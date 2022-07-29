40 vehicles, minor injuries in Lebanon County I-81 pileup

Northumberland County, Pa. — A microsurfacing project begins this week on Route 54 in Ralpho, Coal, and Mount Carmel townships. Tonight, contractor, Suit-Kote Corporation will begin work on Route 54 between Elysburg in Ralpho Township and Natalie in Mount Carmel Township. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Work includes removal of pavement markings and application of microsurfacing. Motorists can expect delays due to flagging or lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed in September. Microsurfacing is a mixture of polymer modified asphalt emulsion, mineral filler, water and aggregate. It is placed on the existing pavement surface. When a double application is used, it adds about 5/8 of an inch to the existing surface. Microsurfacing extends the life of the pavement five to seven years by sealing the surface.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO