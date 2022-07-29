www.tomahawknation.com
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Biggest storylines, takeaways from week one of FSU football camp
The dateline isn’t lying to you. August has arrived, and with it comes Florida State football. The Seminoles are 26 days from heading into Doak for their first game of the season and the excitement around Tallahassee is already building with camp underway. The full pads aren’t on just...
Tomahawk Nation
Interview: Jared Verse discusses trash talk, competition after FSU preseason practice
Florida State Seminoles football is back on the practice field, out for day four of preseason camp after taking Saturday off. On Friday, the Seminoles threw on shoulder pads for the first time, leading up to full pads on Tuesday before an August 27 matchup vs. the Duquesne Dukes. Defensive...
Tomahawk Nation
Three takeaways from day four of FSU football preseason camp
FLORIDA STATE — With day four of practice in the books, the Seminoles look ahead to their last day in shells on Monday and their first day in full pads on Tuesday. Overall, head coach Mike Norvell has been pleased with how his team has performed this past week and he and the players are amping up to go full throttle.
After lengthy FSU unofficial visit, Blake Nichelson is heading for a decision
TALLAHASSEE — Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson, alongside his parents, spent the past four days visiting Florida State. His visit included checking out multiple practices and attending the Seminole Showcase on Saturday. On Sunday, as the calendar again trended towards a dead period, the West Coast linebacker spoke...
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell recaps first week of FSU football practice
Four days into spring practice, Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell has taken note of the effort and improvement he’s seen. It’s been a bit of an increase in physicality and competition over the last two days of practice, with FSU putting on shoulder pads for the first time on Friday in anticipation of going full pads on Tuesday.
4-star recruit’s unique reason for choosing Florida football over Alabama, Georgia
Billy Napier and Florida football are on a roll. After reeling in four-star defensive back Jordan Castell, the Gators landed four-star wide receiver Andy Jean, as reported by G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic. Jean chose the Gators over the likes of Alabama and Georgia’s top-tier football programs, a surprising choice. The top recruit revealed the unique reason why he made such a decision, per Corey Bender of On3.com.
Andy Jean, 4-star wide receiver, commits to Florida Gators over Miami, others
The Florida Gators are on an absolute tear on the recruiting trail over the past 72 hours. Florida has landed four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell and a pair of Under Armour All-American defensive backs in Ja'Keem Jackson and Jordan Castell. Adding to their haul, the Gators secured another key ...
Tomahawk Nation
CJ Heard commits to Florida State
FLORIDA STATE — There is more good news on the trail for Florida State Seminoles football, who are knee-deep in a very important recruiting weekend amidst preseason fall camp. On Saturday, 247 Sports composite four-star safety CJ Heard announced his commitment to the Noles adding another cherry on top...
BREAKING: 4-star DB CJ Heard commits to FSU, goes in-depth on decision with Noles247
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State has landed a commitment from Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star defensive back CJ Heard. He announced his pledge via a commitment video posted to Twitter moments ago:. Prior to announcing his decision to commit to the Seminoles, Heard sat down for an in-depth Q&A with Noles247...
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Baseball, Soccer, Basketball, Track & Field, and other Noles sports news
In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Track & Field, and other Noles sports news...{continued *FREE}. Seminole’s athletics have slowed down to a crawl, but we will continue...
Gator Country
Graham feels like a priority for the Florida Gators
Billy Napier and his coaching staff have made it a point to make former players feel welcomed around the program once again and that should help the Florida Gators with a legacy recruit in the 2024 class. 2024 linebacker Myles Graham (6-1, 200, Atlanta, GA. Woodward Academy) was on campus...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #6
Welcome to the sixth edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 10 commitments as the Seminoles transition to the end of the summer recruiting season with their big Seminole Showcase event on July 30. Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always,...
Live Recruiting Updates: Florida State's Seminole Showcase
Florida State is set to hold their final recruiting event of the summer on Saturday as nearly 100 prospects are expected to make it to Tallahassee for FSU's Seminole Showcase. Noles247 will be on-site with live recruiting coverage from the event all day today. We'll be providing live updates on visitors arriving, observations from the camp portion of the event and any recruiting intel we pick up throughout the day.
Former Florida Star Who Collapsed On Court Visiting New College Team
In May, forward Keyontae Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday morning, Jeff Goodman of Stadium had an update on the former Florida's star future. Per a report from Goodman, Kansas State will host Johnson for a visit this weekend. Johnson collapsed during a game in December of 2020....
Tomahawk Nation
Interview: Dillan Gibbons, Derrick McLendon II takeaways after Seminoles preseason practice
Florida State is three days into fall camp, putting in the work ahead of a Week 0 matchup vs. the Duquesne Dukes. It’s a three-day period that’s seen plenty of competition across the board, with each side of the ball bouncing back in response to its counterpart's success.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Who will win state in 2022?
This Monday marks the official start of the high school football season as fall practice begins for teams around the state. Locally, there are a pair of football teams who have a legitimate chance to bring home a trophy this season — Buchholz (Gainesville) and Hawthorne. They are clearly...
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Making moves at FSU
Florida State University President Richard McCullough, who is coming up on his first anniversary after being selected to follow former FSU President John Thrasher, continues to build out his leadership team. McCullough’s latest hire is Marla Vickers as FSU’s next vice president for university advancement and president of the FSU...
seehafernews.com
Big Ten Could Add Four More West Coast Teams, Maybe A Couple From Florida
The Big Ten Conference could still add up to four more West Coast teams – and maybe a couple from Florida. UCLA and USC were announced earlier this month as the newest member teams. CBS Sports names the Oregon Ducks, the Washington Huskies, the California Golden Bears, and the Stanford Cardinal as potential additions to the conference.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry
The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction.
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous
Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
