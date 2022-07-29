Cocoa Beach man, 21, accused of sexual battery, false imprisonment arrested

www.fox35orlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Seven people are hurt after someone began shooting during a large fight in downtown Orlando early Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. in the area of Wall Street Plaza – a complex of bars, restaurants and nightclubs – near South Orange Avenue, as the venues were closing.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen dead after 'accidentally' being shot by his friend in Casselberry, police say
In a newly released 911 call, you can hear a devastated and frantic mother telling a dispatcher that her 18-year-old son had just accidentally shot his 17-year-old friend. Casselberry Police, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, and the Seminole County Fire Department responded to a home on Paddock Way late Thursday after the teen's mom reported the incident.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Person dead after being struck twice by vehicle in Osceola County
Osceola County, Fla. - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Osceola County on Saturday morning, and then struck a second time by another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to the incident report, the person was standing in the middle of the on-ramp from Marigold...
fox35orlando.com
Florida driver accused of playing real life 'bumper cars' in multi-vehicle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida driver, accused of playing "bumper cars" in real life, left a path of destruction in Brevard County, with several people having to go to the hospital. Pieces of cars were still on the ground, a day after a major crash that ended with a man facing several charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Orlando police chief retires after 30 years in the department
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chief Orlando Rolón retired Friday after 30 years with the Orlando Police Department. "Chief Rolón last radio transmission. It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve with all of you," Rolón said in his final message to the Orlando police force Friday morning, which was shared on the department's Facebook page.
fox35orlando.com
'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
fox35orlando.com
Best place to watch a rocket launch? Check out The Space Bar in Titusville!
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Where is the best place to watch a rocket launch on the Space Coast? It could quite possibly be the crown jewel at the new space-themed Courtyard by Marriott in Titusville.
fox35orlando.com
Church Street Station: Local entrepreneur wants to revamp historic Orlando landmark
Church Street Station is a historic Orlando landmark. A developer now wants to outfit the historic building with bars, restaurants, and shopping, but he's getting push-back from the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Orange County teacher pay raise passes by slim margin
Orange County teachers narrowly approved a 6 percent pay raise ahead of the upcoming school year. The final votes were counted Thursday night.
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures will remain on Monday
WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: A few isolated to scattered showers are possible this afternoon this evening. Isolated showers already have started to pop up along the east coast sea breeze. Most shower activities will be short-lived and remain to the west of I-4. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s along the coast and upper 90s inland.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando landlords, tenants discuss rent at roundtable
Landlords are often called the bad guys in the debate of skyrocketing rents in Orlando, but they too are facing financial struggles. Some are even refusing to raise rents on loyal, longtime tenants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Mostly dry weekend with lots of sun, temperatures in mid-90s
WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Central Florida remains under the influence of some rather dry air, Saharan dust, and a hot cap of high pressure. This will promote rain chances at 20% or less and super hot PM temps. Area highs hit near...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures continue for Central Florida; here is what you need to know
WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Main weather concerns: Missing the rain yet? Drier air is keeping a cap on the shower activity across Central Florida. A few isolated showers are possible for southern Lake County this afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s along the coast and upper 90s inland.
Comments / 0