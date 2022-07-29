Jacksonville Jaguars training camp questions answered

blackandteal.com
Related
Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Says 1 WR "Standing Out" At Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers. During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out...
Jerrick Gibson, nation's No. 1 RB in 2024, visiting Miami Hurricanes instead of Florida Gators this weekend
IMG Academy (Florida) has been a factory for bluechip college football talent in recent years and that won't slow down any time soon. Lately, however, the national powerhouse program has a been a pipeline for the Miami Hurricanes, having secured five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, elite ...
Dolphins making interesting offensive change
The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Jaguars cut rookie kicker Andrew Mevis after ugly misses, including one that hit Dave Campo
Most players get more than four days of training camp to show what they can do, but Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis did not have a start to training camp like most players. Mevis was cut by the Jaguars just four days into camp after a disastrous start that had reporters on the scene describing him missing wildly, with field goals coming up short, missing badly wide, and in one case hitting former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo, who does commentary for a local radio station and was off to the side of the practice field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline
Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
A cruel (crystal ball) twist for Florida State Football
Florida State football fans were hoping to get some good news on Saturday from Brock Glenn, but it looks like that won’t happen. Not much has gone right for Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell since he took over the job of leading the Seminoles. The performance on...
Future of Georgia/Florida in Jacksonville not as clear as many think
There has been a lot of talk around the potential movement of the annual Georgia/Florida game played every year in Jacksonville. Chip Towers of AJC says, not so fast my friend.
What Mohamed Sanu means for Dolphins Preston Williams
An already deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver group got deeper last week when Mohamed Sanu was signed. That isn’t good news for some. At some point between now and the end of August, the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts to their wide receiver group. Miami is likely to carry six receivers at most and is stacked provided the team doesn’t suffer injuries…knock…on…wood!
Jags sign OL Darryl Willams, waive TE Naz Bohannon
With Day 5 of camp completed, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a signing on Saturday by adding offensive lineman Darryl Williams to the roster. To make room for his addition, the Jags waived undrafted rookie Naz Bohannon. Williams will join the Jags after entering the league in 2020 with the Kansas...
FanSided
270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0