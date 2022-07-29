Indy organization helps families with last-minute after school care questions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Lawmakers voted Friday in favor of a companion bill to Senate Bill 1 that would create a fund to support women and children. The Hoosier Families First Fund would send $45 million to those women and children in need, but Democrats say the money isn't enough to help all of the additional children who would be born if there is an abortion ban in the state.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO