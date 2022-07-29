ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Lance takes 49ers starting QB job in stride

By JOSH DUBOW Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp

The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
SFGate

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk learns lessons from 1st 2 seasons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk feels like he's in a good place after an up-and-down first two seasons in the NFL. Aiyuk followed up a promising rookie season in 2020 with a stint in coach Kyle Shanahan's doghouse early last season. Aiyuk recovered in the second half to make a big impact on San Francisco's offense and is building on that for 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Early Takeaways from 49ers Training Camp

The strength of the San Francisco 49ers is the defensive line led by Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead. There is a lot of depth at the line with players like Javon Kinlaw, Charles Omenihu, Kerry Hyder, Drake Jackson, and Samson Ebukam. However, the 49ers will have a tough decision on who to cut and who to keep this year because not everyone will make the defensive line unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension

It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers sign Tomasi Laulile

The 49ers today announced they have signed defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile to a one-year deal. Laulile played with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, a stint that included two fumble recoveries in a game on his 27th birthday. Laulile entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy