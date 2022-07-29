YouTube EMEA Boss Ben McOwen Wilson To Depart

Click here to read the full article.

YouTube EMEA Regional Boss Ben McOwen Wilson is stepping down after more than a decade leading the Google-owned platform across the region.

McOwen Wilson is departing YouTube but staying with Google, as he gets set to lead the Google Play app store in EMEA next week.

McOwen Wilson delivered the news on Twitter earlier, stating that YouTube EMEA is “burned in my soul.”

“I have helped to launch, lead and grow our business, our creators & our teams across the UK, Africa, Nordics, Benelux, DACH, Russia and, for a while, EMEA-wide,” he added. “YouTube has been the most fun, fulfilling and challenging role of my career.”

Working with creators and producers, the exec has been overseeing activity in these regions for more than a decade, and has been a big contributor to the UK’s TV sector, most recently winning a fellowship from the Royal Television Society.

His replacement has not yet been confirmed.

“For the first time in history a genuinely representative generation of creative talent has built their audience & their careers through their creativity and connection, no gatekeepers,” added McOwen Wilson. “It is those creators that have surprised and challenged us every day.”