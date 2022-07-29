ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids, SD

amazingmadison.com

Two More Cornbelt Teams Advance to States

Last night, Games 13 and 14 of the Cornbelt District Tournament were played, with two more spots in the Class B State Amateur Tournament being claimed by the Flandreau Cardinals and the Lennox Alpacas. In the first game of the night, both the Salem Cubs and Flandreau Cardinals got runs...
SALEM, SD
B102.7

Augustana Outfielder Signs Contract With San Francisco Giants

The Augustana University baseball program has seen a ton of success over the last decade which has included a National Championship at the D2 level. In addition to the team success, the individual players that have contributed to that success have received numerous opportunities to compete at the next level.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison, SD
Dell Rapids, SD
Dell Rapids, SD
Lead, SD
Madison, SD
Salem, SD
KELOLAND TV

New concept hotel underway at Sanford Sports Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy summer of activities and events at the Sanford Pentagon, but also a busy season of growth as construction is underway on several new projects. Construction on the 18 new fields for baseball, softball and multipurpose fields at the Sanford...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley-Ocheyedan instructional coach reports after first year

SIBLEY—The Sibley-Ocheyedan Board of Education experienced a return to regular attendance and discussion points during their meeting on Monday, July 18. Three individuals requested to speak during the public forum in Sibley, sharing their thoughts on creating a positive learning environment as the new school year nears. Speaking first...
SIBLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Lincoln Co. pursuit; Missing Persons website; Sturgis concerts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has been digitizing hundreds of old case files since January. The department ran across one case where a young mother was murdered.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbr#Cubs#The Canova Gang
kelo.com

Raven’s Aerostar sold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Raven Industries’ Aerostar has been sold. TCOM Holdings announced that they have acquired Aerostar. TCOM Holdings offers Multi-Domain Awareness solutions for Force Protection, Distant Warning and Targeting, Critical Infrastructure, and Maritime and Border Security missions. Aerostar is a world leader in the design,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Top leadership roles changing at Hy-Vee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today, Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Wiese is currently vice chairman of Hy-Vee, Inc. and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. Jeremy Gosch will remain as president and chief operating officer of Hy-Vee, overseeing all of the retail operations for the business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shooting near downtown leads to pursuit, arrest

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting near downtown Sioux Falls, followed by a pursuit that led to an arrest. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Lucky Lady Casino, off 11th Street, west of downtown. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Juvenile pedestrian hit by vehicle in Castlewood

CASTLEWOOD, S.D.–A juvenile pedestrian was injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Castlewood. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Thursday morning, just before 11 o’clock. The juvenile was walking north of South 3rd Avenue, while a vehicle was traveling east of Main Street.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
q957.com

Sobriety checkpoints coming soon

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Thirteen sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties are planned for the month of August. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. August checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington,...
PIERRE, SD
kiwaradio.com

Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kelo.com

Driver crashes into gas pumps and building at Sioux Falls convenience store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
605magazine.com

1960s Charm | Charlie’s Pizza House

Started in 1959, Charlie’s Pizza House in Yankton is one of the oldest pizzerias in South Dakota. Despite many changes in ownership, the traditional way of making pizzas has stood the test of time. From the dough to the time dedicated to cooking the perfect pizza pie, owner Chuck...
YANKTON, SD

