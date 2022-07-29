Report on NJ rents: Expensive, easing but ‘much worse’ than seems

The EV revolution is upon us, and with most manufacturers planning a complete shift to electric vehicles in the next 10 to 15 years, the general public will have to start getting used to the idea of saying goodbye to their ICE machines and hello to silent green transport. The US federal government has been pushing billions into the EV industry, and cheaper electric cars are becoming more widespread. EVs such as the Nissan Leaf cost less than $30,000, and if you're from New Jersey, we've got some seriously good news: the state offers its residents incentives of up to $4,000 to purchase electric, or plug-in hybrid vehicles, including a further $250 for the installation of a home charging system.

