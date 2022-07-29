5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 29-31

triblive.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks hosts boot-scootin' fundraiser
Cowboy boots were the preferred footwear for the Westmoreland Walks Give Breast Cancer the Boot fundraiser, held Friday evening at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. The western themed event — perfect for the rustic venue — featured a barbecue dinner, country music by the Michael Christopher Band and lots of folks in their best jeans, boots and cowboy hats.
wtae.com
Westmoreland County paramedic dies after going into cardiac arrest in the line of duty
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County paramedic died days after going into cardiac arrest in the line of duty. Fred Manno, 64, suffered a medical emergency on July 19 after completing a patient transfer and died early Saturday morning. Manno was a paramedic in North Huntingdon and also...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Gilpin resident Betty Smail dedicated to lifelong volunteering
Betty Smail of Gilpin began giving back to her rural community at a young age. Smail was tasked with washing “bird dirt” off tombstones in St. Catherine’s Cemetery when she was a child. Now, at 70, she’s still volunteering throughout the Leechburg and Gilpin communities. “It...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township
Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
butlerradio.com
Butler Township to Participate in Annual Night Out Program this Week
Butler Township will once again be participating in the annual National Night Out this Tuesday. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along Farmington Drive in Woodbury Estates. The road will be closed for a few hours to give residents the chance to meet officers from the...
wtae.com
Home destroyed by fire in Fayette County
FAIRCHANCE, Pa. — A home was destroyed by fire in Fairchance, Fayette County, on Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Sheldon Avenue. No one lived in the home and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wtae.com
Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
alleghenyfront.org
Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Flamingo Bingo' to bring summer fun to Latrobe on Aug. 3
Downtown Latrobe will be decked out in pink Aug. 3. The city will welcome Flamingo Bingo for its August Shop Hop Night. Eleven merchants will participate from 4 to 7 p.m. Additionally, DJ Dark Shark will provide summer tunes in the Latrobe Parklet, and participants can enjoy a raffle and limbo at 5:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Spotted lanternfly numbers on the rise in Allegheny County
They’re here and there are lots of them. Reports of spotted lanternflies in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are on the rise. According to the PA Department of Agriculture, as of July 11, there had been 2,944 reports of lanternflies from Allegheny County compared to 102 on the same date last year.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park, other South Hills communities to benefit from 'Green Light-Go' program
Bethel Park is among the Allegheny County communities receiving grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program to support traffic signal upgrades. Bethel Park is receiving $185,000 to make improvements to the traffic signal at Library Road (Route 88) and Milford Drive. Other projects include...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue announces death of paramedic in the line of duty
A North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue paramedic and rescue technician died Saturday, 11 days after suffering a cardiac arrest in the line of duty, officials said. Fred Manno, 64, of Southwest Greensburg and his partner dropped a patient off at a township home July 19 when Manno had the medical emergency. He immediately was treated by his partner, who also was Manno’s best friend, according to EMS Director Shane Spielvogle.
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale to hold Second Saturdays event, community day in August
Springdale residents have a new communitywide event to look forward to as Springdale Council aims to increase summer fun in the town. The event, dubbed Second Saturdays, will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 along the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. It will feature 30 vendors and is being held alongside Springdale Community Day, which includes a car show from 4 to 8 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Nice birthday present': Tarentum woman's digital marketing studio celebrates 4th anniversary with $10,000 grant
Katie Urich moved from the North Hills to Tarentum last year to grow her digital marketing studio. The self-described “old house nerd” bought a large Victorian home in East Tarentum and has settled nicely into the community, which she said is supportive of small businesses. A graduate of...
Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival happening today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can also dance to the beat this afternoon at the Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival.It's happening at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick. Gates opened at noon and performances started at 1 PM.Tickets are $40 at the gate. Kids 16 and younger get in for free.Proceeds from the festival benefit local youth and adults who are living on the autism spectrum.
Red Cross called to assist residents after a house fire in Fayette County
REPUBLIC, Pa. — The Red Cross was called to assist residents after a house was heavily damaged by a fire in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews responded to a fire on Johnson Avenue in Republic at around 3:54 p.m. Six different fire departments had crews on the scene....
