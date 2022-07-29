Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO