com
BOLO issued from Leake County
134 am Hwy 12 E alarm notification caller said there was a male that was not supposed to be there. 9:45 am KPD responded to a stalled vehicle in front of CVS. 10:06 BOLO issued from Leake County for a stolen vehicle from Carthage with license number LJB7980 2013 blue Nissan Altima.
Commercial Dispatch
Identifying red flags, inclusion both key to curbing threats
With the reality that a school shooting could happen anywhere in the United States or anytime, there is also the reality many forget: The shooter could be anyone. Spotting the warning signs and being proactive in stopping potential violence is crucial. Mississippi State University Associate Professor and Director of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
breezynews.com
Attala SO makes narcotics arrest
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Deputies with the Attala County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at 4898 CR 4045 in Sallis, MS. This search warrant is the culmination of a joint investigation that began in January 2022. Jerome Fuller, is...
WTOK-TV
2022 Horse Racing champions crowned at the Neshoba County Fair finale
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday hosted the last day of the Neshoba County Fair the championship round for horse races. A ton of close races in the finale. Including the last races where Speedling took the win. It was too close to call at first but they did give them...
Three Mississippi women arrested for defrauding Coffeeville School District out of $45,0000
State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday that former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs have been arrested on charges of fraudulent statements/representations, conspiracy, and obtaining an object of value with intent to defraud. The trio is accused of creating a business for educational...
thelocalvoice.net
Grenada Man Arrested After Allegedly Videoing Himself Killing Kittens on Molly Barr Road in Oxford
On July 25, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report related to a video of a male recording himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road. After investigation, Carl Travis Jr., 18, of Grenada, Mississippi was issued a warrant on the charge of felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
breezynews.com
A Crash and a Fight in Attala
1:34 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to Attala Road 5216 near New Hope Road when they received reports of a fight in progress. 2:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about a minor two-vehicle accident in the Parkway Plaza parking lot on HWY 12 West.
bobgermanylaw.com
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
bobgermanylaw.com
Madison Co, MS – Oil Tank Explosion Leaves Six With Severe Burns in Kearney Park
At least six people sustained burns on more than half of their bodies. One worker was burned over 100% of their body, according to the Madison County Fire Coordinator. Two of the victims were med-flighted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for immediate treatment. As of Friday, the cause...
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny and a Multitude of Dope Charges in Neshoba County
JOSHUA ANDREWS, 29, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRY ATWOOD, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000. TANNER BOLER, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. CHARLES ELI BOND, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP....
Comments / 0