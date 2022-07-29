ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treating Ectopic Pregnancies in A Pro-Life Culture | Opinion

By Grazie Pozo Christie
 3 days ago
Vicky Graham
2d ago

ectopic pregnancy is when zygote implants in the fallopian tube instead of the uterus. fallopian tube doesn't stretch to accommodate the growing zygote, instead it ruptures causing hemorrhage and death if not treated immediately

Vicky Graham
2d ago

Women who want a baby can start a pregnancy and things can go wrong. Partial miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, ectopic pregnancy, detached placenta etc. Doctors in anti abortion states will wait to treat the woman for fear of being accused of doing an illegal abortion. The obstetrician will wait until the woman is coding out from hemorrhage and go into resuscitation mode. Women are going to die

Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
Fox News

Abortion ruling finally gives unborn chance for legal protection they deserve

Over my 20-year career as a radiologist evaluating patients of all ages for disease and abnormality, I have been consistently moved by my youngest patients — the pre-born little boy or girl fetuses floating in the silence of their mothers’ wombs. Their lively humanity moves me, but mostly it is their utter defenselessness. Over the course of my entire professional life, these youngest patients of mine, unlike any of my other charges, lacked the most basic protection of law. To me, their doctor, who marveled over them and delighted in their delicate beauty, this was a depressing fact.
Washington Examiner

Call a national emergency, women are getting pregnant!

Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Democrats have been calling on state lawmakers to codify it. Their reasoning? Too many women are getting pregnant. Vice President Kamala Harris conveyed how urgently the White House wants lawmakers to codify Roe because “women are getting pregnant every day in America, and this is a real issue.”
Slate

The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape

The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
Mic

Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”

In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
Beauty YouTuber Forced to Carry Dead Fetus for 2 Weeks After Miscarriage Due to Abortion Ban

Weeks after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Texas woman's heartbreaking story is shedding light on the very personal impact of abortion bans. Marlena Stell recently spoke to CNN about her "gut-wrenching" miscarriage and how she was forced to carry her dead fetus for two weeks after a doctor refused to provide medical intervention due to a Texas anti-abortion law.
Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
Boston Globe

What pregnancy and childbirth do to the bodies of young girls

“Their bodies are not ready for childbirth and it’s very traumatic." After the account a 10-year-old Ohio girl crossing state lines to get an abortion drew national attention last week, some prominent abortion opponents suggested the child should have carried her pregnancy to term. But midwives and doctors who...
The Guardian

My life outside the gender binary: ‘People want to know, often within the first handshake, whether you were always like this’

I sit in the GP’s office. He asks: “So, when did you know?” I say: “Always.” Because I’ve heard that simplicity gets results. It is one phrase that has spanned my lifetime. No matter what setting, country or occasion, it remains undefeatable. Like a cockroach that refuses to disappear, it doesn’t care which part of my life I am in; it will always emerge: “So, when did you know?”
The Guardian

The brutal US abortion ruling is a potential death sentence for all pregnant women

To mitigate the shock, perhaps, or because people believed it, one thing said in the immediate wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade was that for much of the US, not a great deal would change. Symbolically, of course, it was horrific, potentially prefiguring a larger swing by the supreme court against civil rights. Practically, however, abortion limits across large swaths of the country were already so severe, and the availability of clinics so reduced, that it raised the question of how much difference would this make anyway.
