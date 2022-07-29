ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Don't expect a sudden turnaround on supply chain problems, top autos CEO says

By Karen Gilchrist, @_karengilchrist
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

The Car Industry Is Turning Around Right Now, Semiconductor Giant Says

NXP generates more than half of its top-line sales in the automotive computing segment. This company is perfectly positioned to read the market trend in the car-building industry. CEO Kurt Sievers said the global chip shortage is clearing up over the next few quarters, resulting in more cars being built.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autos#Supply Chains#Ukraine#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Cnbc
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Euro
CNBC

China is one small step closer to getting alternative iron ore supply from Simandou

Simandou's significance lies in its ability to provide major iron ore consumers such as China with an alternative to top supply sources like Australia and Brazil. Two consortiums say they will seek financing to construct more than 600 kilometers of rail infrastructure extending from the south to the southwest of Guinea as well as port infrastructure in the Forecariah prefecture in Maritime Guinea.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record

OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy