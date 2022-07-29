ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars training camp questions answered

By Jeff Tice
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
blackandteal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins making interesting offensive change

The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jaguars cut rookie kicker Andrew Mevis after ugly misses, including one that hit Dave Campo

Most players get more than four days of training camp to show what they can do, but Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis did not have a start to training camp like most players. Mevis was cut by the Jaguars just four days into camp after a disastrous start that had reporters on the scene describing him missing wildly, with field goals coming up short, missing badly wide, and in one case hitting former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo, who does commentary for a local radio station and was off to the side of the practice field.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Nfl#Training Camps#American Football#Sports#Paramount
FanSided

Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline

Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

What Mohamed Sanu means for Dolphins Preston Williams

An already deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver group got deeper last week when Mohamed Sanu was signed. That isn’t good news for some. At some point between now and the end of August, the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts to their wide receiver group. Miami is likely to carry six receivers at most and is stacked provided the team doesn’t suffer injuries…knock…on…wood!
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags sign OL Darryl Willams, waive TE Naz Bohannon

With Day 5 of camp completed, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a signing on Saturday by adding offensive lineman Darryl Williams to the roster. To make room for his addition, the Jags waived undrafted rookie Naz Bohannon. Williams will join the Jags after entering the league in 2020 with the Kansas...
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy