10 Things That Make the 2023 Nissan Z an Instant Classic

www.topspeed.com
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang: Engines, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: The seventh generation of the icon that launched the pony-car genre will arrive in time for the Mustang brand's 60th anniversary. Expect it in coupe (as rendered here by our artist) and convertible forms with two powertrain offerings. Variants delivering greater performance and efficiency will follow in the years to come.
Nissan is recalling 323K cars in the U.S. due to malfunction
According to an official document, due to the hoods’ potential to fly open abruptly and obstruct the driver’s view, Nissan is recalling close to 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S.
Top Speed
Why the 1996 Chevy Impala SS Was A True American Sports Sedan
The Impala name is one of the most recognizable names in the American automotive industry, and since 1953, the Impala name has been at the forefront of General Motors’ success over the years. To keep things interesting, GM usually made high-performance SS versions of its popular cars, including the Impala, but the ninth-generation model, in particular, was more special than the rest for multiple reasons. So, here’s a look at all the reasons that make the 1996 Chevy Impala SS a car to remember.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Would you look at that, it's already almost August! That means it's just over a month and a half until the Detroit Auto Show returns for the first time since 2019, and it will have a very big special guest. Automotive News reports from industry insiders that the next-gen Ford Mustang will make its global debut at the resurrected Detroit show, meaning we don't have long to wait at all.
topgear.com
All-new seventh-generation Ford Mustang confirmed
Announcing the news via Twitter, Ford boss Jim Farley said the new seventh-generation pony car will be revealed on 14 September. “It’s a stunning car and I’m excited to share it with the world,” he said. Looks like it’s getting a manual gearbox, too. Because Farley’s...
MotorAuthority
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
The Toyota Crown’s Hybrid Powertrain Would Be Perfect for the New Tacoma
A hybrid boost, tons of low-end torque, and big improvements to efficiency make the Crown’s more powerful engine option ideal for the Tacoma. The 2023 Toyota Crown will arrive with a choice between two powertrains, the more powerful of which is a potent-sounding 2.4-liter hybrid combination. It’s an all-wheel-drive setup with tons of low-end torque, relatively good fuel economy, and a lot of potential future uses. In other words, it could be perfect for the next generation of Tacoma—or any other V6-powered, available all-wheel-drive vehicles Toyota wants to replace.
What’s the Difference Between a 2022 Nissan Frontier S and SV?
The Nissan Frontier is growing in popularity in the full-size pickup truck class of vehicles. Among its competitors, it’s one of the only models seeing growth in sales. Fully redesigned for 2022, the Frontier impresses with its now up-to-date exterior and interior for its first third-gen model. Many different trim levels are available, so choosing one from the midsize truck can be confusing. What’s the difference between the 2022 Nissan Frontier S and SV?
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
Top Speed
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
MotorTrend Magazine
Know What the Kia Seltos Reminds Us Of? The Original Toyota RAV4
I had an epiphany the other day while staring at the back of a first-generation Toyota RAV4 in a car wash line: our long-term 2021 Kia Seltos is in a lot of ways a modern interpretation of Toyota's original compact crossover SUV. Toyota's first RAV4 went on sale in the...
Bugatti’s Quad-Turbo W16 Engine Will Go Out on a High Note
It's one of the last large-displacement internal combustion engines in history.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is J.D. Power’s Top Large Premium SUV
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the best large luxury SUV according to J.D. Power. The post The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is J.D. Power’s Top Large Premium SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda CX-60's Revolutionary New Diesel Inline-6 Hits 48 MPG
In early 2021, Mazda cut the diesel option from the CX-5 range. It was more expensive than the gas-powered engines, so the uptake wasn't strong. While Mazda wouldn't confirm how many diesel CX-5s were sold in the USA, it stated that it would continue to advance its diesel technology globally as part of a Multi-Solution Powertrain Strategy - which has included hydrogen development as well as the Skyactiv X spark-controlled compression ignition for gasoline.
Road & Track
Corvette Prototype Burns to the Ground in Spain
GM's next C8 Corvette iteration is an important one. The car expected to be called E-Ray should feature electric assistance on the front wheels while a traditional mid-ship V-8 continues powering the rear wheels, a formula that has become tried-and-true for mid-engined supercars adding electrification. These cars have been testing since at least GM's first announcement of an upcoming hybrid in April of 2022, although prototypes that may have been E-Rays had been spotted during the development of the upcoming Z06 as well. Generally, that testing appeared to be going well. That did not appear to be the case in Spain earlier this week.
MotorAuthority
Here's how the 2023 BMW 7-Series and i7 are made
The redesigned 2023 BMW 7-Series and its electric i7 sibling have started production, so BMW released a video showing how these flagship luxury sedans are made. The roughly 10-minute video is divided into three parts, showing the 7-Series/i7 body shop assembly line, at BMW's Dingolfing, Germany, factory, as well as finished cars driving themselves off the assembly line.
CAR AND DRIVER
Carmakers in Cahoots: Toyota and Subaru's Alliance Grows Stronger
From the July/August 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Since Toyota first purchased a stake in Subaru, the two automakers have been getting awfully cozy. They may seem like odd partners, Toyota with its massive market share and Subaru a quirky small brand (Subaru sold 860,000 vehicles in 2021, compared with Toyota's 10.5 million sales). But as any romance reader knows, opposites attract, and the two companies have formed a symbiotic relationship over the past decade and a half. The collaboration initially focused on a pair of affordable rear-wheel-drive sports cars but has shifted towards electrification as the auto industry enters a new era of propulsion.
MotorTrend Magazine
Next-Gen 2024 Toyota Tacoma Will Offer Gas, Hybrid, and Full EV Trucks
WHAT IT IS: The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is almost certain to be the first truly new Tacoma pickup in nearly 20 years, with not just 2022 Toyota Tundra-inspired styling but also a new platform, new powertrains, and a larger overall package. We believe Toyota will offer up a wider variety of Tacomas than ever before, with a turbocharged I-4, hybridized V-6, and even an electric Tacoma all in the cards.
Tesla's Biggest Challenge Isn't Building More Cars
Tesla is no longer a start-up, and that could be a problem if a recession is heading our way.
