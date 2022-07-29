ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer, FL

Family and friends will honor late musical legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer

By Kristin Chase
WCJB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Teams get ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Baseball enthusiasts from around the globe will be in Ocala for a week-long tournament. The 2022 Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch Invitational World Series is happening in the horse capital of the world. On Sunday, all of the teams gathered in the Downtown Square for a...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

“We’re friendly and inviting to everyone,” High Springs Police Chief previews ‘National Night Out’ event

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard said to expect free food, free fun, and maybe a free show courtesy of the police department. National Night Out is a nationwide community engagement initiative meant to engage residents with the officers who are served with protecting them. Although, Chief Sheppard said the annual event benefits the officers within his department as well.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Archer, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
alachuachronicle.com

“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”

Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville wins award for edible groves program

An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 7/29

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can win a trip to Typhoon Lagoon and Charleston, South Carolina. Here’s what you missed when we chatted with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Diddley
WCJB

Back-to-school rally offers supplies and anti-violence message

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville gymnasium was full of kids and parents ahead of the start of school. The 23rd annual Stop the Violence back-to-school rally happened this morning at the Santa Fe College gymnasium. P.A.V.E, or People Against Violence Enterprises, hosted with the help of sponsors. The first...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events this week in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will distribute food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event: Farm Share distribution with the Interlachen Fire Station. Date: Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
INTERLACHEN, FL
WCJB

KidStrong aims to help kids improve their minds and bodies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - KidStrong is a company whose main goal is to help improve the learning and physical abilities of young children. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio speaks with KidStrong’s Emma Shishkin about preparing kids for the upcoming school year and beyond. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#The Bo Diddley Foundation#Wcjb
guidetogreatergainesville.com

An Alive and Vibrant Downtown Gainesville 

A trip to Gainesville would be incomplete without a visit to the heart of the city. Gainesville’s downtown area is a unique gathering place hosting a variety of dining experiences, celebration venues and spaces for taking in the arts – ranging from live music and theater to exhibits of crafted masterpieces. 
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Why Greater Gainesville? Dr. Paul Broadie

Santa Fe College President Dr. Paul Broadie is passionate about being part of the fabric of the Greater Gainesville community. He addresses academic and workforce needs by serving on the boards of CareerSource North Central Florida and the Greater Gainesville Chamber. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Broadie, Santa Fe received the 2021 Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which recognizes overall excellence in internationalization efforts.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!

Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Farm Share will have a drive-thru-only food distribution

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Gainesville area on Wednesday. The event starts at 8 a.m. and will run until supplies are out. It will be located at 405 CR 40 in Inglis. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy