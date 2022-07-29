Lance takes 49ers starting QB job in stride

The strength of the San Francisco 49ers is the defensive line led by Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead. There is a lot of depth at the line with players like Javon Kinlaw, Charles Omenihu, Kerry Hyder, Drake Jackson, and Samson Ebukam. However, the 49ers will have a tough decision on who to cut and who to keep this year because not everyone will make the defensive line unit.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO