As Till relatives blast prosecutors, The Delta News tracks down woman at center of murder case

Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
Yazoo Co, MS – Two Children, Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in ATV Accidents in Satartia
Yazoo County deputies and additional responders were called to the scene when two children were injured in an ATV rollover just outside of Satartia. While trekking through the woods to access the accident scene, one of the deputies was also injured in a separate ATV accident. The circumstances leading to...
Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake
TEVIN PITCHFORD, 29, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000. ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $389.75. JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Serving...
Grenada Man Arrested After Allegedly Videoing Himself Killing Kittens on Molly Barr Road in Oxford
On July 25, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report related to a video of a male recording himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road. After investigation, Carl Travis Jr., 18, of Grenada, Mississippi was issued a warrant on the charge of felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
Where the Funding Ends: Long-Neglected Batesville Park at Center of Race Division
BATESVILLE, Miss.—Pastor Terry Townsend parks his truck at Patton Lane Park after work, ending his shift at the U.S. Post Office just to begin his next as a part-time City of Batesville employee trying to improve the green space he grew up playing in. Townsend didn’t want a job...
Oil tank explosion severely burns Mississippi workers
Several workers suffered severe burns following a Friday morning explosion in central Mississippi. The explosion happened at a salt water disposal site in Madison County, WLBT-TV reported. At least six people sustained burns on at least 50% of their bodies, with one being burned from head to toe, said Minor...
Man suspected of murdering missing Mississippi college student makes first court appearance
Outside the white, two-story county Lafayette County Courthouse demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace,” or “Justice for Jay Lee,” as a bond hearing for Sheldon Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada took place inside on Wednesday. This was Herrington’s first appearance since his arrest for the first-degree...
BOLO issued from Leake County
134 am Hwy 12 E alarm notification caller said there was a male that was not supposed to be there. 9:45 am KPD responded to a stalled vehicle in front of CVS. 10:06 BOLO issued from Leake County for a stolen vehicle from Carthage with license number LJB7980 2013 blue Nissan Altima.
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
Man wanted for robbing Sallis Dollar General
SALLIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies are working to find the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store. Breezy News reported the armed robbery happened after 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at the Dollar General in Sallis. Investigators said they received a call from employees that the business had been robbed. They said […]
McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
Inmate accused of stabbing Yazoo County correctional officer in the neck
An inmate at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility has been accused of stabbing a correctional officer in the neck last week. According to a report by the Yazoo Herald, Alonzo Alexander stabbed a male correctional officer after the officer assisted a female guard during the altercation. “We have mostly...
Attala SO makes narcotics arrest
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Deputies with the Attala County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at 4898 CR 4045 in Sallis, MS. This search warrant is the culmination of a joint investigation that began in January 2022. Jerome Fuller, is...
Man in custody after stabbing a Humphreys County deputy in the head
HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man is in custody after stabbing a deputy in the head. Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department says the incident occurred on Wednesday night. “Thank you to all the agencies who assisted,” the department said in a Facebook post. “More information will be released soon.”
Cochran attorney Carlos Moore to represent murder suspect in disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
Cochran Firm attorney Carlos Moore will be representing Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, Mississippi. Herrington has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared two weeks ago. “I have been retained to represent Tim...
Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality
Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
VWSD athletic director Preston Nailor leaving for job in Madison County
Seven years ago, Preston Nailor came home. Now, he’s going back to where he came of age. Nailor is leaving his job as the Vicksburg Warren School District’s athletic director to take a position as an assistant principal at Velma Jackson High School in Madison County. He said the change was a chance to continue his professional growth in a different area of the educational system.
Cobbins Farm of Durant hosts KKAC Minority Outreach Field Day
NRCS reps and local attorney provide valuable agriculture/land info. “Our field day at James “Kent” Cobbins’ farm, yesterday [July 21] in Durant, Miss., was great,” said Kimberly Anderson Clayton, outreach consultant for KKAC. KKAC is an Arkansas-based non-profit corporation that provides education and technical assistance by...
4 arrested after drug bust in Attala County
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Four suspects were arrested after Attala County Deputies found more than 900 grams of marijuana during a drug bust. On Wednesday, July 20, investigators said they recovered 914 grams of marijuana, other controlled substances, firearms and cash in Attala County. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Ken Terrell Bell, 27-year-old Nicholas Deon Bell, 24-year-old […]
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
