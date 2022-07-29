40 vehicles, minor injuries in Lebanon County I-81 pileup

www.binghamtonhomepage.com
Driver of vehicle involved in crash Sunday morning had fatal medical episode: PSP
Muncy, Pa. — A fatal medical episode caused a 69-year-old woman to crash Sunday morning on Legion Road in Muncy Township. State police at Montoursville say Sharon E. Lowe, of Muncy, was traveling north shortly after 10 a.m. when she had a medical issue. Her 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck went off the right side of the road and hit a tree with its front passenger side bumper. The Lycoming County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Muncy Area EMS, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and Brelsford's Towing also assisted at the scene.
Coach Bus Catches Fire Along Route 61 near Orwigsburg
No injuries were reported after a coach bus caught fire near Orwigsburg on Saturday. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near Orwigsburg in the area of the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Firefighters arrived to find the...
Crash slows traffic along 283 in Lancaster County
Emergency crews were called to an accident along Route 283 in Lancaster County Saturday. The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of 283 near the Manheim Pike exit. Traffic was reduced to one lane of travel due to the crash.
Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike To Close Overnight Due To Bridge Work
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We have a warning if you’re planning to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike overnight. The highway will be closed between Quakertown in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley exit in Lehigh County from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. This is all for some bridge work. The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely erect overhead bridge beams.
Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river
Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
Microsurfacing project begins Sunday night on Route 54 in Northumberland County
Northumberland County, Pa. — A microsurfacing project begins this week on Route 54 in Ralpho, Coal, and Mount Carmel townships. Tonight, contractor, Suit-Kote Corporation will begin work on Route 54 between Elysburg in Ralpho Township and Natalie in Mount Carmel Township. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Work includes removal of pavement markings and application of microsurfacing. Motorists can expect delays due to flagging or lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed in September. Microsurfacing is a mixture of polymer modified asphalt emulsion, mineral filler, water and aggregate. It is placed on the existing pavement surface. When a double application is used, it adds about 5/8 of an inch to the existing surface. Microsurfacing extends the life of the pavement five to seven years by sealing the surface.
Motorists Should Expect Delays on Valley Road in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road (Route 1014) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Route 501 and Route 272 in Manheim Township. Weather permitting, the road...
At least 1 dead after crash in York County: PennDOT
UPDATE: This crash was originally reported by PennDOT as involving a horse and buggy, but actually involved a trailer towed by a tractor. At least one person is dead and multiple others injured after a late Friday morning crash on a York County road, authorities said. The York County Coroner’s...
Deaths of woman, 3 kids in tractor crash ruled accidental
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. — Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County say the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in Lower Chanceford.
Police looking for missing man from Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man from Cumberland County who has gone missing. Officers are looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being five foot, four inches tall, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes. Lehman was last seen...
Update: York fire damages estimated around $200,000
Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night York City firefighters responded to a fire at a home on East Mason Ave. A small alleyway near East Market St. The neighbor that reported the fire described the moment that flames from this home ignited a tree which then spread to the home next door – causing so much damage that the man living there had no choice but to leave.
One dead after Adams County building collapse; PSP investigates
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been confirmed dead after a building collapse in Adams County Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Megan Frazer, eight people were in the commercial chicken house at the time of the collapse. Seven of the individuals were able to free themselves from the scene, […]
Names of four killed in York tractor rollover released
The York County Coroner has released the names and cause of death for the four people who died when a tractor pulling a trailer full of people overturned on Friday. Katie Stoltzfus, 36; Mary Stoltzfus, 14; and Naomi Stoltzfus, 7; all of Goram Road, Brogue; and Caleb Fisher, 9, of Osceola Mill Road; died due to accidental multiple blunt force trauma, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Missing person advisory issued for man in Cumberland County
State Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man out of Cumberland County last seen Sunday afternoon who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Noah Lehman was last seen at 2:25 p.m. on East Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. He was wearing a Maryland State Flag shirt and red basketball shorts.
Person Trapped In Massive Building Collapse In Adams County (DEVELOPING)
At least one person is trapped after a building collapsed in Adams County on Friday, July 29, authorities say. The collapse happened at Hillandale Farms of Spicer Road, Tyrone Township just before 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The chicken house on the property was scheduled to be demolished when...
York County road closed after vehicle crashes into porch
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 1800 block of the Susquehanna Trail in Manchester Township is closed after a vehicle crashed into a porch Thursday morning. According to a tweet from the Northern York County Regional Police Department, which is on the scene, the incident took place just north of Loucks Road. There are minor […]
