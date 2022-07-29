www.amazingmadison.com
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27th
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Mom of 3 on getting up late: "If I sleep in, my son steps up"Amy ChristieSioux Falls, SD
amazingmadison.com
Two More Cornbelt Teams Advance to States
Last night, Games 13 and 14 of the Cornbelt District Tournament were played, with two more spots in the Class B State Amateur Tournament being claimed by the Flandreau Cardinals and the Lennox Alpacas. In the first game of the night, both the Salem Cubs and Flandreau Cardinals got runs...
Augustana Outfielder Signs Contract With San Francisco Giants
The Augustana University baseball program has seen a ton of success over the last decade which has included a National Championship at the D2 level. In addition to the team success, the individual players that have contributed to that success have received numerous opportunities to compete at the next level.
newscenter1.tv
Baseball Recap: Post 22 rallies to beat SF East, RC Sliders suffer first lost at Babe Ruth Regional
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘A’ Legion Baseball Tournament continued on Saturday with the semifinals. Harrisburg eliminated Mitchell in the first game of the day, 7-0. The second game featured Rapid City Post 22 and Sioux Falls East. Post 22 rallied from two runs down to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Latest Sioux Falls Little League team brings championship pedigree to Midwest Regional
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the Sioux Falls Little League program won it’s third consecutive South DAkota State Championship last week it is important to remember that each team is very different. After all the rosters and coaches turn over every year so no player from...
KELOLAND TV
New concept hotel underway at Sanford Sports Complex
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy summer of activities and events at the Sanford Pentagon, but also a busy season of growth as construction is underway on several new projects. Construction on the 18 new fields for baseball, softball and multipurpose fields at the Sanford...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan instructional coach reports after first year
SIBLEY—The Sibley-Ocheyedan Board of Education experienced a return to regular attendance and discussion points during their meeting on Monday, July 18. Three individuals requested to speak during the public forum in Sibley, sharing their thoughts on creating a positive learning environment as the new school year nears. Speaking first...
KELOLAND TV
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
KELOLAND TV
Lincoln Co. pursuit; Missing Persons website; Sturgis concerts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has been digitizing hundreds of old case files since January. The department ran across one case where a young mother was murdered.
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
It's all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend.
kelo.com
Raven’s Aerostar sold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Raven Industries’ Aerostar has been sold. TCOM Holdings announced that they have acquired Aerostar. TCOM Holdings offers Multi-Domain Awareness solutions for Force Protection, Distant Warning and Targeting, Critical Infrastructure, and Maritime and Border Security missions. Aerostar is a world leader in the design,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Top leadership roles changing at Hy-Vee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today, Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Wiese is currently vice chairman of Hy-Vee, Inc. and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. Jeremy Gosch will remain as president and chief operating officer of Hy-Vee, overseeing all of the retail operations for the business.
KELOLAND TV
Shooting near downtown leads to pursuit, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting near downtown Sioux Falls, followed by a pursuit that led to an arrest. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Lucky Lady Casino, off 11th Street, west of downtown. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
gowatertown.net
Juvenile pedestrian hit by vehicle in Castlewood
CASTLEWOOD, S.D.–A juvenile pedestrian was injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Castlewood. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Thursday morning, just before 11 o’clock. The juvenile was walking north of South 3rd Avenue, while a vehicle was traveling east of Main Street.
q957.com
Sobriety checkpoints coming soon
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Thirteen sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties are planned for the month of August. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. August checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington,...
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
kelo.com
Driver crashes into gas pumps and building at Sioux Falls convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.
dakotanewsnow.com
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
KELOLAND TV
Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
605magazine.com
1960s Charm | Charlie’s Pizza House
Started in 1959, Charlie’s Pizza House in Yankton is one of the oldest pizzerias in South Dakota. Despite many changes in ownership, the traditional way of making pizzas has stood the test of time. From the dough to the time dedicated to cooking the perfect pizza pie, owner Chuck...
