ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy organization helps families with last-minute after school care questions

WTHR
WTHR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

What to know as Indy public schools return to class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools system is set to begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 1. Here is what all parents, students and faculty can expect. All IPS schools will be opening the 2022–23 school year with full in-person learning for all students in grades Pre-K–12. Here is all the info the school system says you need to know:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc12.com

Indiana schools use high tech, creativity to keep children safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- John Akers has spent 26 years protecting and serving the community in law enforcement and working as a school resource officer. But over the years, he says his conversations have changed with the students he works to keep safe. He often is asked one question over and over again: “Will you protect me?”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Sunday is Ability Awareness Day at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indiana State Fair aims to shine a light on Indiana's agriculture, food and fun, on Sunday Easterseals Crossroads will shine its light on abilities. For the first time, Easterseals is hosting Ability Awareness Day. "We wanted to take a day at the very beginning of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Society
buildingindiana.com

Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades

Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees

Changes to the fall 2022 Individual Contract for Student Academic Appointees have prompted the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers to declare a statement of duress, which says they were forced to sign the contract under terms they disagreed with. The organization recommends members continue to sign the contract to avoid a lapse in pay, but have asked that they also sign the statement to send to administrators.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

IU Health reevaluating scope of $2.68B downtown campus

Indiana University Health is reevaluating the “scope, cost and timing” of its massive downtown medical campus, a $2.68 billion project that has been in the works for seven years. The Indianapolis-based hospital system said in financial filing Thursday that the review comes in light of higher-than expected patient...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrtv.com

Back to School as the COVID-19 pandemic continues

MARION COUNTY -- Several districts in Marion County are already back in school, while others start next week. This comes as the CDC classifies Marion County’s COVID-19 community level as “high.”. “So we are seeing numbers go up and the latest map from CDC does show Marion County...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Indianapolis Urban League event to help people with convictions

The Indianapolis Urban League will host its fourth annual Ex-Offender Town Hall Meeting and Panel Discussion from 9-11 p.m. Aug. 2 at the organization’s headquarters, 777 Indiana Ave. This is an opportunity to support those with prior convictions. The panelists range from housing, legal and employment professionals, representatives from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTHR

Clinics raise concerns about impact of abortion legislation on low-income Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Lawmakers voted Friday in favor of a companion bill to Senate Bill 1 that would create a fund to support women and children. The Hoosier Families First Fund would send $45 million to those women and children in need, but Democrats say the money isn't enough to help all of the additional children who would be born if there is an abortion ban in the state.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IPS students and staff prep for return to the classroom

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff in Indianapolis Public Schools head back to school Aug. 1 for the first day of class. They kicked off the new year with the IPS Back-to-School Festival on Monday. "We are so excited to have our families out for supplies they may need to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Little boy's legacy is saving other Hoosier children

INDIANAPOLIS — A family's push to get an Indiana law that added three rare, genetic diseases to Indiana's newborn screening panel is paying off. Bryce Clausen was diagnosed with Krabbe disease, a rare, genetic neurological disorder, when it was too late for treatment. He died from it in April 2019.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy