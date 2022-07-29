Alert Center: Robbery leads to police-involved shooting in Chelsea

Gunfire erupted between police and two suspects early Friday morning in Chelsea after an attempted robbery.

Police say at 2:50 a.m. on West 21st Street and 6th Avenue, two officers saw a robbery taking place.

Officers attempted to stop the robbery, and that's when two people fired gunshots at them, according to the NYPD. Police fired back, but no one was injured during the shooting.

Authorities say no personal items were taken from the person being robbed.

The suspects fled in an Audi sedan. The investigation is ongoing.