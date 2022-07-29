For more than 20 years, a Garden City family has been committed to sun safety and skin cancer prevention

For Cara Biggane, losing her sister Mollie to melanoma, started a mission that turned her grief into action. She's this month's 12 Making a Difference.

Mollie’s Fund has been at the forefront of melanoma awareness and making a difference in melanoma education – partnering with health care providers and medical institutions to educate all ages on the importance of sun safety, provide free skin cancer screenings, and connect patients to the latest treatments.