Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 29-31

 3 days ago
9NEWS

Denver bans food trucks on LoDo's busiest streets

DENVER — For the past five years, Mohammad Alissa has owned and operated a food truck on Larimer Street in LoDo. Citing the long hours and extremely physical work, he said it has always been a tough way to make a living, but that it just got a lot tougher.
DENVER, CO
