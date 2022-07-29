ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Report on NJ rents: Expensive, easing but ‘much worse’ than seems

By Michael Symons
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion

We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
NJ.com

Dying patients desperately need N.J. lawmakers to improve medical aid-in-dying law | Opinion

Three years after New Jersey’s historic “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” took effect on Aug. 1, 2019, the evidence is clear: lawmakers need to amend and improve this law. The reason: a large percentage of terminally ill adults who want to access it cannot. As a result, they’re dying with needless suffering that the law was designed to prevent.
HEALTH
CarBuzz.com

New Jersey Really Wants You To Buy An EV

The EV revolution is upon us, and with most manufacturers planning a complete shift to electric vehicles in the next 10 to 15 years, the general public will have to start getting used to the idea of saying goodbye to their ICE machines and hello to silent green transport. The US federal government has been pushing billions into the EV industry, and cheaper electric cars are becoming more widespread. EVs such as the Nissan Leaf cost less than $30,000, and if you're from New Jersey, we've got some seriously good news: the state offers its residents incentives of up to $4,000 to purchase electric, or plug-in hybrid vehicles, including a further $250 for the installation of a home charging system.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rent#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nj
Bridget Mulroy

Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey

Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.
jerseydigs.com

N.J. Leads Nation With the Most Residents Wanting to Leave the State

A variety of recent studies have claimed that New Jersey residents are fleeing in droves and another new analysis concludes that those who have stayed are at least thinking about leaving. MoveBuddha, a Georgia-based moving company, released a study detailing what they call outbound interest. The company collected data from...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store

Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These New Jersey Hospitals Rank As Some Of The Best In America

When you're sick, it is good to know that you are in excellent hands in New Jersey. U.S. News and World Report just evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals in 15 specialties and 19 procedures and you will be proud to know that New Jersey represents itself with excellence. This is information I really want to know before someone I love gets sick.
HEALTH SERVICES
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy