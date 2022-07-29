Guy Lockard reveals how he was cast in Chicago Med

We’ve had an excellent ride on Snowpiercer up to this point, but will there be more? The show’s removal from HBO Max has us concerned. Up to this point, we’ve watched the drama unfold on Snowpiercer. The dystopian series based on the graphic novels and movie of the same name brought us a mixture of murder and survival. By the end of the third season, some people remain on the train while others have followed Layton in the hope of finding New Eden.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO