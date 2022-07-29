Family and friends will honor late musical legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer

Santa Fe College President Dr. Paul Broadie is passionate about being part of the fabric of the Greater Gainesville community. He addresses academic and workforce needs by serving on the boards of CareerSource North Central Florida and the Greater Gainesville Chamber. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Broadie, Santa Fe received the 2021 Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which recognizes overall excellence in internationalization efforts.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO