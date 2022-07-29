‘Super chefs’ enjoy Summer of Fun class

www.avpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antelope Valley Press
Backpack giveaway part of CommUNITY event
LANCASTER — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY will host a community event that includes a backpack giveaway with a fashion show, youth activities, games, live music and community resources at Sol Plaza in Lancaster. The event, hosted by Big Mike Rob, is scheduled from 1 to 5...
myburbank.com
Burger Review: Finney’s Crafthouse
Finney’s Crafthouse has done a great job transforming the old Market City Cafe’ into something hip (can I say ‘hip’ or am I out of touch?) and visually appealing. It always gets your hopes up when you walk in somewhere and get an instant vibe that you are about to experience something really good.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-31-2022]
Will Sunday be a fun day? My Magic 8 Ball says the outlook is good. Let’s talk about your options. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 31) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one.
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
dancingastronaut.com
Win two VIP tickets, signed merchandise, and more for DJ Diesel’s two California shows [Giveaway]
Dancing Astronaut has teamed up with none other than the legend DJ Diesel for back-to-back giveaways for both his San Jose show on August 5 and his Los Angeles show on August 6. Both hosted by Insomniac Events, the August 5 show will be hosted at San Jose Civic Center with Rusko, Yookie, Chee, and Celo while the August 6 date will take place at the Hollywood Palladium with Whipped Cream, YEHME2, Chee, and Celo.
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
foxla.com
Dozens of dogs adopted at Dodger Stadium event
LOS ANGELES - Dozens of pups found their homes at an adoption event held at Dodger Stadium Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their first-ever dog adoption event at the stadium this weekend, and according to organizers, the event was a success. Of the more than 100 dogs up for adoption Saturday, 62 were adopted. Organizers tell FOX 11 that the event had the highest adoption rate of any Los Angeles Animal Services mobile adoption event ever.
Antelope Valley Press
Inmate groups donate stuffed dogs
LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, also known as CCAV, has a stock of hundreds of cuddly stuffed dogs to help comfort children in its programs, thanks to a donation from inmate organizations at California State Prison Los Angeles County in Lancaster. The men who...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
santaclaritamagazine.com
Boots & Brews Country Music Festival Brings a Superstar Lineup with a Hometown Feel this Labor Day Weekend
Boots & Brews Country Music Festival makes a triumphant return with the biggest lineup for their Santa Clarita edition ever! This year’s superstar lineup includes legendary performer Brad Paisley along with Frankie Ballard, Morgan Evans, and up-and-coming country music sensation Avery Anna. This family-friendly outdoor affair features live music from some of today’s most sought after country artists along with tasty food vendors, local craft brews and non-stop line dancing and country entertainment throughout the day.
Look Inside Alyson Hannigan’s New $6.7 Million Santa Monica Home (PHOTOS)
American Pie actress Alyson Hannigan has bought a new home in Santa Monica for $6.7 million. The star's house was built in 2000 and has been completely remodeled according to the listing. It has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The Santa Monica home is nearly 4,000 square feet and is...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022
Chick-fil-A's new location will pick up plenty of customers from the heaviest traffic in the San Gabriel ValleyDon Simkovich. Chick-fil-A continues expanding in Los Angeles County and Southern California with a new location currently under construction in Monrovia on Huntington Drive at the 210 Freeway.
Antelope Valley Press
Swimming close to home
Quartz Hill graduate Sebastian Petho hoped to remain close to home as he searched for opportunities to swim at the collegiate level. Sebastian and his father Robert Petho researched colleges in the area and one of the results was California Lutheran University, located in Thousand Oaks.
welikela.com
A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This August [2022]
Need an August guide to Los Angeles? We’ve got it covered. Peep our rundown below to browse a cornucopia of options, from the ongoing free movie and concert series to festivals, art nights, salsa dancing, art exhibitions and more. Definitely something for everyone. Have a look!. Things To Do...
NBC Los Angeles
A Red Hot Chili Peppers Doughnut Is Rocking the Original Randy's
The thrill of a well-loved SoCal institution paying a photo-fun and flavorful homage to another major source of local pride is a real one, but it isn't something that occurs as often as we'd like. But as July 2022 ends Randy's Donuts is serving its celebrated sweets with a side...
point2homes.com
500 West Santa Maria Street 70, Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA, 93060
This beautiful and breezy home in Rancho Santa Paula, a 55+ community, is in a highly sought-after 149 manufactured home park in Santa Paula. Relax at the Pool or Spa and enjoy friendly gatherings at the clubhouse. Over $50,000 of recent upgrades have been made to this home and include; interior/exterior paint, crown molding, wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen, custom-built breakfast bar, sunshades, vertical blinds, bath upgrades, screens, and more. A termite inspection and work was completed on the property less than two years ago. 1300+ sq. ft. floor plan features a primary bedroom and ensuite bath, a 2nd bedroom, separate bath (both feature walk-in showers), large dining area with built-in cabinets, family room, living room, and a cook's kitchen with custom fitted refrigerator. The carport can accommodate up to three vehicles. A large, covered deck, fruit tree backyard, garden sheds, and patio have views of the Santa Paula mountains. Close to downtown Santa Paula, 15 minutes to the beach and Ventura, and easy freeway access make this the perfect location. Small dogs are welcome in the park, and Rancho Sant Paula features a dog park and green space. (Buyer to verify park fees and make an application for approval by the manager of Rancho Santa Paula before close of escrow.) Nothing to do here but enjoy the good life!
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 28326 Agajanian Drive in Santa Clarita
Welcome to the desirable community of Estrella Vista! This stunning pool home with OWNED SOLAR features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, PLUS OFFICE (4th bedroom option) and 2,997SF of living space and is the home you will not want to leave! This home offers an open concept floor plan. Upon entering, you will instantly notice the grand entry way with soaring ceilings, wainscoting around the front entry interior door, stunning laminate wood flooring that flows throughout the main level (carpeting in the office) and a beautifully updated staircase with wrought iron balusters and painted newel posts. The formal living room and formal dining area offer plenty of space for entertaining family and friends. Adjacent to the dining room is the Entertainer’s kitchen that features white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, a center island with built-in microwave and stainless steel appliances! The family room features a picturesque fireplace with an accent wall and built in speakers. Conveniently located downstairs is an office space that can also be used as a 4th bedroom option and a full bathroom with updated vanity. In addition, there is direct access to the 2-car garage and access to the 1-car garage through the front porch. Upstairs find 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks, a large loft (that can be converted into a 5th bedroom) and the master suite. The master bedroom has a large sitting area/retreat perfect for a work space or a place to relax while enjoying a good movie!! The master en-suite has a walk-in shower, separate deep-soaking tub, dual sinks with his-and-hers walk-in closet. Enjoy your resort-style backyard while relaxing in your private pool and spa or beneath your extended covered patio with Bose speakers and outdoor TV. Artificial turf and drought tolerant landscaping with drip irrigation system makes this home easy and low maintenance. A few more of the wonderful upgrades this home features are: plantation shutters throughout, updated carpeting, new upgraded interior doors and handles throughout, new upgraded casings and baseboard molding throughout; No rear neighbors or Mello Roos! Conveniently located near Pacific Crest park, Award-winning schools, shopping and restaurants. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! SEE VIRTUAL TOUR: 28326AGAJANIAN.COM.
grimygoods.com
Iconic Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood Gets a Red Hot Chili Peppers Make-Over Ahead of SoFi Stadium Concert
To celebrate the Red Hot Chili Peppers upcoming hometown concert at SoFi Stadium, the iconic Los Angeles tasty staple, Randy’s Donuts has collaborated with the beloved Angeleno band to transform their landmark massive donut into a Red Hot Chili Peppers themed donut. You can get your limited edition Red...
