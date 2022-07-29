ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Caught on Camera: Man steals credit card left in payment machine at Broward Publix

By Amanda Batchelor
Click10.com
 3 days ago
www.local10.com

Claudette M. Reddick
2d ago

That Is So Sad 😞 What About Doing The Right Thing! God Is Always Watching 👀

Reply
5
Maria d
2d ago

hope gets caught and is a lot of people like they say so what? criminals with no fear of God

Reply
3
 

BOCANEWSNOW

Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Crime Update: Kidnapping and Residential Burglary

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through July 23, 2022. A 62-year-old female was the victim of Auto Theft on W 24th Ct on 07/22/2022. Tot. Est. Loss: $95. Burglary Conveyance. A...
MARGATE, FL
Parkland Crime Update: Vandalized Tesla and Runaway Child

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 25, 2022. On 07/22/2022, an unknown subject(s) stole the victim’s 2020 white Infinity Q60S 2 door from his driveway without his permission or authority. The victim advised the vehicle was left unlocked with the other key fob inside. The vehicle has no tracking system available. Area canvass was completed.
PARKLAND, FL
wflx.com

Man received marijuana shipment via FedEx, sheriff's office says

A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana. According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton. A priority overnight...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Deputy In Police Car Hits Man In North Broward County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward Sheriff’s Deputy struck a man with a police cruiser this morning in Pompano Beach. Both the victim and deputy are receiving medical treatment. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement: OFFICIAL BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE STATEMENT: (UPDATED 1:26 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man shot in downtown Miami, drives himself to hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man drove himself to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, the victim told officers he was shot near Southeast Third Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at around 7 p.m., Saturday. 7News cameras captured shows Miami...
MIAMI, FL
CarBuzz.com

Wild Lamborghini Urus Crash Destroys Florida House

As the saying goes, 'only in Florida,' one of the few states you will see stories like this. A sketchy Lamborghini Urus driver speeding excessively through a residential neighborhood, then crashes into a house, rental exotic catches fire, and the driver leaves the scene. But that is a fairly regular occurrence in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL area, where speeding recklessly in rental exotics often leads to a crash.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead after jumping from ambulance on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures. According to investigators, an individual who had been Baker Acted was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance on Saturday morning when the person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Boca Raton Woman Steals Tools For Drugs

Hits Home Depot On Glades Road In Boca Raton. Read The Police Report. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman apparently told police that she stole several tools from Home Depot on Glades Road in Boca Raton so that she could sell […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

