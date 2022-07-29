Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 29-31

denverite.com
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highlands Ranch brewery gives hyper-local a whole new meaningNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
DougCo school board attorneys release mysterious bindersSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Lone Tree police say shoplifting at Park Meadows drives crime increaseHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Parker weighs need to raise taxes in next decade to cover expensesNatasha LovatoParker, CO
West of Denver, a town as good as gold | Main Street Colorado
In the final chapter of a legend, a vision came. It was a view, in one direction the high peaks of Colorado’s Front Range and in another the sprawling plains where a buffalo hunter made his name. On his death bed in 1917, the story goes, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody dreamed of Lookout Mountain above Golden, west of Denver. This was where he wished to be buried. ...
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
The Arkins Promenade in Denver is a must-see space
Denver’s newest outdoor attraction, the Arkins Promenade, is ready for its close-up. Why it matters: The raised walkway features zigzagging architecture, with industrial elements like metal handrails and grates, all topped by exposed wood. It gives this new public space in the RiNo Art District the potential to become one of Denver’s must-see spots.Details: The promenade opened earlier this month, and Mayor Michael Hancock called it a "premier outdoor destination."The walkway overlooks the South Platte River along a mile-long pedestrian corridor, and includes large sitting areas for groups, swings and a seesaw. The walkway is accessible from 36th Street...
point2homes.com
2920 W. 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. If you are in the market for an upscale apartment with cutting-edge style, look no further than Highland Park Apartments in the vibrant city of Denver, Colorado.. Highland Park Apartments offers gorgeous yet affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments to choose from. All of the floor plans are fashioned with modern amenities and contemporary design elements, with access to an abundance of community-wide features you, your friends, and your family will truly appreciate. If youre looking for a sleek and stylish lifestyle for the best value, youve come to the right place. Discover your new home today, where comfort and affordability meet contemporary style. Highland Park Apartments is located in the Highland neighborhood, which means youll be just minutes from Downtown Denver, a thriving city with a diverse cultural heritage. The Mile High City is known for its vibrant arts and culture, a flourishing culinary scene, and so many outdoor recreational options. Denver has been ranked as one of the best cities in the nation to live in for many years, based on its affordability, job opportunities, and overall quality of life. This city continues to grow in popularity, from its world-class museums, unique arts districts, and outdoor hotspots to the family-friendly attractions and booming nightlife. As a Denver resident, youll be surrounded by adventure.
Take a Hike to the Remains of Colorado’s Historic Crags Hotel
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
Westword
Reader: Soon Denver Will Be a City of Just Condos and Apartments
The last Perkins in Denver is gone. Its spot on South Colorado Boulevard, along with the neighboring La Quinta, will be knocked down for an apartment complex. Yes, it was a link in a chain, but it was one of the city's few late-night options, and a cheap spot for many working or living in the neighborhood — many of whom are sharing thoughts on the Westword Facebook post with the news. Says John:
Westword
Reader: Take That, Subway! Denver Can Make Its Own Sandwiches
It's amazing that Molly Martin managed to sandwich in any other culinary topics during a month devoted to determining "The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver." Along the way, she made side trips into certain specialities, including Italian beef and chopped cheese. In their comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Western Welcome: Why Cattle Annually Parade Down This CO Street
There are many western traditions that have stuck around in Colorado for generations. One of these long-standing celebrations of the Centennial State's western history dates back to the 1800s and still happens annually in the town of Castle Rock. The Western Heritage Welcome takes place each year to kick off...
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
yellowscene.com
The STYLE Issue: Fabulous: A Look Into the Colorado Drag Scene
Drag is a celebration of identity and that which makes each of us beautiful. l to r: Khloe Katz, Trey Suits, Anyah Dixx, Kendra D. Crase, Miss Zarah Misdemeanor. For Yellow Scene’s Style issue, we are highlighting drag and the glamor and beauty that is inherent in the art form. First, we must talk about the nature of beauty.
5280.com
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022
Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
Another In-N-Out Burger Location Coming to Colorado
As someone who lives in Northern Colorado, I am starting to feel a bit left out. Currently, there are seven In-N-Out locations in the state of Colorado that are open for business and not a single one of them is in Northern Colorado. Two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs, one...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 29-July 31, 2022
DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. 1. Celebrate the spirit of the Mile High City at Denver Days Free Festival.
Denver bans food trucks on LoDo's busiest streets
DENVER — For the past five years, Mohammad Alissa has owned and operated a food truck on Larimer Street in LoDo. Citing the long hours and extremely physical work, he said it has always been a tough way to make a living, but that it just got a lot tougher.
Downtown Denver bounces back after pandemic
(Acton Crawford on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Since March 2021, downtown Denver foot traffic has steadily increased after suffering a decline when Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People Are Loving This Colorado Taco + Margarita Grill
In Colorado, there are no shortages of awesome places to get Mexican food. This local Mexican restaurant has people buzzing about their delicious Tacos and Margaritas. Have you been?. Where Can You Get Awesome Mexican Food In Colorado? Try This Place. Do I write a lot about awesome local restaurants?...
CBS4 Anchor Jim Benemann reflects on career, pending retirement
Denver residents will miss Jim Benemann, who has been a fixture in so many living rooms delivering the news from the anchor desk of CBS4 for the past 20 years. His broadcast journalism career – most all of it in Denver – spans almost 45 years. “Jim has...
highlandsranchherald.net
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Boy comes roaring back
Having Big Boy 4014, Union Pacific's massive 1940s-era steam locomotive, blast through Fort Lupton and Brighton is becoming an annual experience. This is the third year straight the rail company has sent the historic engine down the line between Cheyenne and Denver, with fans lining the train tracks along the way to catch a glimpse or take a picture.
du.edu
Get a Taste of Colorado at Local Farmers Markets
We know summer has finally arrived when farmers markets start popping up all over town like daffodils. There’s nothing like strolling among booths of farmers and artisans selling their wares on a Colorado summer morning. Where else can you find an eclectic mix of locally produced foods and handcrafted items all in one location?
