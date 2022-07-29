Golden Gate man arrested for fuel theft at Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Golden Gate man has been arrested for stealing gas at a Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven early Friday morning.

The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) responded to the 7-Eleven on State Road 82 and I-75 after receiving a call from the clerk who noticed the driver of a black pickup truck pumping diesel for an extended period of time.

When police arrived on scene, they found the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Reynaldo Garcia-Silva, using some sort of device that was pumping the gas for free, according to FMPD.

Garcia-Silva is facing charges of larceny, property crimes, moving traffic violation, and fraud.