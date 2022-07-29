Spat disrupts hospital meeting

www.avpress.com
Inmate groups donate stuffed dogs
LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, also known as CCAV, has a stock of hundreds of cuddly stuffed dogs to help comfort children in its programs, thanks to a donation from inmate organizations at California State Prison Los Angeles County in Lancaster. The men who...
Backpack giveaway part of CommUNITY event
LANCASTER — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY will host a community event that includes a backpack giveaway with a fashion show, youth activities, games, live music and community resources at Sol Plaza in Lancaster. The event, hosted by Big Mike Rob, is scheduled from 1 to 5...
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
signalscv.com
Paramedics transfer patient to nearby hospital for medical emergency
A patient in Castaic was transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital for a medical emergency, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. Fire Department dispatcher Robert Diaz said they received a call for help at approximately 6:53 p.m. for a medical emergency on the 30000 block of Cartagena Place in Castaic. Diaz was unable to give specific details regarding the medical emergency, however, radio traffic described a possible pediatric drowning as the cause of the emergency.
Judge: Pomona PD members can take retaliation suit to trial
LOS ANGELES — Two sworn members of the Pomona Police Department who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 Los Angeles County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
AVEK approves transfer of water to Waterworks
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster, on Wednesday, approved transferring some of the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency’s 2022 groundwater allocation to Los Angeles County Waterworks District 40 to supply its customers in the Valley. The Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that...
Palmdale might not enforce any mask mandate
PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday, will consider a resolution barring enforcement by city staff of any future mask mandate that may be imposed by Los Angeles County. If approved by the Council, it “would result in a commitment to not use city resources to enforce against...
Lancaster to celebrate National Night Out
LANCASTER — Lancaster will hold this year’s National Night Out, Thursday, in conjunction with the BLVD Market. The free event is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be a dunk tank for charity and bike giveaways.
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
Jenkins is poised to join crowded Healthcare race
Lancaster resident Michael L. Jenkins pulled nomination papers for the short-term, two-year seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors. As of Friday, five candidates have either pulled or filed papers for the two full-term, four-year seats up for re-election on the Board. Former director Michael Rives filed nomination papers for a full-term seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk.
County may drop out of high COVID level
LOS ANGELES — The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals declined slightly, Saturday, continuing a stabilizing trend that’s allowed officials to scrap plans to re-impose an indoor mask mandate. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals declined by 19 people to 1,220, according to...
Farmers Market in Hollywood closed during long standoff
LOS ANGELES — The popular Hollywood Farmers Market was closed, Sunday, after a man fired a gun inside his apartment and threw objects out of his window into the street before barricading himself inside, police said. No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody, shortly before...
theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
Composting workshop to be provided by PWD
PALMDALE — Residents are invited to come out and learn more about home composting, on Tuesday, in a workshop provided by the Palmdale Water District, Los Angeles County Public Works and the City of Palmdale. The free workshop is from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active...
New COVID vaccine available at L.A. County vaccination sites
Los Angeles County coronavirus vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health Department announced Friday.
LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby officially retiring Saturday after 38-year career
Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby is expected to officially retire on Saturday, ending a 38-year career in firefighting.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
Facility’s sewer service will be shared
LANCASTER — Due to the proposed construction of an 80-acre vehicle storage facility by a private developer at the southeast corner of 35th Street East and Avenue L-4, which falls within the City of Palmdale’s jurisdictional limits, the City of Lancaster will enter into a sewer acceptance agreement with Palmdale for the acceptance and conveyance of sewage from developments within Palmdale’s jurisdictional boundaries.
Abortion rights protest at art museum blocks traffic; three arrested
LOS ANGELES — Three people were arrested for vandalism at an abortion rights protest where two protesters chained themselves to a lamppost installation at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art, authorities said, Friday. The RiseUp4AbortionRights demonstration at LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., in the Miracle Mile area, began around...
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
