Drought Conditions Continue Even With Rain

Current drought conditions across western Massachusetts
As we head into August, July was for sure a drier than usual month across Western Massachusetts.
'Disaster mode': Massachusetts farmers hard hit by worsening drought
The drought is leaving lawns brown, flowers wilted and trees prematurely turning shades of yellow and red, but it’s also having a devastating impact on the area’s farms. Fran Busa's family has been farming for over 100 years. But this year, some of their produce is growing inside.
How much rain did we get Thursday night?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how much rain fell and what our drought situation is looking like right now.
Massachusetts Drought Alert issued by EEA
Due to four months of below normal rainfall, Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Bethany Card declared a Level 2 – Significant Drought in the Connecticut River Valley, Central, Northeast and Southeast Regions of the Commonwealth, and a Level 1 – Mild Drought in the Western and Islands Regions. The Cape Cod Region remains in Level 0 – Normal condition.
Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
Tips for watering gardens during a drought
People who plant and garden shouldn't worry about "water restrictions and drought conditions" endangering the flowers they've so carefully nurtured in their backyards.
National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in Litchfield County
COLEBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut residents might be asking: “Did I see that right?” Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have confirmed that a funnel cloud – caught on camera by a Litchfield County resident – actually touched-down in the state on Thursday. Justin Parizo said he received a tip from Rogers Cafe in […]
Massachusetts farmers "pushed to the limit" by severe drought
TYNGSBORO - It is crunch time for farmers throughout the state. They need rain, and a lot of it, to keep from losing their crops as they approach the end of summer harvest. Parlee Farms in Tyngsboro harvests flowers, corn, apples, blueberries and more on its roughly 100 acres of land. But that land is dry, and their irrigation system is working around the clock to keep crops alive. On Thursday, the area became designated as experiencing "severe drought.""When we hit these droughts, everything is pushed to the limit," said farm co-owner Mark Parlee. "The farmer is pushed to the limit the...
BREAKING: Major Power Outage in Albany
Update 4:13pm: News 10 reports that power has been restored, still no word on what caused the outage. NewsChannel 13 reports a large portion of the city of Albany is without power. No word yet on the cause, but there is a good deal of heat and humidity as well as the threat of severe weather today. More as we get it.
Massachusetts' School Systems Reign Supreme According To WalletHub Study
It appears that school systems in Massachusetts have passed why flying colors!. The Commonwealth score the top spot on WalletHub's list of 2022's States with the Best & Worst School Systems. The list is generated by analyzing each state's academic performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials, the study...
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
Massachusetts Fisherman Catches a Baby Shark
Researchers have begun using technology to study sand sharks by monitoring their movements in and around Duxbury Bay. According to the Duxbury Beach Reservation, this beautiful type of shark has made a comeback in New England waters. Sand tiger sharks have made a comeback in New England in the last...
Pittsfield updates road improvement schedule for August 1-4
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-- The City of Pittsfield continues road improvement projects across the city over the summer and has provided a schedule for the first week of August.
Pets missing in Pittsfield house fire
Two pet cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsfield, Saturday afternoon. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen, but spread throughout the house- including the second floor and the attic.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
The Hunt for the Massachusetts “Wild Man”
Imagine you’ve just finished a fifteen-month bike tour. You’ve gone all around the world on two wheels, becoming the first woman to do so and thus earning yourself $10,000 in the process. You heard criticism—it was the 1890s, after all. Biking in pants, leaving your children behind, becoming a loud and assured self-promoter—you’re not exactly the model of womanhood. You even changed your name for promotional purposes, transforming from Annie Cohen Kopchovsky to Annie Londonderry. Cycling under your new surname was part of a deal with one of your sponsors, the Londonderry Lithia Spring Water Company, and you couldn’t pass it up.
The best places to visit in Massachusetts for history, beaches and witches
Any list of great places to visit in Massachusetts starts with historic and photogenic Boston © Opla / Getty Images. For a small state, Massachusetts punches far above its weight for its place in American history and culture. Given the state’s outsize contributions to the arts, science, technology, sports...
Crews put out structure fire in Pittsfield
Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.
