Greenwood, MS

As Till relatives blast prosecutors, The Delta News tracks down woman at center of murder case

By Dennis Turner
deltanews.tv
 3 days ago
WJTV 12

Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

TEVIN PITCHFORD, 29, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000. ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $389.75. JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Serving...
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man wanted for robbing Sallis Dollar General

SALLIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies are working to find the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store. Breezy News reported the armed robbery happened after 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at the Dollar General in Sallis. Investigators said they received a call from employees that the business had been robbed. They said […]
SALLIS, MS
vicksburgnews.com

McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center

McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Inmate accused of stabbing Yazoo County correctional officer in the neck

An inmate at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility has been accused of stabbing a correctional officer in the neck last week. According to a report by the Yazoo Herald, Alonzo Alexander stabbed a male correctional officer after the officer assisted a female guard during the altercation. “We have mostly...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Attala SO makes narcotics arrest

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Deputies with the Attala County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at 4898 CR 4045 in Sallis, MS. This search warrant is the culmination of a joint investigation that began in January 2022. Jerome Fuller, is...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Man in custody after stabbing a Humphreys County deputy in the head

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man is in custody after stabbing a deputy in the head. Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department says the incident occurred on Wednesday night. “Thank you to all the agencies who assisted,” the department said in a Facebook post. “More information will be released soon.”
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
Bossip

Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
LEXINGTON, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vicksburg Post

VWSD athletic director Preston Nailor leaving for job in Madison County

Seven years ago, Preston Nailor came home. Now, he’s going back to where he came of age. Nailor is leaving his job as the Vicksburg Warren School District’s athletic director to take a position as an assistant principal at Velma Jackson High School in Madison County. He said the change was a chance to continue his professional growth in a different area of the educational system.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Link

Cobbins Farm of Durant hosts KKAC Minority Outreach Field Day

NRCS reps and local attorney provide valuable agriculture/land info. “Our field day at James “Kent” Cobbins’ farm, yesterday [July 21] in Durant, Miss., was great,” said Kimberly Anderson Clayton, outreach consultant for KKAC. KKAC is an Arkansas-based non-profit corporation that provides education and technical assistance by...
DURANT, MS
WJTV 12

4 arrested after drug bust in Attala County

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Four suspects were arrested after Attala County Deputies found more than 900 grams of marijuana during a drug bust. On Wednesday, July 20, investigators said they recovered 914 grams of marijuana, other controlled substances, firearms and cash in Attala County. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Ken Terrell Bell, 27-year-old Nicholas Deon Bell, 24-year-old […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
KOLR10 News

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
JACKSON, MS

