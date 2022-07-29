Junior Wheelchair Sports camp ends in epic water fight

It was the Allendale Fire Department vs. Mary Free Bed's Junior Wheelchair Sports Campers in a battle for watery dominance.

The fire department came in strong, gaining the high ground early by setting up a hose from the top of their ladder.

MFB's 50 campers and 40 instructors were not going down without a fight— grabbing buckets and super soakers.

Campers relied on the 5 days of sports and team-building training they'd just received as part of Mary Free Bed's Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp to take on the department.

The water fight happened Thursday as part of Mary Free Bed's efforts to support adaptive sports in Michigan and keep kids of all abilities active and thriving.

Now in it's 38th year, the camp featured 15 different adaptive sports, lead by instructors who are also competitive wheelchair athletes.

It had been a hot week and both sides were ready to cool down.

Reports are unclear on who won— or who had more fun.