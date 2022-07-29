Report on NJ rents: Expensive, easing but ‘much worse’ than seems

wpgtalkradio.com
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Minorities and women seeking to own N.J. legal weed stores `swimming uphill’ to land licenses
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Colia Best has the ambition and drive to get his cannabis business off the ground. What’s missing...
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?
As of this week, part of New Jersey — 12.34 percent of the state, to be exact — is officially in drought. (Cue dramatic music.) Our recent stretch of dry weather has been a hot topic of conversation lately. Lawns are brown, streambeds are drying up, and voluntary water restrictions are already in effect.
Dying patients desperately need N.J. lawmakers to improve medical aid-in-dying law | Opinion
Three years after New Jersey’s historic “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” took effect on Aug. 1, 2019, the evidence is clear: lawmakers need to amend and improve this law. The reason: a large percentage of terminally ill adults who want to access it cannot. As a result, they’re dying with needless suffering that the law was designed to prevent.
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
New Jersey Really Wants You To Buy An EV
The EV revolution is upon us, and with most manufacturers planning a complete shift to electric vehicles in the next 10 to 15 years, the general public will have to start getting used to the idea of saying goodbye to their ICE machines and hello to silent green transport. The US federal government has been pushing billions into the EV industry, and cheaper electric cars are becoming more widespread. EVs such as the Nissan Leaf cost less than $30,000, and if you're from New Jersey, we've got some seriously good news: the state offers its residents incentives of up to $4,000 to purchase electric, or plug-in hybrid vehicles, including a further $250 for the installation of a home charging system.
With NJ water restrictions a growing concern, please deactivate sprinklers with timers
It's no surprise that New Jersey has been exceptionally dry. So much so, there's a growing concern of increasing water restrictions statewide if the Garden State doesn't get some steady, beneficial rain soon. Some parts of the state have seen occasional showers and storms over the past month or so....
N.J. has the 7th highest rents in the nation, report says. Here’s what a typical apartment costs.
A New Jersey resident would need to make more than $65,000 a year, or $31.32 an hour, to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in the state, according to a report released Thursday. The rental market has become a “predatory sector of profit-making,” said Staci Berger, of the Housing and Community...
Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey
Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.
jerseydigs.com
N.J. Leads Nation With the Most Residents Wanting to Leave the State
A variety of recent studies have claimed that New Jersey residents are fleeing in droves and another new analysis concludes that those who have stayed are at least thinking about leaving. MoveBuddha, a Georgia-based moving company, released a study detailing what they call outbound interest. The company collected data from...
N.J. reports 3,162 new COVID cases, 1 new death; U.S. regulators to revamp vaccines
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 3,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new confirmed death, as U.S. regulators said they plan to forego authorizing a second booster shot for adults under 50 years old this summer. Instead, they will focus on revamping vaccines for the fall to target new viral subvariants.
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
These New Jersey Hospitals Rank As Some Of The Best In America
When you're sick, it is good to know that you are in excellent hands in New Jersey. U.S. News and World Report just evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals in 15 specialties and 19 procedures and you will be proud to know that New Jersey represents itself with excellence. This is information I really want to know before someone I love gets sick.
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
