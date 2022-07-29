ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Stone Villa Captures The Seduction of Tuscany

 2 days ago
365thingsaustin.com

Saber Tooth Zip Ride At Inner Space Cavern

Experience Inner Space Cavern’s newest attraction, The Saber Tooth! This tandem zip ride lifts you 130ft into the air and goes 30mph allowing for great views. Hidden for over 10,000 years, Inner Space Cavern is one of the best-preserved caves in Texas. It was discovered by a Texas Highway Department core drilling team in the spring of 1963 and was opened to the public in the summer of 1966.
GEORGETOWN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Patio Wonderland Radio Coffee Is Expanding Into Southeast Austin

South Austin patio bar haven Radio Coffee & Beer is opening a second location in Southeast Austin. The new Radio/East (its nickname) will be found in the McKinney neighborhood on 3504 Montopolis Drive sometime in 2023. “We have been looking for a location that satisfied a dozen variables,” owner Jack...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

National Chicken Wing Day: Celebrating with Pluckers Wing Bar

AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Chicken Wing Day and what better place to celebrate than an Austin staple that started in the Texas capital in 1995. Pluckers Wing Bar is also celebrating its 27th anniversary with specials, club perks, and more. One of the events going on is the Wall...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – August is historically Austin’s hottest month of the year, and with brand new information from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, we’re expecting this August to have no issue living up to the expectations. While the first two months of this summer have been extraordinarily...
AUSTIN, TX
Lifestyle
Reform Austin

Dog Dies After Swimming In Toxic-Algae Infested Creek

A dog died within an hour of swimming in a Texas creek where toxic algae has been found, according to officials. Austin officials warned locals about possible toxic algae located in a creek at Barking Springs, in the area of Barton Creek near Barton Springs Pool. The warning was emitted after the dog died on Sunday, July 10 after swimming in the water, according to Fox News.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Destination Central Texas: Topsey Exotic Ranch

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Drive-Thru Safari is one of many attractions at the Topsey Exotic Ranch that brings the zoo straight to you! The Friedel family has made the incredible wonders of the animal kingdom available curbside ever since 1988. The Ranch is a conservation wildlife park which is home to over […]
COPPERAS COVE, TX
matadornetwork.com

6 Vineyards And Wineries That Make Texas Hill Country A Must-Visit Wine Destination

When many wine drinkers think about top-quality American wine regions, an elite group of West Coast destinations come to mind, including the Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and the Central Coast in California, along with the Willamette Valley in Oregon and the Walla Walla Valley in Washington. But savvy American wine enthusiasts know that excellent grapes can be grown and excellent bottles can be produced throughout the United States, including the dry climate of the Southwest. One less-obvious American wine region that deserves serious appreciation is the Hill Country of Central Texas. Texas Hill Country wineries are the best place to learn all about what wine in Texas has to offer.
TEXAS STATE
psychologytoday.com

Don't Be Afraid to Change Course

Change is scary, but it is often necessary for growth. Staying on the same path just because it's familiar can often be stifling. Life is about adjusting to shifting circumstances. Only two and a half years ago, I thought I would be at the University of Miami for life. I...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions

HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
HUTTO, TX

