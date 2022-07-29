Don't expect a sudden turnaround on supply chain problems, top autos CEO says

www.cnbc.com
GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t
The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
Amazon records $3.9 billion loss on Rivian investment, bringing markdown for the year to $11.5 billion
For a second straight quarter, Amazon took a massive writedown on its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian. Shares of Rivian lost almost half their value in the period after dropping by more than 50% in the first quarter. Amazon's report comes a day after Ford took a $2.4 billion...
The Car Industry Is Turning Around Right Now, Semiconductor Giant Says
NXP generates more than half of its top-line sales in the automotive computing segment. This company is perfectly positioned to read the market trend in the car-building industry. CEO Kurt Sievers said the global chip shortage is clearing up over the next few quarters, resulting in more cars being built.
Shares of Chinese EV makers Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto rise as July car deliveries jump
Nio said it delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, up 26.7%% year-on-year, but down from June's figure of almost 13,000 deliveries. Li Auto meanwhile said it delivered 10,422 of its Li ONE sports utility vehicle in July, up 21.3% year-over-year, but also slipping from June's figure. Xpeng delivered the most out...
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
China is one small step closer to getting alternative iron ore supply from Simandou
Simandou's significance lies in its ability to provide major iron ore consumers such as China with an alternative to top supply sources like Australia and Brazil. Two consortiums say they will seek financing to construct more than 600 kilometers of rail infrastructure extending from the south to the southwest of Guinea as well as port infrastructure in the Forecariah prefecture in Maritime Guinea.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
China says U.S. chip act will distort global semiconductor supply chain
HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Friday that a major new chips act passed by the U.S. Congress will distort the global semiconductor supply chain and disrupt international trade.
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
77% of Americans Think a Recession Will Hit This Year. Do These 4 Things to Prepare
It's important to accept that economic conditions could worsen. Recent data shows that many Americans think an economic downturn is imminent. A few key moves could spare you from a world of financial hurt if your job is cut. For months, financial experts have been warning the public that the...
The strange reason America's economy is shrinking
When you think about a shrinking economy, what comes to mind?
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
Oil up over $2/bbl as hopes fade for OPEC+ supply boost
NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled up more than $2 a barrel on Friday as attention turned to next week's OPEC+ meeting and dimming expectations that the producer group will imminently boost supply.
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
