Treating Ectopic Pregnancies in A Pro-Life Culture | Opinion

ectopic pregnancy is when zygote implants in the fallopian tube instead of the uterus. fallopian tube doesn't stretch to accommodate the growing zygote, instead it ruptures causing hemorrhage and death if not treated immediately
Women who want a baby can start a pregnancy and things can go wrong. Partial miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, ectopic pregnancy, detached placenta etc. Doctors in anti abortion states will wait to treat the woman for fear of being accused of doing an illegal abortion. The obstetrician will wait until the woman is coding out from hemorrhage and go into resuscitation mode. Women are going to die
