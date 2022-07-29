ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 29-31

By Shirley McMarlin
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks hosts boot-scootin' fundraiser

Cowboy boots were the preferred footwear for the Westmoreland Walks Give Breast Cancer the Boot fundraiser, held Friday evening at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. The western themed event — perfect for the rustic venue — featured a barbecue dinner, country music by the Michael Christopher Band and lots of folks in their best jeans, boots and cowboy hats.
Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township

Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
Butler Township to Participate in Annual Night Out Program this Week

Butler Township will once again be participating in the annual National Night Out this Tuesday. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along Farmington Drive in Woodbury Estates. The road will be closed for a few hours to give residents the chance to meet officers from the...
Home destroyed by fire in Fayette County

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. — A home was destroyed by fire in Fairchance, Fayette County, on Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Sheldon Avenue. No one lived in the home and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open

Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
'Flamingo Bingo' to bring summer fun to Latrobe on Aug. 3

Downtown Latrobe will be decked out in pink Aug. 3. The city will welcome Flamingo Bingo for its August Shop Hop Night. Eleven merchants will participate from 4 to 7 p.m. Additionally, DJ Dark Shark will provide summer tunes in the Latrobe Parklet, and participants can enjoy a raffle and limbo at 5:30 p.m.
Spotted lanternfly numbers on the rise in Allegheny County

They’re here and there are lots of them. Reports of spotted lanternflies in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are on the rise. According to the PA Department of Agriculture, as of July 11, there had been 2,944 reports of lanternflies from Allegheny County compared to 102 on the same date last year.
North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue announces death of paramedic in the line of duty

A North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue paramedic and rescue technician died Saturday, 11 days after suffering a cardiac arrest in the line of duty, officials said. Fred Manno, 64, of Southwest Greensburg and his partner dropped a patient off at a township home July 19 when Manno had the medical emergency. He immediately was treated by his partner, who also was Manno’s best friend, according to EMS Director Shane Spielvogle.
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
Springdale to hold Second Saturdays event, community day in August

Springdale residents have a new communitywide event to look forward to as Springdale Council aims to increase summer fun in the town. The event, dubbed Second Saturdays, will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 along the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. It will feature 30 vendors and is being held alongside Springdale Community Day, which includes a car show from 4 to 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival happening today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can also dance to the beat this afternoon at the Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival.It's happening at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick. Gates opened at noon and performances started at 1 PM.Tickets are $40 at the gate. Kids 16 and younger get in for free.Proceeds from the festival benefit local youth and adults who are living on the autism spectrum.
