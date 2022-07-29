The Real Deal: How to bring down the back-to-school costs

From school lunches -- to musical instruments -- we are taking a look at what back-to-school items are costing this year.

News 12 's Kristie Reeter is finding coupons, deals and apps -- that will help bring down the cost, in today's The Real Deal.

"Inflation is hitting us everywhere we spend money, and it is going to hit us when we send our kids back to school. Lunch meats are up 18% year over year. Haircuts are up 6.3%. Musical instruments, if your kid is a musician, up 5.6%. And tuition and fees up 2.2%, especially for colleges," says Caleb Silver of Investopedia.

Some retailers may have an over supply, and are offering discounts now ahead of the back-to-school rush.

A manager from Staples says that the top 12 items any student will need are priced under 99 cents at the store.

Store apps -- that's where you can find even more savings and weekly ads.

You can also use coupons, and check if the store does price match.