Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

mitchellnow.com
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
KELOLAND TV
Most rural counties in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
greenvillejournal.com
South Carolina’s 2022 Sales Tax Holiday to kick off Aug. 5
South Carolina’s 72-hour sales tax holiday will be from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, when shoppers will be able to purchase items in-store or online without paying the state’s 6% sales tax or any applicable local taxes. Eligible items include:. Clothing. Clothing accessories. Footwear. School supplies used for...
KELOLAND TV
Charging system is coming for SD interstates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
capcity.news
Wyoming reservoir closing to boats due to invasive zebra mussel discovery in South Dakota
CASPER, Wyo. — The LAK Reservoir east of Newcastle, Wyoming, will be closed to watercraft starting 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 due to the recent discovery of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir 27 miles from the Wyoming border in the Black Hills in South Dakota, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
mitchellnow.com
SDABA Class B State Tournament Bracket released
MITCHELL — The 2022 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B Tournament kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Cadwell Park. On Sunday, the SDABA held a live stream to unveil this year’s tournament bracket, seen below:. Kool98.com and KUQL FM 98.3 will be broadcasting ALL games for the Plankinton...
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
FOX Carolina
SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Infectious disease found in SC horses
The Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) is a blood-borne illness and does not infect humans, but is potentially fatal to horses and other equestrian species.
News Channel Nebraska
Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I
We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
sdpb.org
Noem not ruling out a run for president
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said on a national political podcast that she is not ruling out a run for president in 2024. The Republican governor is up for re-election in South Dakota this year. Noem was in Washington, D.C., this week for a Heritage Foundation speech and book signing.
WYFF4.com
Shark Week blimp flies over South Carolina
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — People stopped along the interstate in Simpsonville Friday morning to grab pictures and videos of the Shark Week blimp. The video above was taken in Simpsonville around 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Channel blimp made a stop in Anderson to refuel. Video below shows the blimp in...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
cowboystatedaily.com
Emergency Coordinator Issues Guidance On What To Do If Boysen Dam Breaks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If Boysen Dam failed, the town of Thermopolis would be under 70 feet of water in about 90 minutes, according to an emergency coordinator for the region. “Sirens will sound, your phones will ring. It will not be time to call...
