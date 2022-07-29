GOP candidate accused of embellishing involvement in 9/11 investigation

www.washingtonexaminer.com
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
Former GOP donors charged with fraud
Two former GOP donors were charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracy to defraud the United States, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
John Durham requesting 30 subpoenas a serious move, Kash Patel says
Special counsel John Durham means business by requesting 30 subpoenas for testimony in the trial against the man believed to be a key source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele's anti-Trump dossier, according to a leading Russiagate investigator.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Trump's ex-press secretary says Brett Kavanaugh was assassinated (he is very much alive)
Former press secretary for Donald Trump, Kayleigh McEnany, called an attempted attack on Brett Kavanaugh the "Kavanaugh assassination", leading to some mockery online. McEnany, 34, criticized the media and White House for the lack of attention on the attempted attack on Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. "You look at the left,...
Pro-Trump influencer upset after documents detailing 'substantial' cooperation with FBI are released
WASHINGTON — A pro-Trump social media influencer who was convicted of disorderly and disruptive conduct on the Capitol's grounds for his actions Jan. 6 is upset over the release of court filings this week that were supposed to be sealed and detail the assistance he provided to federal authorities investigating the siege.
Judge pauses subpoena of Sen. Lindsey Graham in Georgia's Trump investigation
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily halted a subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in a Georgia special grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump's behavior after losing the 2020 election. Graham filed a motion earlier Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in South Carolina in...
New witnesses confirm 'heated' discussion between Trump and Secret Service agent on Jan. 6
Despite denials from Secret Service and former President Trump, the Jan. 6 committee said Thursday night that witnesses confirmed that a heated argument occurred in the presidential SUV.
Capitol rioter busted after calling FBI hotline to "clear his name"
Protesters fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud march in an attempt to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) A Pennsylvania...
Manhattan DA feared indicting Trump and losing: Ex-prosecutor
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was apprehensive about indicting former President Donald Trump because he feared he would lose the case, a former prosecutor on Bragg's team claims.
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
66 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who've violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
Pelosi set to scam Manchin the same way she scammed the Squad
Remember when Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wanted the House to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act but the "Squad" insisted on Senate passage of Biden’s $3 trillion Build Back Better agenda first?. Eventually, the Squad caved, voting for the infrastructure bill in early...
'Whatever the voters choose': Manchin refuses to endorse Democrats keeping control of Congress
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) remained neutral when asked Sunday whether he hopes Democrats keep control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. Manchin, a centrist senator who sometimes frustrates his Democratic colleagues by opposing legislation favored by the liberal wing of the party, instead touted his ability to work with members across the aisle.
U.S. gets warrant to search phone of Trump's election attorney John Eastman
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it got a warrant to search the phone of former President Donald Trump's election attorney, John Eastman, who spoke at a rally before the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Georgia prosecutors say all 16 fake Trump electors are targets in criminal probe
(CNN) — The Atlanta-area prosecutors scrutinizing former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia said Tuesday that all 16 of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College are now targets of an ongoing criminal investigation. Court documents filed late...
Mike Pence’s ex-chief of staff testifies to grand jury investigating January 6
Appearance of Marc Short indicates justice department has penetrated inner circle of Trump White House in its criminal inquiry
Supreme Court Asked to Disbar John Eastman Over Jan. 6 Role (1)
Eastman part of efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election. Groups asks Thomas to recuse given wife’s actions, Eastman ties. A group seeking to disbar attorneys who helped Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election now wants the US Supreme Court to take action. The 65 Project asked the...
GOP Congresswoman: States that ban abortion ‘have to make sure women have access to contraceptives’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) claims that banning abortion exceptions for rape or incest is “unacceptable to the vast majority of Americans.” She adds, that providing birth control over-the-counter is “the very minimum we should be doing” if states plan to ban abortion.July 28, 2022.
