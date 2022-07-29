Caught on Camera: Man steals credit card left in payment machine at Broward Publix

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 25, 2022. On 07/22/2022, an unknown subject(s) stole the victim’s 2020 white Infinity Q60S 2 door from his driveway without his permission or authority. The victim advised the vehicle was left unlocked with the other key fob inside. The vehicle has no tracking system available. Area canvass was completed.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO