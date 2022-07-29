Family and friends will honor late musical legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer

www.wcjb.com
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
Preserved for nature, now the county wants to add parking lots.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Lake City American Legion helps local Toys for Tots with Christmas in July
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Legion Riders Post 57 held a Christmas in July to raise money and toys for the Lake City Toys for Tots. They came up with the idea after the local toys for tots facility flooded a few months ago. They decided to help out and organized a day filled with fun and games.
WCJB
More than 400 backpacks were handed out as students get ready for the school year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fun, education, and games were all at the Second annual Back To School backpack and school supply drive and family field day. As more than 400 brand new backpacks were handed out to kids ahead of the school year. “There are so many families that we...
WCJB
Teams get ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Baseball enthusiasts from around the globe will be in Ocala for a week-long tournament. The 2022 Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch Invitational World Series is happening in the horse capital of the world. On Sunday, all of the teams gathered in the Downtown Square for a...
WCJB
“We’re friendly and inviting to everyone,” High Springs Police Chief previews ‘National Night Out’ event
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard said to expect free food, free fun, and maybe a free show courtesy of the police department. National Night Out is a nationwide community engagement initiative meant to engage residents with the officers who are served with protecting them. Although, Chief Sheppard said the annual event benefits the officers within his department as well.
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
WCJB
Columbia County residents raise funds for long-time Lake City radio host who’s battling dementia and Alzheimer’s
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Scott Berns was a radio host for 35 years on three stations in Lake City, and on Friday nights you could always hear his voice calling football games at Columbia High School. “It’s been very special when he would call the games on the radio....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville wins award for edible groves program
An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 7/29
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can win a trip to Typhoon Lagoon and Charleston, South Carolina. Here’s what you missed when we chatted with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB
Back-to-school rally offers supplies and anti-violence message
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville gymnasium was full of kids and parents ahead of the start of school. The 23rd annual Stop the Violence back-to-school rally happened this morning at the Santa Fe College gymnasium. P.A.V.E, or People Against Violence Enterprises, hosted with the help of sponsors. The first...
WCJB
More than 90 cadets will compete at the first ever Summer Gator Fire Games
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Summer Gator Fire Games is the first of its kind with more than 90 cadets attending from counties throughout the state hosted by Alachua County Fire Rescue. Fire Chief Harold Theus talked about what the event is all about. “That’s some of the things that...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events this week in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will distribute food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event: Farm Share distribution with the Interlachen Fire Station. Date: Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
WCJB
KidStrong aims to help kids improve their minds and bodies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - KidStrong is a company whose main goal is to help improve the learning and physical abilities of young children. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio speaks with KidStrong’s Emma Shishkin about preparing kids for the upcoming school year and beyond. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
An Alive and Vibrant Downtown Gainesville
A trip to Gainesville would be incomplete without a visit to the heart of the city. Gainesville’s downtown area is a unique gathering place hosting a variety of dining experiences, celebration venues and spaces for taking in the arts – ranging from live music and theater to exhibits of crafted masterpieces.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Why Greater Gainesville? Dr. Paul Broadie
Santa Fe College President Dr. Paul Broadie is passionate about being part of the fabric of the Greater Gainesville community. He addresses academic and workforce needs by serving on the boards of CareerSource North Central Florida and the Greater Gainesville Chamber. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Broadie, Santa Fe received the 2021 Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which recognizes overall excellence in internationalization efforts.
WCJB
Application deadline for the Arts Council of Alachua County “Art mini-grant” approaches
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midnight on July 31st is the deadline for applications for the “Arts Tag mini-grant”, a grant provided to artists by the Arts Council of Alachua County. Alachua County artists, collaborators, and not-for-profit organizations can apply to receive an “Arts Tag mini-grant”, that will provide...
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.
Colorful Elephant(shutterstock) Elephants are the majestic, powerful, gentle, family-oriented behemoths you see on television moving trees with their trunks, frolicking in the water, caring for their young and giving rides to children and adventurers.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights a Marion County language translation and interpreting company
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County language translation and interpreting company are taking the extra step to help their clients bridge the language gap. Our friends from the CEP share the company’s vision for helping their clients on a personal level. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
WCJB
Farm Share will have a drive-thru-only food distribution
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Gainesville area on Wednesday. The event starts at 8 a.m. and will run until supplies are out. It will be located at 405 CR 40 in Inglis. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
