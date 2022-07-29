Gracious homes, a park, thriving businesses: Seguine Avenue | Then and now

www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Staten Island Ferry to run on reduced schedule into Monday Morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will operate on a reduced schedule beginning late tonight and extending into Monday morning, officials announced. The Ferry will run hourly beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday night through 5 a.m. on Monday, the city Department of Transportation (DOT) tweeted. Boats will run...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Yard is a must see,’ Pleasant Plains, $1.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This Pleasant Plains home, built in 1950, has a “yard [that] is a must see” according to the listing on SILive.com. According to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service SIBOR.com, this two-family home has property over-looking Mt. Loretto Unique Area, and is selling for $1,275,000.
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
Reminder: NYC speed cameras begins 24/7 operation on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city that never sleeps now has speed cameras that do the same. As of Monday, Aug. 1, New York City’s school zone speed cameras are now operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, thanks to Gov. Kathy Hochul signing a bill in June to extend and expand the city’s speed camera program until July 2025.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC must cancel non-sensical Hylan Boulevard bike-lane project | Our Opinion
The City of New York is again doing what the City of New York does all too often on Staten Island: Foist a project on us that we don’t want and whose benefits are spurious at best. We’re talking about the city Department of Transportation plan to install bike...
Staten Island community is at the heart of Beautiful Heartbeat’s Cleanup Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On July 10, the local nonprofit Beautiful Heartbeats hosted a Community Cleanup Day, in partnership with Uncle Chase Foundation and sponsored by Richmond County Savings Foundation. Volunteers gathered at Big Park and spent the afternoon cleaning up the Mariners Harbor area, picking up trash, recycling...
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staten Island obituaries for July 31, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Retired NYC Police Officer Louis M. Perdon, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died July 13. Bert Stahlberg, an adored husband and...
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Rose Gargano – Bay Ridge
– , here and here Something must have happened on that road that caused her to swerve. The news said it was possibly a medical episode. (Source) Rose was 70 years old and lived in Bay Ridge. This accident happened about two miles from her home. This is terrible and so sad.
SILive.com
School Rocks Backpack Giveaway set for Sunday on Staten Island: Here’s what you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Students on Staten Island will have the chance get a free backpack with school supplies on Sunday July 31, with the first day of classes just over a month away. Wireless Matrix will be hosting its 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway at multiple locations in...
These rescue pets are looking for a good home. July 30-31
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous pets have been adopted thanks to your attention, but there are still so many others who need someone like you to love them. You have no idea the amount of dedication and time the volunteers at the animal rescues listed below spend looking for homes for these special friends. They organize pet events every week, send out announcements, hold fundraisers, help with supplies, clean cages, feed animals, make sure the pets’ medical needs are attended to and so much more. All of this is done without pay and behind the scenes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Be the First Person Ever to Buy this New Paltz House
Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family. Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history...
daystech.org
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It has been practically two years because the noticed lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the bugs — and imagine it or not, there’s an app for that.
Popular Staten Island tattoo studio expands, celebrates 10 years in business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Frank Russo founded Ink Couture NYC in 2013, his goal was to create an upscale and chic destination where clients could get premium tattoo service in a posh and luxurious environment. Want a rare portrait or a reproduction of a meaningful piece of art? Russo gathered some of the nation’s best tattoo artists and relocated them to Staten Island to achieve that. Want to get inked sitting by a fireplace while sipping champagne and watching Netflix? He created a VIP room just for that type of personalized service.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Vacuum tackles spotted lanternfly infestations without spraying pesticides, Staten Island exterminator says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Amid the struggle to control Staten Island’s growing spotted lanternfly infestation without damaging gardens and knocking out critical pollinators, one Staten Island exterminator has turned to an environmentally-safe vacuum designed for sensitive indoor environments. The Atrix high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) vacpack, which contains a...
Two NJ gas stations robbed within 15 minutes of each other
The connection between two separate gas station robberies 15 minutes apart in Hanover and West Orange Thursday afternoon is under investigation by police. Hanover police told RLS Breaking News the Shell station on the westbound side of Route 10 near Reynolds Avenue was held up at gunpoint around 4:15 p.m. Following the robbery, the suspects were seen speeding eastbound on Route 10.
Junior’s Restaurant hosts cheesecake eating contest in honor of NYPD fund, with help of the FerryHawks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Orange and blue were the colors of the day for Staten Island on Saturday as the world’s-famous New York cheesecake eatery, Junior’s Restaurant, and the Staten Island FerryHawks joined forces to help raise donations for the NYPD’s Widows and Orphans Foundation. “When you...
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
55K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0