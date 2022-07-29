Photos: prayer service held at Kosciusko High School

Seven years ago, Preston Nailor came home. Now, he’s going back to where he came of age. Nailor is leaving his job as the Vicksburg Warren School District’s athletic director to take a position as an assistant principal at Velma Jackson High School in Madison County. He said the change was a chance to continue his professional growth in a different area of the educational system.

MADISON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO