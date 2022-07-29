ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach man, 21, accused of sexual battery, false imprisonment arrested

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Seven people are hurt after someone began shooting during a large fight in downtown Orlando early Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. in the area of Wall Street Plaza – a complex of bars, restaurants and nightclubs – near South Orange Avenue, as the venues were closing.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teen dead after 'accidentally' being shot by his friend in Casselberry, police say

In a newly released 911 call, you can hear a devastated and frantic mother telling a dispatcher that her 18-year-old son had just accidentally shot his 17-year-old friend. Casselberry Police, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, and the Seminole County Fire Department responded to a home on Paddock Way late Thursday after the teen's mom reported the incident.
CASSELBERRY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cocoa Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando police chief retires after 30 years in the department

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chief Orlando Rolón retired Friday after 30 years with the Orlando Police Department. "Chief Rolón last radio transmission. It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve with all of you," Rolón said in his final message to the Orlando police force Friday morning, which was shared on the department's Facebook page.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Imprisonment#Police#Sexual Battery#Violent Crime
fox35orlando.com

Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures will remain on Monday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: A few isolated to scattered showers are possible this afternoon this evening. Isolated showers already have started to pop up along the east coast sea breeze. Most shower activities will be short-lived and remain to the west of I-4. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s along the coast and upper 90s inland.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures continue for Central Florida; here is what you need to know

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Main weather concerns: Missing the rain yet? Drier air is keeping a cap on the shower activity across Central Florida. A few isolated showers are possible for southern Lake County this afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s along the coast and upper 90s inland.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy