Caught on Camera: Man steals credit card left in payment machine at Broward Publix

Claudette M. Reddick
2d ago
That Is So Sad 😞 What About Doing The Right Thing! God Is Always Watching 👀
Maria d
2d ago
hope gets caught and is a lot of people like they say so what? criminals with no fear of God
Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Possible stabbing in Oakland Park, 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing. It happened Sunday morning along Northeast Fourth Avenue in Oakland Park. Two people were hospitalized as a result. One of the victims was taken to Broward General Hospital by paramedics. The second victim arrived at...
NBC Miami
Sunny Isles Beach Police Officer's Kind Actions Caught on Camera in Heartwarming Moment
A Sunny Isles Beach police officer‘s kind actions during a fatal crash were caught on camera when a fellow officer noticed him helping a woman and captured the heartwarming moment. “It was a pretty hectic day,” said Officer Máximo Fanjul. A fatal car accident shut down all...
margatetalk.com
Margate Crime Update: Kidnapping and Residential Burglary
Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through July 23, 2022. A 62-year-old female was the victim of Auto Theft on W 24th Ct on 07/22/2022. Tot. Est. Loss: $95. Burglary Conveyance. A...
Click10.com
Police: ‘I bought you those nails and that wig,’ suspect tells woman after robbery, kidnapping in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – A 24-year-old Miami Gardens man is expected to appear in court Friday on multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery. According to Doral police, Kedar Charles Bogle robbed a man of his cellphone at the Camden Doral Villas apartments and then abducted a woman who had approached the victim.
Parkland Crime Update: Vandalized Tesla and Runaway Child
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 25, 2022. On 07/22/2022, an unknown subject(s) stole the victim’s 2020 white Infinity Q60S 2 door from his driveway without his permission or authority. The victim advised the vehicle was left unlocked with the other key fob inside. The vehicle has no tracking system available. Area canvass was completed.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in South Florida
A mail carrier was robbed by two armed robbers in South Florida on Thursday.
wflx.com
Man received marijuana shipment via FedEx, sheriff's office says
A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana. According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton. A priority overnight...
Boca Raton Police: Unlocked Cars With Fobs & Guns Left Inside Not Uncommon
Mark Economou with Boca Raton Police urges residents to bring their belongings in from their vehicles and lock those car doors.
Man identified and arrested for robbery of South Florida pizzeria
A suspect has been identified and arrested for the Monday break-in of a South Florida pizzeria.
Click10.com
6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
Click10.com
Good Samaritan discusses heroic acts after he pulled woman from burning SUV on I-95
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The aftermath of a fiery crash in northwest Miami-Dade County was caught on camera. A witness could be seen bravely jumping into action to save a stranger. In the video, Daniel Boscaccy is seen running towards an SUV on fire. A woman is trapped inside.
DUI driver, 19, killed in pre-dawn WPB crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday when he lost control of his car near Palm Beach International Airport and crashed into a power pole, police said. Luis Manuel Lopez of West Palm Beach was driving west in the 2100 block of Belvedere Road west...
WSVN-TV
Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
Deputy In Police Car Hits Man In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward Sheriff’s Deputy struck a man with a police cruiser this morning in Pompano Beach. Both the victim and deputy are receiving medical treatment. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement: OFFICIAL BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE STATEMENT: (UPDATED 1:26 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Couple visits pub in Boca Raton after murder in Lake Worth Beach: Sheriff
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The surveillance video showed a man and woman hugging and kissing in a bar in Boca Raton, playing pool with friends, just like any regular boyfriend and girlfriend early Tuesday morning. An hour earlier, investigators said Jacqueline Herre sat behind the wheel of...
WSVN-TV
Man shot in downtown Miami, drives himself to hospital
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man drove himself to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, the victim told officers he was shot near Southeast Third Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at around 7 p.m., Saturday. 7News cameras captured shows Miami...
Wild Lamborghini Urus Crash Destroys Florida House
As the saying goes, 'only in Florida,' one of the few states you will see stories like this. A sketchy Lamborghini Urus driver speeding excessively through a residential neighborhood, then crashes into a house, rental exotic catches fire, and the driver leaves the scene. But that is a fairly regular occurrence in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL area, where speeding recklessly in rental exotics often leads to a crash.
WSVN-TV
1 dead after jumping from ambulance on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures. According to investigators, an individual who had been Baker Acted was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance on Saturday morning when the person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance.
COPS: Boca Raton Woman Steals Tools For Drugs
Hits Home Depot On Glades Road In Boca Raton. Read The Police Report. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman apparently told police that she stole several tools from Home Depot on Glades Road in Boca Raton so that she could sell […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
