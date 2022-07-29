Alert Center: Ulster County man threatened to shoot up hospital, sheriff says

Ulster County police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a hospital Thursday.

The Ulster County Sheriff's office says Ellenville resident Chris Bruce attempted to visit someone he knew at Ellenville Hospital around 1 a.m Thursday.

When he was told he couldn't come up, he became violent and angry. He proceeded to threaten to shoot up the hospital.

Bruce was arraigned in town court and later released.

When he returns to court, he will be facing charges associated with making a terroristic threat and harassment.