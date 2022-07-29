ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

State Opens Online Common Application for SNAP Benefits, MassHealth

 4 days ago
MassLive.com

Sports betting, tax relief bills expected to emerge Sunday, top Massachusetts state senator says with just hours of formal lawmaking remaining

As the Massachusetts Senate recessed early Sunday afternoon for free grilled cheese outside the State House, the chamber’s top budget writer expressed optimism that lawmakers could muscle through a hefty to-do list with mere hours remaining until formal lawmaking concludes at midnight. Major pieces of legislation — including sports...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability

Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health

CAPE COD – Each year, Mid-Cape Home Centers participates in the E.J. Jaxtimer Charter Cup, an annual fundraiser organized to bring together local building industry companies for a friendly competition to raise funds for a local non-profit of their choice. “For the second year in a row, we conducted a team survey to determine which […] The post Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CHARITIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here’s what you need to know about the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Lawmakers reached a deal early Monday morning legalizing in-person and mobile sports betting in Massachusetts. The legislation, “An Act regulating sports wagering,” authorizes the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, as well as mobile licenses through mobile applications or digital platforms, a spokesperson for the office of House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said in a news release.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)

Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Against the Tide Kicks of Virtual Component Saturday

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition’s annual ‘Against the Tide’ event kicks off virtually this Saturday. The in-person component is scheduled for August 13 at Flax Pond in Nickerson State Park. Participants of both the virtual and in-person “Against the Tide” event can register to walk, run and swim to help raise money for […] The post Against the Tide Kicks of Virtual Component Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
nerej.com

Employee must be paid in full for earned wages on termination date to avoid treble damages - by Michelle De Oliveira and David Kerrigan

A recent decision by the state’s highest court has reinterpreted the Massachusetts Wage Act’s damages calculation for a late wage payment to a discharged employee, holding that an employer that does not pay earned wages in full on an employee’s termination date is liable for treble damages, attorney’s fees, and costs regardless of whether the employer pays the employee in full before the employee files a complaint. This case has significant consequences for employers moving forward.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Legislature Passes Bill Supporting Veterans & Military Families; Establishes Medal of Fidelity

In full transparency the press release and graphic were submitted to SOURCE media for publication. BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature today, July 29, passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
WBEC AM

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

29-year-old man residing in Massachusetts set to be deported for fourth time following prison sentence

BOSTON – A Salvadoran man residing in Massachusetts was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Aguiluz-Palacios will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In March 2022, Aguiluz-Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Tax rebate checks could be heading to Mass. residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a surprise announcement about tax rebate checks Thursday that may soon be going out to taxpayers in the state. Possibly more than two and a half billion dollars in tax relief. Western Mass News spoke with one local economics professor who explained...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

