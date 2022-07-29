ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

12 Making a Difference: Mollie's Fund

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVXW0_0gxMUaI800

For more than 20 years, a Garden City family has been committed to sun safety and skin cancer prevention

For Cara Biggane, losing her sister Mollie to melanoma, started a mission that turned her grief into action. She's this month's 12 Making a Difference.

Mollie’s Fund has been at the forefront of melanoma awareness and making a difference in melanoma education – partnering with health care providers and medical institutions to educate all ages on the importance of sun safety, provide free skin cancer screenings, and connect patients to the latest treatments.

