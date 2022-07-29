www.wnypapers.com
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest
The Brothers of Mercy Oktoberfest and 5K run is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, at 4530 Ransom Road, Clarence. The party starts at 5:30 p.m., with the race following at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented for age categories and overall winner. Attendees can look forward for authentic German food,...
Merrell Lane Aviation Scholarship benefits NFARS, naval industry
To honor one of its founders and longtime chairman, the Niagara Military Affairs Council (NIMAC) established the Merrell Lane Aviation Scholarship. At that time, in 2015, the United States Air Force was experiencing a pilot shortage and the scholarship was NIMAC’s way of helping fill that gap in any way that we could.
Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink' Walk to help support critical patient services
Susan G. Komen will host its “More Than Pink” Walk on Oct. 1 to raise money for programs that directly support people going through breast cancer now, and remove barriers to quality and timely care. The event takes place at the Buffalo Riverworks. Registration is now open. “More...
New future for Grand Island Radisson?
Developers eye apartments in Whitehaven-East River neighborhood. Once again, there appears to be interest in development on the southeast shore of Grand Island. Following an earlier proposal to build apartment housing in the Whitehaven-East River neighborhood – one that was rejected due to heated opposition over mixed-use development – there’s a new plan before the town to develop the Radisson Hotel into apartments.
Olmsted filmmaker and historian to present program
In celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, filmmaker Laurence Cotton will give a presentation called “Frederick Law Olmsted: Bringing Nature to the City.” The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
National Night Out set for Aug. 2
Grand Island National Night Out will take place from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Town Commons next to Grand Island Town Hall (Baseline and Whitehaven roads). National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, town watch, neighborhood watch, and other anticrime efforts.
What's beneath your feet? Buffalo Geological Society has something for everyone
Buffalo Geological Society Inc. What is a fossil? What minerals can be found locally? How is jewelry made? What geological processes formed our area and the world? These are some of the topics that members of the Buffalo Geological Society Inc. (BGS) study. We conduct field trips, and offer programs designed to educate the general public on a variety of geological science topics.
Certified AutoBrokers: Providing service from a servant's heart
Chris Taylor, who co-owns Certified AutoBrokers, 1693 Grand Island Blvd., with Travis Smith, said that his business, which recently expanded, has experienced tremendous growth and that he believes that it has great potential for continued growth in the future. “We hope to grow this facility to its maximum capacity. There’s...
Village of Lewiston: Work on $1.8M DPW garage addition set to begin
Trustees in the Village of Lewiston on Monday gathered at the Department of Public Works to break ground on a $1.8 million expansion to the DPW headquarters. Construction has commenced on two additions along the south and east sides of the DPW building on Seneca Street. The first and largest new unit, at approximately 3,800 square-feet, is projected to run parallel with the existing garage. A second unit, pegged at 1,250 square-feet, will be added in next to the existing building.
