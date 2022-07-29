ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Alert Center: Ulster County man threatened to shoot up hospital, sheriff says

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Ulster County police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a hospital Thursday.

The Ulster County Sheriff's office says Ellenville resident Chris Bruce attempted to visit someone he knew at Ellenville Hospital around 1 a.m Thursday.

When he was told he couldn't come up, he became violent and angry. He proceeded to threaten to shoot up the hospital.

Bruce was arraigned in town court and later released.

When he returns to court, he will be facing charges associated with making a terroristic threat and harassment.

Patty K
2d ago

Too many crazy people coming out to attack the rest of us. I wonder if it's all the strange additives in our food & stuff leaching out of plastic bottles and jars.

Pathfinder64
2d ago

Don’t you just love NY? Someone makes a “ terroristic threat”, and they get ROR’d! Maybe they should change the charging instrument to say, “really bad threat, but not really that bad”

