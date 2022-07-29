ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies: 3 ways Dave Dombrowski can win the trade deadline

By Tim Boyle
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
section215.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB Rumors: This Red Sox-Mets trade could make both teams happy

MLB rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline and one possible deal between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox makes perfect sense. Given their spot atop the NL East, the New York Mets figure to be active at the MLB Trade Deadline by most prognostications, most likely adding another big bat and trying to find stability at catcher as their biggest priorities (though not the only ones). The question is which players they’ll walk away with once the Aug. 2 deadline passes.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Could Bombers pull off Shohei Ohtani blockbuster?

So, you’re disillusioned with the Yankees‘ Juan Soto pursuit and worried about giving up too much of your top-end talent? Understandable. That’s a hefty price to pay for one player who can only do so much in four at-bats per night. What about paying a similar price for a guy who gets four at-bats a night, then pivots to throwing six shutout innings the next day?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline

Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets

Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilson Ramos
Person
Cliff Lee
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Frankie Montas
NBC Sports

Quintana and other possible Phillies starting pitching trade targets

PITTSBURGH – The trade deadline is coming fast. The Phillies are hellbent on adding a starting pitcher. Friday night, they will get an up-close look at a potential addition. Veteran lefty Jose Quintana will be the opposing pitcher when the Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Lefty Bailey Falter will start for the Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies
FanSided

Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure

New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy