Guy Lockard reveals how he was cast in Chicago Med

onechicagocenter.com
Related
EW.com
Virgin River season 5 showrunner on Charmaine's baby drama and other burning questions
Warning: This article contains spoilers about season 4 of Virgin River. The Virgin River season 4 finale ended with a major cliffhanger — the revelation that Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) has been lying to Jack (Martin Henderson): her twins are not actually his babies. But exactly who is the baby...
New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)
Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang! The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales Lands New Role on CBS Drama Show
Natalie Morales, the moderator of day-time chat show The Talk, had some fun news to share with her fellow panelists. She’s not going anywhere when it comes to The Talk. Rather. she has a new side hustle. Morales accepted a recurring role in the CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless. That’s the No. 1 drama on daytime TV., with 3.5 million viewers an episode.
NFL・
NBC Reveals New Show Is No Survivor With Very Early Cancellation
NBC has cancelled this show before it really started.
RELATED PEOPLE
Blue Bloods Season 13 is not coming in August 2022
The summer hiatus continues for a lot of broadcast network shows. That includes one of our favorites. Blue Bloods Season 13 is not coming in August. We’re not all that surprised to find out that Blue Bloods Season 13 is not on the list of August releases on CBS. After all, we would never expect a series like this to premiere in the summer. The summer is when the networks see a dip in the live ratings, so we always expect a fall premiere for bigger shows.
‘Andor’ New Trailer Teases Returning ‘Star Wars’ Characters, Tons of Action and Release Date
Click here to read the full article. The new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Andor” has been released, and it’s an action-packed look at the Disney Plus show. The trailer also announced the September 21 release date of the three-episode premiere. The new series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One.” Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star. Luna is executive producing the series, which was created by “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, who also directed five episodes of the...
Chloe Kelly Pulls A Brandi Chastain In England's Euro Victory And Chastain Reacts
The England women's national team won the European Championship for its first major title.
Is there going to be a Season 4 of Snowpiercer?
We’ve had an excellent ride on Snowpiercer up to this point, but will there be more? The show’s removal from HBO Max has us concerned. Up to this point, we’ve watched the drama unfold on Snowpiercer. The dystopian series based on the graphic novels and movie of the same name brought us a mixture of murder and survival. By the end of the third season, some people remain on the train while others have followed Layton in the hope of finding New Eden.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022
August will be a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. After stocking its library full of titles like Paper Girls and The Terminal List in July, the streamer ramping up its production of series and movies, with a number of highly-anticipated titles joining the library next month.
tvinsider.com
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ and ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Set Premieres at PBS
PBS Masterpiece is gearing up for a solid lineup of programming over the next year as premiere dates for Season 3 of All Creatures Great and Small and Seasons 2 and 3 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke are set. Set in the Yorkshire Dales, PBS’s charming fan-favorite All Creatures...
wegotthiscovered.com
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 7/29/22: Ava Confronts Esme!
Prepare for a can’t-miss episode in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Brick questions Dex as Sonny plans for the future, Willow wonders what’s wrong with her, Brando blows up at Sasha, Spencer turns Trina’s trial on its head, and Ava gives Esme exactly what she’s got coming to her!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actor Lands New Role in ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff
Fans of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic drama series, The Walking Dead have long been anticipating the Negan and Maggie-led TV spin-off series Isle Of The Dead. Now, we are one step closer to the premiere of the series. This comes after the newest casting information is announced. This announcement is further exciting as it is bringing with it some familiar faces. Including one face we know well from the CBS crime-drama series, NCIS: Hawai’i.
Bonnie Hunt Made a Show, and It’s Just What You’d Expect
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The beloved books about elementary-school kid Amber Brown have been made into an Apple TV+ series. This shouldn't be a surprise since streaming TV executives have a seemingly endless need for content — and reviving a popular ’90s kids book series worked for The Baby-Sitters Club.
IGN
Keep Breathing: Limited Series Review
Keep Breathing streams on Netflix on July 28, 2022. The survival drama is a paint-by-numbers formula. Take a terrified individual or group, drop them into the harsh wilderness, and follow them as they fall apart. Sprinkle in some interpersonal issues, and boom! You've got an easy show for just about any audience to follow…But that doesn’t always mean you’ve got something good, and unfortunately, Keep Breathing, Netflix’s latest take on the genre, is serviceable at best.
FanSided
270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0