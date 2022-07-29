'DC League of Super-Pets' Voice Cast: Every Actor Starring in the Film

www.newsweek.com
ComicBook
Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed
The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film
Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Shows Up In Costume, Rumbling Hall H With Exclusive Footage Featuring Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller – Comic-Con
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson, going back to his WWE days, always know how to make an entrance, and Saturday morning was no exception as the action star, fully clad as DC superhero Black Adam, was elevated into Comic-Con’s Hall H as the speakers shook the room to its core. Adorn around attendees’ necks were Black Adam lightning lights which flicked on when he arrived. “Hall H, you have been warned. The DC universe will never be the same again,” boomed Johnson. #BlackAdam Entrance! #SDCC pic.twitter.com/wsdH7lgoQ1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2022 Said director Jaume Collet-Serra, “I’ve seen the movie...
John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here
The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
Jason Momoa Reunites With Ben Affleck, Teases His ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Return as Batman: ‘Great Things Coming’
Answering Aquaman’s bat signal? As Jason Momoa kicks off filming of his forthcoming Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom film, he has fans theorizing about which fellow DC Universe heroes could lend a hand. “REUNITED Bruce [Wayne] and Arthur [Curry],” the Game of Thrones alum, 42, captioned a Thursday, July 28, Instagram snap with Ben Affleck, referring to their DC characters. […]
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
Drew Barrymore Teases a ‘Few Reasons’ Why Ex Justin Long ‘Gets All the Ladies’
Special skills? Drew Barrymore shared why her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, has been so successful with women. “You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them].” the 50 First Dates star, 47, shared with comedian Mike Birbiglia on his "A Little Bit […]
Internet Cry-Laughs as Mom Admits She Nearly Choked at Ultrasound Image
"Douse it with holy water" joked one TikTok user after the woman shared her baby's scary-looking scan.
George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Star Trek fans are mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original series and its film sequels, following her death on July 30 of natural causes. Among mourners are franchise stars past and present as well as other celebrities who were inspired by Nichols, a trailblazing actress who also played an integral role in recruiting diverse astronauts for NASA. Leading the tributes was George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu alongside Nichols. “I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as...
Marvel releases first 'Black Panther 2' trailer, reveals two 'Avengers' movies at Comic-Con
Marvel released the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed two new 'Avengers' movies for 2025.
Sylvester Stallone is a grizzled, disillusioned superhero in Samaritan trailer
Action legend Sylvester Stallone has dabbled in the superhero genre before, most notably as Judge Dredd (1995), the Ravager Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. (2017), and the voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad (2021). (He's reprising his Ravager role for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.) With his new film Samaritan, Stallone gets to play an aging superhero living anonymously as a garbage man, tormented by his past. Judging by the official trailer, it's the perfect role for the 73-year-old action star, combining all the best elements of his long, illustrious career.
Sarah Paulson Starring in Horror-Thriller ‘Dust’ for Searchlight Pictures
Sarah Paulson is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ “Dust,” a horror thriller that was originally intended as a vehicle for Claire Foy. The film, like other recent Searchlight releases such as “Fire Island” and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced. Principal photography will begin next month. Foy had to drop out due to scheduling issues.
David Krumholtz Reveals First Look at Bernard's Return in The Santa Clauses
David Krumholtz has unwrapped the first look at his return as Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clauses. On Wednesday, it was reported that Krumholtz is reprising his role as the fan-favorite Head Elf for the first time since 2002's The Santa Clause 2. The Disney+ Original series reunites Bernard and Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), the soon-to-retire Santa Claus, nearly 30 years after Allen's toymaker became the new Santa in 1994's The Santa Clause. Krumholtz confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a brief video of "when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time." See it below.
MCU fans outraged with how ‘Ant-Man 3’ is treating MODOK
The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news. In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that...
Wait, Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter?
Margot Robbie may be a global superstar, but it turns out her husband has also had his time in the spotlight, after it was revealed that he had a cameo in a Harry Potter movie. Granted, his time in the spotlight was pretty short, but still, an acting credit is an acting credit.
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
'Ever After' Turns 24: Melanie Lynskey Recalls 'Wonderful' On-Set Moments, Including Drew Barrymore DJing (Exc
It's been 24 years since Melanie Lynskey starred as Jacqueline in Ever After: A Cinderella Story, but the 45-year-old actress still has fond memories of the fun she had on -- and off -- set with co-stars Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston. ET spoke with Lynskey ahead of the movie's anniversary and she reflected on the magical time she had filming it.
Nichelle Nichols
'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89 'Star Trek' Icon Nichelle Nichols Screams at Son in Conservatorship Battle. 'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols' Son is Trying to Control Her, Claims Alleged Friend. 8/17/18. 'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols Has Dementia. 8/10/18. 'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols Conservatorship Granted by...
Marvel Fans Spot Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer
Will Charlie Cox appear as Daredevil in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'? Some fans seem to think so after watching the new trailer for the Disney+ series.
