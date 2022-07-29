Philadelphia Phillies: 3 ways Dave Dombrowski can win the trade deadline

section215.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
NBC Sports
MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets
Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
Is Siri a Good Trade Target for the Phillies?
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly show interest in trading for Houston Astros center fielder Jose Siri, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies And Cardinals Make A Deal
According to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals have made a trade.
Phillies, Pirates combine for hilarious ‘poop’ graphic
Yes, we admit it. We are suckers for childish humor sometimes. Take what happened on Thursday night. The Philadelphia Phillies were visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no score to start the game, which led to a funny graphic moment. Yes, the score graphic spelled out “poop.”. It’s hard...
The 2 Red Sox stars Mets are eyeing ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The New York Mets are expected to make some moves at the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline, with a big need for bullpen help and even another bat. While they’ve been linked to both Willson Contreras and David Robertson of the Chicago Cubs, it appears they have their eyes on two Boston Red Sox players as well.
Cameron Maybin can’t believe Yankees aren’t pushing for Shohei Ohtani
All this Juan Soto madness is getting YES Network analyst Cameron Maybin hungry for the next, great Yankees trade target. And while New York seems to be second banana in the Soto talks (congrats to the NL West), there’s still another way they could blow up the deadline if they felt like risking it all.
NBC Sports
How Phillies' offseason additions have performed through 100-game mark
The Phillies hung on to win Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh despite a ninth-inning implosion from reliever Jeurys Familia that turned an 8-2 laugher into an 8-7 nailbiter. Familia allowed five runs in one-third of an inning and was lifted for Seranthony Dominguez with the tying run at the plate.
NBC Sports
Quintana and other possible Phillies starting pitching trade targets
PITTSBURGH – The trade deadline is coming fast. The Phillies are hellbent on adding a starting pitcher. Friday night, they will get an up-close look at a potential addition. Veteran lefty Jose Quintana will be the opposing pitcher when the Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Lefty Bailey Falter will start for the Phillies.
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
NBC Sports
Pirates fall for banana in the tailpipe as Knebel, Phillies steal win in Steel City
PITTSBURGH -- Corey Knebel had tried the pickoff move before in his career, but it had never worked. "I think it might have worked once, but nobody was there to cover," Knebel said late Saturday night in the Phillies' clubhouse at PNC Park. This time it worked. All the way....
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
Report: Phillies Promote Ben Brown
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted top pitching prospect Ben Brown to Double-A on Saturday.
