Kosciusko, MS

Photos: prayer service held at Kosciusko High School

By Breck Riley
breezynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.breezynews.com

wcbi.com

Attorneys in golden triangle offer services for family law matters

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The 14TH Chancery Court District is helping people navigate the legal system. Attorneys from across the Golden Triangle offered services for family law matters. Dozens showed up to the in-person clinic at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse to get assistance with upcoming cases. 14th Chancery Court District Judge Paula...
STARKVILLE, MS
Vicksburg Post

VWSD athletic director Preston Nailor leaving for job in Madison County

Seven years ago, Preston Nailor came home. Now, he’s going back to where he came of age. Nailor is leaving his job as the Vicksburg Warren School District’s athletic director to take a position as an assistant principal at Velma Jackson High School in Madison County. He said the change was a chance to continue his professional growth in a different area of the educational system.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
teslarati.com

Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store

Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
BRANDON, MS
Mississippi Link

Cobbins Farm of Durant hosts KKAC Minority Outreach Field Day

NRCS reps and local attorney provide valuable agriculture/land info. “Our field day at James “Kent” Cobbins’ farm, yesterday [July 21] in Durant, Miss., was great,” said Kimberly Anderson Clayton, outreach consultant for KKAC. KKAC is an Arkansas-based non-profit corporation that provides education and technical assistance by...
DURANT, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash

Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
CARTHAGE, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

TEVIN PITCHFORD, 29, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000. ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $389.75. JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Serving...
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies: 13-year-old shoots girlfriend in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after they said a 13-year-old boy shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while filming a video. The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Oak Grove subdivision off of Old Fannin Road. Deputies said the 16-year-old was helping the 13-year-old film a video […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

BOLO issued from Leake County

134 am Hwy 12 E alarm notification caller said there was a male that was not supposed to be there. 9:45 am KPD responded to a stalled vehicle in front of CVS. 10:06 BOLO issued from Leake County for a stolen vehicle from Carthage with license number LJB7980 2013 blue Nissan Altima.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Boyd awaits sentencing in motel murder

Sentencing is schedule next month for a Philadelphia man convicted of capital murder. The man, Marlon Boyd, 20, was convicted last Tuesday in the March 20, 2021, slaying death of 27-year-old Desmond Davis of Philadelphia in an early-morning robbery at the Western Motel on south Holland Avenue. Boyd was taken...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Grand Larceny and a Multitude of Dope Charges in Neshoba County

JOSHUA ANDREWS, 29, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRY ATWOOD, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000. TANNER BOLER, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. CHARLES ELI BOND, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

