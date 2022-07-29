ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alert Center: Robbery leads to police-involved shooting in Chelsea

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Gunfire erupted between police and two suspects early Friday morning in Chelsea after an attempted robbery.

Police say at 2:50 a.m. on West 21st Street and 6th Avenue, two officers saw a robbery taking place.

Officers attempted to stop the robbery, and that's when two people fired gunshots at them, according to the NYPD. Police fired back, but no one was injured during the shooting.

Authorities say no personal items were taken from the person being robbed.

The suspects fled in an Audi sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

News 12

Police: Multiple shootings in Brooklyn Friday night; victims in stable condition

Police say there were multiple shootings in Brooklyn late Friday night. Police told News 12 shots were fired at around 10:30 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue. They say upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old man was shot in his back and a woman was grazed in her left leg The two victims were both taken to Lutheran hospital where they are expected to be okay.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

