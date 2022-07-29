Indy organization helps families with last-minute after school care questions

www.wthr.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com
What to know as Indy public schools return to class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools system is set to begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 1. Here is what all parents, students and faculty can expect. All IPS schools will be opening the 2022–23 school year with full in-person learning for all students in grades Pre-K–12. Here is all the info the school system says you need to know:
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
abc12.com
Indiana schools use high tech, creativity to keep children safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- John Akers has spent 26 years protecting and serving the community in law enforcement and working as a school resource officer. But over the years, he says his conversations have changed with the students he works to keep safe. He often is asked one question over and over again: “Will you protect me?”
wrtv.com
Sunday is Ability Awareness Day at the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indiana State Fair aims to shine a light on Indiana's agriculture, food and fun, on Sunday Easterseals Crossroads will shine its light on abilities. For the first time, Easterseals is hosting Ability Awareness Day. "We wanted to take a day at the very beginning of...
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
Paperwork mistake sends 5-year-old on bus to empty home
A lot of emotions surround the first day of school especially for kids heading off to kindergarten. However, Ciara Brown never expected to feel what she felt Thursday afternoon...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees
Changes to the fall 2022 Individual Contract for Student Academic Appointees have prompted the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers to declare a statement of duress, which says they were forced to sign the contract under terms they disagreed with. The organization recommends members continue to sign the contract to avoid a lapse in pay, but have asked that they also sign the statement to send to administrators.
Inside Indiana Business
IU Health reevaluating scope of $2.68B downtown campus
Indiana University Health is reevaluating the “scope, cost and timing” of its massive downtown medical campus, a $2.68 billion project that has been in the works for seven years. The Indianapolis-based hospital system said in financial filing Thursday that the review comes in light of higher-than expected patient...
Pediatricians booked up, families rush to catch up on back-to-school immunizations
FISHERS, Ind — Inside Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate & Junior High School, getting ready to go back to school means catching up on shots. "Didn't hurt," said Annbelle Davis, a Hamilton Southeastern student. Ankur Patel took his daughter Shirin to get her annual shots in at the school Wednesday evening,...
How to check in on your child's mental health before they return to school
INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers inch their way through the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people are talking about the importance of good mental health. Indiana University Chief Health Officer Dr. Aaron Carroll said the mental health of children should also be a priority. "It is more important than ever...
wrtv.com
Back to School as the COVID-19 pandemic continues
MARION COUNTY -- Several districts in Marion County are already back in school, while others start next week. This comes as the CDC classifies Marion County’s COVID-19 community level as “high.”. “So we are seeing numbers go up and the latest map from CDC does show Marion County...
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis Urban League event to help people with convictions
The Indianapolis Urban League will host its fourth annual Ex-Offender Town Hall Meeting and Panel Discussion from 9-11 p.m. Aug. 2 at the organization’s headquarters, 777 Indiana Ave. This is an opportunity to support those with prior convictions. The panelists range from housing, legal and employment professionals, representatives from...
wdrb.com
Former southern Indiana family wins appeal in lawsuit against state's child services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a legal turn of events, a former Indiana family will be allowed to sue Indiana's Department of Child Services. It all stems from the Jerger family choosing to treat their young daughter Jaelah with CBD instead of pharmaceutical drugs for her seizures. “We were...
Clinics raise concerns about impact of abortion legislation on low-income Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Lawmakers voted Friday in favor of a companion bill to Senate Bill 1 that would create a fund to support women and children. The Hoosier Families First Fund would send $45 million to those women and children in need, but Democrats say the money isn't enough to help all of the additional children who would be born if there is an abortion ban in the state.
WTHR
Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
City, nonprofit team up to DoorDash groceries to families in need
INDIANAPOLIS — DoorDash is going to help get quality food and groceries to so-called food deserts in Indianapolis. The company is partnering with local nonprofit Faith, Hope and Love Community and the city to help fight food insecurity. They say it is hunger relief delivered straight to your doorstep.
IPS students and staff prep for return to the classroom
INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff in Indianapolis Public Schools head back to school Aug. 1 for the first day of class. They kicked off the new year with the IPS Back-to-School Festival on Monday. "We are so excited to have our families out for supplies they may need to...
Little boy's legacy is saving other Hoosier children
INDIANAPOLIS — A family's push to get an Indiana law that added three rare, genetic diseases to Indiana's newborn screening panel is paying off. Bryce Clausen was diagnosed with Krabbe disease, a rare, genetic neurological disorder, when it was too late for treatment. He died from it in April 2019.
Indiana doctors warn demand is high for back-to-school vaccines
INDIANAPOLIS — A new school year is just days away and if your children haven't gotten their required shots yet, it's time to get on it. Doctors say demand is high and appointments are getting increasingly hard to find. "There are a lot of families that I hear especially...
‘Perfect the way he is’ | Plainfield family shares journey of son’s cleft lip, palate
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month, which affects thousands of babies every year. For many families, the journey can be overwhelming and difficult. “His nose was open with a big gap and his palate is open all the way through,” said Susan Thorp.
