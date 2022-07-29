BREAKING: The Coleen Rooney Vs Rebekah Vardy Verdict Is In After Lengthy Libel Trial

www.sportbible.com
Coleen Rooney not seeking compensation after ‘Wagatha Christie’ verdict
Lawyer says client ‘glad it’s over’ as Rebekah Vardy faces considerable bill after high court judgment
Rebekah Vardy's £3m humiliation: Devastated WAG may be forced to sell her £2m Portuguese villa as judge rules she leaked stories about Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy may be forced to sell her family's beloved Portuguese villa after losing her 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle against Coleen Rooney and facing a multi-million-pound legal bill. Mrs Vardy was left red-faced yesterday after a High Court judge ruled that she had leaked stories about Mrs Rooney to The...
Rebekah Vardy can turn libel trial loss into a win, say PR experts
Loser in case will never be in more demand while ‘villified girl next door’ Coleen Rooney can expect ‘many offers’
Rebekah Vardy loss in libel case ‘absolute disaster’ for her reputation – lawyer
Rebekah Vardy’s failed libel case against Coleen Rooney is an “absolute disaster” for her reputation and “as damaging as it could be”, a media lawyer has said.Jonathan Coad said the prospects for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of getting endorsements or television work in the future have “suffered severely”.On Friday Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Mrs Vardy’s libel claim which she brought against Mrs Rooney over a viral social media post.Coad told the PA news agency: “It’s an absolute disaster for Rebekah Vardy. It couldn’t really be worse.“But of course, it’s made worse by the fact...
epicstream.com
Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed
Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
wonderwall.com
Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far
Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
GMA’s Robin Roberts makes huge announcement as she tells fans she is ‘leaving her happy place’ after lengthy absence
ROBIN Roberts is set to return to her role on Good Morning America following a lengthy absence. The ABC anchor posted a message on her Instagram - telling fans she is “leaving her happy place” as she confirmed she would be back on our screens on Monday morning.
'I don’t really accept he’s not here anymore': Amanda Redman reveals her pain at New Tricks co-star Dennis Waterman's death which 'knocked her sideways'
Amanda Redman has revealed her New Tricks co-star Dennis Waterman's death 'knocked me sideways'. The legendary TV actor died in May at the age of 74 following a secret two-year battle with lung cancer. And two months after his passing, Amanda, 64, Dennis' long time friend of 40 years admitted...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Infuriated Royal Family After Breaking Rules for Magazine Cover Story, Says Royal Biographer
Meghan Markle reportedly infuriated the royal family after breaking rules for a magazine cover story claimed a royal biographer.
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Declan Donnelly carries brother Dermott's coffin at the same church in which the TV presenter married wife Ali in 2015 as Mass is held for the Catholic priest ahead of his burial - a month after his sudden death aged 55
Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday evening as Mass was held ahead of his older brother Dermott's funeral in Newcastle. The popular TV personality joined friends a family for the Catholic service at the city's St. Michael's Church - the same church in which he married wife Ali Astall - prior to his burial service in the north east on Friday morning.
The Vardy Effect: Going to court to deny something a rock could see is true
Rebekah Vardy probably isn’t buzzing at the ruling, a character assassination that has left her well and truly stung by libel
Prince Andrew ‘laughed his head off’ during car-crash BBC interview on links to paedo Jeffrey Epstein
PRINCE Andrew is said to have laughed during his controversial sex claims telly interview. A BBC photo of him “laughing his head off” has been described as “jaw-dropping”. His reaction during the Newsnight interview is likely to spark fresh discomfort for the Royal Family. The photo...
Frankie Boyle: The Scottish comedian’s most controversial jokes
Frankie Boyle has never been scared of a little controversy.The Scottish comic, who currently hosts Frankie Boyle’s New World Order on the BBC, has long been renowned for his dark, sometimes offensive material.Boyle’s image has softened over the years – from bullish Mock the Week shock comic to erudite left-wing satirist and now novelist.However, he’s still capable of stirring controversy with some of his routines and button-pushing gags.From crude remarks about the queen to quips that faced condemnation from disability charities, here is a breakdown of Boyle’s most scandalous jokes...The following may contain material that some readers find offensive.The...
Brendan Rodgers Sends Major Transfer Warning To Chelsea Over Pursuit Of Wesley Fofana
Chelsea have been told by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers that Wesley Fofana is not for sale this summer. The 21-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract back in March until 2027, is the subject of interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Blues are looking to act on their interest during the summer transfer window.
"I Want To" - £29M Liverpool Star Breaks Silence On His Future
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has spoken out about his future following relentless speculation he is being targeted by Juventus. Speaking to TNT Brasil (via Liverpool Echo) after the Red’s Community Shield triumph yesterday, Firmino asserted “I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course.”
England Hero Chloe Kelly Ditches Interview To Join Teammates In Singing 'Sweet Caroline'
England's Euro final hero Chloe Kelly has been applauded for a brilliant moment in which she ditched the microphone mid-interview to join her trophy-winning teammates in singing ‘Sweet Caroline’. Kelly was the star of the show in the Euro 2022 win over Germany, poking home in extra time...
Liverpool Fan Claims That Mo Salah ‘Is A Way Better Football Player Than Wayne Rooney Ever Was’
A Liverpool fan has made a bold claim that Mohamed Salah is a much better player than Manchester United star Wayne Rooney ever was. The Reds fan took to social media to express his opinion by tweeting: “Unpopular Opinion: Salah is a way better football player than Rooney ever was. English tax makes Rooney look better. Rooney lives on that one bicycle goal in the derby.”
Wayne Rooney's Final Touch As A Man Utd Player Perfectly Sums Up His Elite Mentality
Wayne Rooney's final touch as a Manchester United player is going viral and it perfectly sums up his attitude on the pitch. Rooney is regarded as one of the greatest forwards of his generation and he was a vital part of United's success under Sir Alex Ferguson in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
