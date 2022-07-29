Photos: prayer service held at Kosciusko High School

www.breezynews.com
wcbi.com
Attorneys in golden triangle offer services for family law matters
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The 14TH Chancery Court District is helping people navigate the legal system. Attorneys from across the Golden Triangle offered services for family law matters. Dozens showed up to the in-person clinic at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse to get assistance with upcoming cases. 14th Chancery Court District Judge Paula...
Vicksburg Post
VWSD athletic director Preston Nailor leaving for job in Madison County
Seven years ago, Preston Nailor came home. Now, he’s going back to where he came of age. Nailor is leaving his job as the Vicksburg Warren School District’s athletic director to take a position as an assistant principal at Velma Jackson High School in Madison County. He said the change was a chance to continue his professional growth in a different area of the educational system.
bobgermanylaw.com
Yazoo Co, MS – Two Children, Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in ATV Accidents in Satartia
Yazoo County deputies and additional responders were called to the scene when two children were injured in an ATV rollover just outside of Satartia. While trekking through the woods to access the accident scene, one of the deputies was also injured in a separate ATV accident. The circumstances leading to...
teslarati.com
Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
Mississippi Link
Cobbins Farm of Durant hosts KKAC Minority Outreach Field Day
NRCS reps and local attorney provide valuable agriculture/land info. “Our field day at James “Kent” Cobbins’ farm, yesterday [July 21] in Durant, Miss., was great,” said Kimberly Anderson Clayton, outreach consultant for KKAC. KKAC is an Arkansas-based non-profit corporation that provides education and technical assistance by...
bobgermanylaw.com
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
bobgermanylaw.com
Madison Co, MS – Oil Tank Explosion Leaves Six With Severe Burns in Kearney Park
At least six people sustained burns on more than half of their bodies. One worker was burned over 100% of their body, according to the Madison County Fire Coordinator. Two of the victims were med-flighted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for immediate treatment. As of Friday, the cause...
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
thelocalvoice.net
Grenada Man Arrested After Allegedly Videoing Himself Killing Kittens on Molly Barr Road in Oxford
On July 25, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report related to a video of a male recording himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road. After investigation, Carl Travis Jr., 18, of Grenada, Mississippi was issued a warrant on the charge of felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
Oxford Eagle
Circuit Court delays bond hearing for Herrington; friends demand justice for Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Outside the white, two-story Lafayette County Courthouse demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace,” or “Justice for Jay Lee,” as a bond hearing for Sheldon Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada took place inside on Wednesday. This was Herrington’s first appearance since his arrest for the first-degree murder...
deltanews.tv
As Till relatives blast prosecutors, The Delta News tracks down woman at center of murder case
GREENWOOD - There are new charges and new demands in the decades old murder of Emmett Till in The Delta. Thursday, protesters took to the steps of the Leflore County Courthouse, as The Delta News tracked down a relative of the woman. Protesters said a few weeks ago, they would...
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake
TEVIN PITCHFORD, 29, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000. ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $389.75. JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Serving...
WTOK-TV
2022 Horse Racing champions crowned at the Neshoba County Fair finale
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday hosted the last day of the Neshoba County Fair the championship round for horse races. A ton of close races in the finale. Including the last races where Speedling took the win. It was too close to call at first but they did give them...
Deputies: 13-year-old shoots girlfriend in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after they said a 13-year-old boy shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while filming a video. The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Oak Grove subdivision off of Old Fannin Road. Deputies said the 16-year-old was helping the 13-year-old film a video […]
breezynews.com
BOLO issued from Leake County
134 am Hwy 12 E alarm notification caller said there was a male that was not supposed to be there. 9:45 am KPD responded to a stalled vehicle in front of CVS. 10:06 BOLO issued from Leake County for a stolen vehicle from Carthage with license number LJB7980 2013 blue Nissan Altima.
Neshoba Democrat
Boyd awaits sentencing in motel murder
Sentencing is schedule next month for a Philadelphia man convicted of capital murder. The man, Marlon Boyd, 20, was convicted last Tuesday in the March 20, 2021, slaying death of 27-year-old Desmond Davis of Philadelphia in an early-morning robbery at the Western Motel on south Holland Avenue. Boyd was taken...
Officials: Mississippi 13-year-old shoots girlfriend while filming video
A Mississippi 13-year-old reportedly shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while shooting a video that involved gunplay. Rankin County officials say the boy and his girlfriend were making the video in the Oak Grove subdivision off Old Fannin Road with a gun that was reported stolen. The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny and a Multitude of Dope Charges in Neshoba County
JOSHUA ANDREWS, 29, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRY ATWOOD, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000. TANNER BOLER, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. CHARLES ELI BOND, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP....
Officials: One man dead, teen arrested after apparent road rage incident on rural Mississippi highway
One person is dead in what appears to be a road rage incident on a rural Mississippi highway. At approximately 9:30 a.m., witnesses say that shots were fired from a pickup truck traveling north on Highway 25 near the Rankin County/Scott County line. The shots were reportedly fired at another vehicle also traveling north on the same highway.
