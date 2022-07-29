12 Making a Difference: Mollie's Fund
For more than 20 years, a Garden City family has been committed to sun safety and skin cancer prevention
For Cara Biggane, losing her sister Mollie to melanoma, started a mission that turned her grief into action. She's this month's 12 Making a Difference.
Mollie’s Fund has been at the forefront of melanoma awareness and making a difference in melanoma education – partnering with health care providers and medical institutions to educate all ages on the importance of sun safety, provide free skin cancer screenings, and connect patients to the latest treatments.
Comments / 0