State Opens Online Common Application for SNAP Benefits, MassHealth

Sports betting, tax relief bills expected to emerge Sunday, top Massachusetts state senator says with just hours of formal lawmaking remaining
As the Massachusetts Senate recessed early Sunday afternoon for free grilled cheese outside the State House, the chamber’s top budget writer expressed optimism that lawmakers could muscle through a hefty to-do list with mere hours remaining until formal lawmaking concludes at midnight. Major pieces of legislation — including sports...
$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability
Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health
CAPE COD – Each year, Mid-Cape Home Centers participates in the E.J. Jaxtimer Charter Cup, an annual fundraiser organized to bring together local building industry companies for a friendly competition to raise funds for a local non-profit of their choice. “For the second year in a row, we conducted a team survey to determine which […] The post Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health appeared first on CapeCod.com.
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
Here’s what you need to know about the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Lawmakers reached a deal early Monday morning legalizing in-person and mobile sports betting in Massachusetts. The legislation, “An Act regulating sports wagering,” authorizes the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, as well as mobile licenses through mobile applications or digital platforms, a spokesperson for the office of House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said in a news release.
20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)
Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
Party like it's 1986: Massachusetts residents likely to get $2.5 billion in rebates thanks to old law
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday residents of the commonwealth may soon receive more than $2.5 billion worth of tax rebates due to a state law from 1986.
Massachusetts House firmly rejects Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest 'dangerousness' proposal
BOSTON — The House on Saturday rejected a Gov. Charlie Baker plan to overhaul how criminal defendants can be deemed dangerous and detained, spiking his last-minute effort to attach the controversial measure to another criminal justice reform push. The House voted 31-122 to shoot down a state budget amendment...
Against the Tide Kicks of Virtual Component Saturday
BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition’s annual ‘Against the Tide’ event kicks off virtually this Saturday. The in-person component is scheduled for August 13 at Flax Pond in Nickerson State Park. Participants of both the virtual and in-person “Against the Tide” event can register to walk, run and swim to help raise money for […] The post Against the Tide Kicks of Virtual Component Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
If You Win Mega Millions in Massachusetts, Can You Legally Remain Anonymous?
Tonight's upcoming billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot has folks from Massachusetts to California daydreaming of a record-breaking payout. But what happens if you actually win? And what if you want to remain anonymous?. We always see these photos posted online when a Massachusetts resident takes home a substantial prize, which to...
Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session’s end nears
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the state’s legislative session set to end Sunday, several bills have been passed in recent days. One of those passed being the Save Students Act. The bill is meant to strengthen school safety and address issues of school violence and teen suicide. It also expands...
Massachusetts tax relief: $250 tax rebate checks in flux as lawmakers contend with 1980s tax provision, speaker says
A 1980s state statute that Beacon Hill lawmakers seemingly forgot out about until this week might scramble a massive economic relief package — which included $250 tax rebate checks for middle-income taxpayers — that the Massachusetts Legislature was slated to pass before the end of formal sessions Sunday night.
Back to school vaccine requirements
In August, the Sunday of summer has arrived and that means it is time to start thinking about the new school year.
Employee must be paid in full for earned wages on termination date to avoid treble damages - by Michelle De Oliveira and David Kerrigan
A recent decision by the state’s highest court has reinterpreted the Massachusetts Wage Act’s damages calculation for a late wage payment to a discharged employee, holding that an employer that does not pay earned wages in full on an employee’s termination date is liable for treble damages, attorney’s fees, and costs regardless of whether the employer pays the employee in full before the employee files a complaint. This case has significant consequences for employers moving forward.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Massachusetts Legislature Passes Bill Supporting Veterans & Military Families; Establishes Medal of Fidelity
In full transparency the press release and graphic were submitted to SOURCE media for publication. BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature today, July 29, passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
29-year-old man residing in Massachusetts set to be deported for fourth time following prison sentence
BOSTON – A Salvadoran man residing in Massachusetts was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Aguiluz-Palacios will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In March 2022, Aguiluz-Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry.
Tax rebate checks could be heading to Mass. residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a surprise announcement about tax rebate checks Thursday that may soon be going out to taxpayers in the state. Possibly more than two and a half billion dollars in tax relief. Western Mass News spoke with one local economics professor who explained...
