Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Three takeaways from day four of FSU football preseason camp

FLORIDA STATE — With day four of practice in the books, the Seminoles look ahead to their last day in shells on Monday and their first day in full pads on Tuesday. Overall, head coach Mike Norvell has been pleased with how his team has performed this past week and he and the players are amping up to go full throttle.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Head coach Mike Norvell recaps first week of FSU football practice

Four days into spring practice, Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell has taken note of the effort and improvement he’s seen. It’s been a bit of an increase in physicality and competition over the last two days of practice, with FSU putting on shoulder pads for the first time on Friday in anticipation of going full pads on Tuesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ClutchPoints

4-star recruit's unique reason for choosing Florida football over Alabama, Georgia

Billy Napier and Florida football are on a roll. After reeling in four-star defensive back Jordan Castell, the Gators landed four-star wide receiver Andy Jean, as reported by G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic. Jean chose the Gators over the likes of Alabama and Georgia’s top-tier football programs, a surprising choice. The top recruit revealed the unique reason why he made such a decision, per Corey Bender of On3.com.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

CJ Heard commits to Florida State

FLORIDA STATE — There is more good news on the trail for Florida State Seminoles football, who are knee-deep in a very important recruiting weekend amidst preseason fall camp. On Saturday, 247 Sports composite four-star safety CJ Heard announced his commitment to the Noles adding another cherry on top...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gator Country

Graham feels like a priority for the Florida Gators

Billy Napier and his coaching staff have made it a point to make former players feel welcomed around the program once again and that should help the Florida Gators with a legacy recruit in the 2024 class. 2024 linebacker Myles Graham (6-1, 200, Atlanta, GA. Woodward Academy) was on campus...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Live Recruiting Updates: Florida State's Seminole Showcase

Florida State is set to hold their final recruiting event of the summer on Saturday as nearly 100 prospects are expected to make it to Tallahassee for FSU's Seminole Showcase. Noles247 will be on-site with live recruiting coverage from the event all day today. We'll be providing live updates on visitors arriving, observations from the camp portion of the event and any recruiting intel we pick up throughout the day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Who will win state in 2022?

This Monday marks the official start of the high school football season as fall practice begins for teams around the state. Locally, there are a pair of football teams who have a legitimate chance to bring home a trophy this season — Buchholz (Gainesville) and Hawthorne. They are clearly...
GAINESVILLE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Making moves at FSU

Florida State University President Richard McCullough, who is coming up on his first anniversary after being selected to follow former FSU President John Thrasher, continues to build out his leadership team. McCullough’s latest hire is Marla Vickers as FSU’s next vice president for university advancement and president of the FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seehafernews.com

Big Ten Could Add Four More West Coast Teams, Maybe A Couple From Florida

The Big Ten Conference could still add up to four more West Coast teams – and maybe a couple from Florida. UCLA and USC were announced earlier this month as the newest member teams. CBS Sports names the Oregon Ducks, the Washington Huskies, the California Golden Bears, and the Stanford Cardinal as potential additions to the conference.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry

The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction. 
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous

Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
GAINESVILLE, FL

