ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Guy Lockard reveals how he was cast in Chicago Med

By Danilo Castro
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
onechicagocenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)

Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang! The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales Lands New Role on CBS Drama Show

Natalie Morales, the moderator of day-time chat show The Talk, had some fun news to share with her fellow panelists. She’s not going anywhere when it comes to The Talk. Rather. she has a new side hustle. Morales accepted a recurring role in the CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless. That’s the No. 1 drama on daytime TV., with 3.5 million viewers an episode.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gehlfuss
Person
Dylan Scott
FanSided

Blue Bloods Season 13 is not coming in August 2022

The summer hiatus continues for a lot of broadcast network shows. That includes one of our favorites. Blue Bloods Season 13 is not coming in August. We’re not all that surprised to find out that Blue Bloods Season 13 is not on the list of August releases on CBS. After all, we would never expect a series like this to premiere in the summer. The summer is when the networks see a dip in the live ratings, so we always expect a fall premiere for bigger shows.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Andor’ New Trailer Teases Returning ‘Star Wars’ Characters, Tons of Action and Release Date

Click here to read the full article. The new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Andor” has been released, and it’s an action-packed look at the Disney Plus show. The trailer also announced the September 21 release date of the three-episode premiere. The new series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One.” Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star. Luna is executive producing the series, which was created by “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, who also directed five episodes of the...
MOVIES
FanSided

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Snowpiercer?

We’ve had an excellent ride on Snowpiercer up to this point, but will there be more? The show’s removal from HBO Max has us concerned. Up to this point, we’ve watched the drama unfold on Snowpiercer. The dystopian series based on the graphic novels and movie of the same name brought us a mixture of murder and survival. By the end of the third season, some people remain on the train while others have followed Layton in the hope of finding New Eden.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Med#Chicago Fire
Popculture

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022

August will be a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. After stocking its library full of titles like Paper Girls and The Terminal List in July, the streamer ramping up its production of series and movies, with a number of highly-anticipated titles joining the library next month.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 7/29/22: Ava Confronts Esme!

Prepare for a can’t-miss episode in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Brick questions Dex as Sonny plans for the future, Willow wonders what’s wrong with her, Brando blows up at Sasha, Spencer turns Trina’s trial on its head, and Ava gives Esme exactly what she’s got coming to her!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actor Lands New Role in ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff

Fans of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic drama series, The Walking Dead have long been anticipating the Negan and Maggie-led TV spin-off series Isle Of The Dead. Now, we are one step closer to the premiere of the series. This comes after the newest casting information is announced. This announcement is further exciting as it is bringing with it some familiar faces. Including one face we know well from the CBS crime-drama series, NCIS: Hawai’i.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Bonnie Hunt Made a Show, and It’s Just What You’d Expect

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The beloved books about elementary-school kid Amber Brown have been made into an Apple TV+ series. This shouldn't be a surprise since streaming TV executives have a seemingly endless need for content — and reviving a popular ’90s kids book series worked for The Baby-Sitters Club.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Keep Breathing: Limited Series Review

Keep Breathing streams on Netflix on July 28, 2022. The survival drama is a paint-by-numbers formula. Take a terrified individual or group, drop them into the harsh wilderness, and follow them as they fall apart. Sprinkle in some interpersonal issues, and boom! You've got an easy show for just about any audience to follow…But that doesn’t always mean you’ve got something good, and unfortunately, Keep Breathing, Netflix’s latest take on the genre, is serviceable at best.
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy