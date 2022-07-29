ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

By Mitchell Now
mitchellnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mitchellnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
POLITICS
kelo.com

South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Most rural counties in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
South Dakota State
State
South Carolina State
greenvillejournal.com

South Carolina’s 2022 Sales Tax Holiday to kick off Aug. 5

South Carolina’s 72-hour sales tax holiday will be from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, when shoppers will be able to purchase items in-store or online without paying the state’s 6% sales tax or any applicable local taxes. Eligible items include:. Clothing. Clothing accessories. Footwear. School supplies used for...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Charging system is coming for SD interstates

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
TRAFFIC
mitchellnow.com

SDABA Class B State Tournament Bracket released

MITCHELL — The 2022 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B Tournament kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Cadwell Park. On Sunday, the SDABA held a live stream to unveil this year’s tournament bracket, seen below:. Kool98.com and KUQL FM 98.3 will be broadcasting ALL games for the Plankinton...
MITCHELL, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Pierre#U S Lottery#General Fund#Capitol Construction Fund#State#The State Of South Dakota
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
News Channel Nebraska

Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kennardo G. James

A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I

We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
sdpb.org

Noem not ruling out a run for president

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said on a national political podcast that she is not ruling out a run for president in 2024. The Republican governor is up for re-election in South Dakota this year. Noem was in Washington, D.C., this week for a Heritage Foundation speech and book signing.
ELECTIONS
WYFF4.com

Shark Week blimp flies over South Carolina

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — People stopped along the interstate in Simpsonville Friday morning to grab pictures and videos of the Shark Week blimp. The video above was taken in Simpsonville around 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Channel blimp made a stop in Anderson to refuel. Video below shows the blimp in...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy